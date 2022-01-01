Slangin Birdz imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Slangin Birdz 414 S Mill Ave

review star

No reviews yet

414 S Mill Ave

Tempe, AZ 85281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Waffle Box
25 Slangin Wingz choice of 2 Sides
2 Chickz in a Box

Combos

Slangin Bird

Slangin Bird

$17.49

Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin’ Sauce, Friez

2 Chickz in a Box

2 Chickz in a Box

$16.49

Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin’ Sauce, Friez

Threesome

Threesome

$17.49

Three Chicken tenders, Slangin' Sauce, Friez

Waffle Box

Waffle Box

$16.49

Made to Order Waffles & Popcorn Chicken, Slangin' Syrup

Slangin Friez

Slangin Friez

$16.49

Choice of Heat, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin' Sauce

WINGZ

Slangin Wingz & Waffle

$13.99

6 Wingz, 1 Waffle, 1 syrup, 1 ranch

8 Slangin Wingz

$11.99

8 Slangin Wingz, 1 Ranch

12 Slangin Wingz

$13.99

12 Slangin Wingz, plus 2 Ranch

25 Slangin Wingz choice of 2 Sides

$34.99

25 Slangin Wingz plus 5 Ranch & choice of 2 sides

50 Wingz plus choice of 3 Sides

$64.99

50 Slangin Wingz plus 10 Ranch & Choice of 3 sides

Slanging Birdz no sides

Slangin Bird

Slangin Bird

$14.99

Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin’ Sauce

2 Chickz in a Box

2 Chickz in a Box

$13.99

Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin’ Sauce

Threesome

Threesome

$14.99

3 Chicken strips, Slangin' Sauce

slangin tender

$5.50

1 tender strip

Sides

Friez

Friez

$6.00
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00
Slangin Slaw

Slangin Slaw

$5.00
Slangin Waffles

Slangin Waffles

$6.00
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00
Hot cheese

Hot cheese

$2.50

10 Slangin Nuggetz

$10.99

Extras

Cheese

Cheese

$0.50
Syrup

Syrup

$0.75
Pickles

Pickles

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Slangin Sauce

Slangin Sauce

$0.75
Honey

Honey

$0.75
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Drinks (Online)

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.00Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville Hot Chicken

Location

414 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery
Slangin Birdz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Daily Jam - Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,329
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Romancing the Bean
orange star4.2 • 409
80 E Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Mill
orange starNo Reviews
525 S. Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
The Original Genos - 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR
orange starNo Reviews
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
d'Lite HealthyOnTheGo - XXXXX Mill Ave XXXXX
orange starNo Reviews
125 E Southern Ave #101 Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Little Miss BBQ-University
orange star4.9 • 3,174
4301 E University Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tempe

Crêpe Bar
orange star4.6 • 3,786
7520 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
orange star4.6 • 3,399
3330 S. Price Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Postino Annex
orange star4.8 • 2,783
615 South College Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
414 Pub & Pizza
orange star4.2 • 2,652
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Daily Jam - Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,329
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tempe
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston