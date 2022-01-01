Slapbox Pizzicheria
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From the founders of 600 DEGREES in Georgetown, TX, we are proud to offer the same award-winning artisan pizzas, pork shanks and wings to Round Rock. We hand select all of our produce, which we prepare daily to ensure maximum freshness, and our homemade pizza sauce is made the old-fashioned way - slow cooked overnight in a steam kettle. Thank you for visiting us, and we appreciate your patronage!
201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock, TX 78664
