Slapbox Pizzicheria

5 Reviews

$$

201 E Main St, Suite 102

Round Rock, TX 78664

Order Again

Popular Items

!14" Traditional Cheese #1
Garlic Knots (5)
Greek

Slices

Cheese Slice

$5.25

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$5.00

Six Pack

3 Nations 1.21 Gigawatts

$13.99Out of stock

Alpine OG Lemon Haze

$14.99

Austin EastCiders 6pack

$11.99

Bishop Ciderdaze

$10.99

Bishop Crackberry

$10.99Out of stock

Celis White

$11.99

Community Medical Grade Haze

$12.99

Deschutes Fresh Haze

$12.99

Indepence Native Texan

$11.99Out of stock

Independence Stash IPA

$12.99

Karbach Love Street

$9.99

Karbach Rodeo Clown Hazy

$12.99

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$12.99

Meridian Hive Blackberry 4pk

$13.99

Pegasus City Cannoneer

$13.99

PHP Electric Jellyfish 4pk

$19.99

PHP Magical Pilsner 16oz

$16.99Out of stock

Real Ale Firemans 4

$11.99

Real Ale Squirt Gun

$10.99Out of stock

Spindle Tap Sizzle IPA

$13.99

Truevine Mermaids & Unicorns

$12.99Out of stock

Tupps Fruited Juice Pack

$13.99

White Claw Black Cherry

$11.99

White Stone Long Gone Blonde

$10.99

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke- bottle

$1.75

Diet Coke- bottle

$1.75

Dr Pepp- bottle

$1.75

Gatorade 20oz

$2.50

Gatorade Orange 20oz

$2.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Ocean Spray Apple Juice

$1.25

Ozarka

$1.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 8.5 oz

$2.50

Richard’s Rain Water

$2.50

Sprite-bottle

$1.50

Sunny D Juice

$1.59

Topo Chico

$2.75

Waterloo- can

$2.25Out of stock

White Wine Bottles

Basa Lore

$17.99

Lago Cerqueira

$11.99

Les Hauts De Lagarde

$12.99

Pedernales White Wine

$18.99

Quinta da Calcada Rose

$14.99Out of stock

Red Wine Bottles

Jules Taylor Pinot Noir

$21.99

Lago Douro Valley Red

$11.99

Paris Valley Road Merlot

$12.99

Paris Valley Road Zinfandel

$12.99

Moshin Pinot Noir

$39.00

Januik Cabernet

$38.00

Pedernales Tempranillo

$21.50

Singles

Bud Light

$4.00

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

$9.95

Garlic Knots (5)

$6.95

Parm Fries

$7.45

Meatballs

$9.95

Pork Shanks (3)

$12.95

Pork Shanks (6)

$19.95

S&P Fries

$6.45

Wings

Dry Rub Ranch Wings

$14.95

Texas Exes Wings

$14.95

Hot Wings

$14.95

Kickin Bourbon Wings

$14.95

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.95

Roasted Garlic BBQ Wings

$14.95

Taco Wings

$14.95

Teriyaki Wings

$14.95

Thai Chili Wings

$14.95

Naked Wings

$14.95

Salads

Caesar

$6.95
Greek

Greek

$8.95
House

House

$7.95

Caprese

$8.95

14" Pizza

!14" Fresh Basil Pesto #3

$13.95

GO GREEN WITH OUR FAMOUS BASIL PESTO SAUCE & WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA.

!14" Traditional Cheese #1

$12.95

Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.

!14" White #2

$12.95

Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

14" Bakers Choice #25

$24.85

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice & let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you don't want and we'll take it from there!

14" City Pie #8

14" City Pie #8

$23.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives & bell peppers.

14" East San Jose #24

$22.45

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with out signature hot sauce.

14" El Camino #21

$20.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.

14" Georgetown #17

$19.90

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

14" Green Goddess

$24.95

14" Haight & Ashbury #7

$20.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

14" Half and Half Specialty

14" La Jolla #5

$16.25

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

14" Monte Sereno #12

$23.95

Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & Kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

14" Nob Hill #18

$19.90

Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa Salami, & roasted red peppers on a bed of baby leaf spinach.

14" North Beach #16

$22.45

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.

14" North Shore #15

$20.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan- reggiano cheese.

14" Number 23 #23

$22.45

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

14" Orig Mama Gallo #9

$20.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic and herbs.

14" Palo Alto #19

$22.45

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan- reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

14" Pirate #6

14" Pirate #6

$20.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

14" Presidio #14

$19.90

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

14" Queen Margherita #10

$19.90

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan- reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.

14" Royale W/Cheese #20

$19.90

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese. & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for $.75

14" San Jose Pie #11

$23.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.

14" Sunset #4

$16.25

Spicy pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

14" Tokyo Joe

$22.45

Spicy Teriyaki marinated chicken, red onions, jalapenos, portabella mushroom, & roasted red peppers. Topped with fresh julienned english cucumbers.

14" White Clam #13

$22.90Out of stock

Cherry wood smoked baby clams, fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan- reggiano cheese, & crushed red peppers on garlic extra virgin olive oil.

Gluten Free

GLF Bakers Choice

$17.95

Feeling lucky? Roll the dice and let us create a unique pie just for you. Tell us what you hate and any allergies. We’ll take it from there!

GLF City Pie

$16.95

Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.

GLF East San Jose

$15.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, chorizo, jalapenos, Roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro, & crushed chili pepper with our signature hot sauce.

GLF El Camino

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple, & fresh cut basil topped with our signature hot sauce.

GLF Georgetown

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, portabella mushroom, baby leaf spinach, & smoked gouda cheese on basil pesto.

GLF Haight & Ashbury

$14.95

Fresh cut button mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, & black olives.

GLF La Jolla

$11.95

Canadian bacon & juicy chunks of pineapple.

GLF Mama Gallo

$14.95

Chicago Italian sliced meatball, pepperoni, marinated tomatoes, & red onions, with fresh minced garlic & herbs.

GLF Monte Sereno

$16.95

Lamb/beef gyro meat, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, & kalamata olives with basil pesto on a bed of baby spinach.

GLF Nob Hll

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian Sausage, Genoa salami, baby leaf spinach, & roasted red peppers.

GLF North Beach

$15.95

Spicy Sicilian sausage, banana peppers, bell peppers, red onions, & pineapple with fresh minced garlic.

GLF North Shore

$14.95

Canadian bacon, green onion, real bacon, juicy chunks of pineapple with parmesan-reggiano cheese.

GLF Number 23

$15.95

Italian meatball, real bacon, onion, red onion, baby leaf spinach, & Greek feta cheese.

GLF Palo Alto

$15.95

Chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese, with fresh minced garlic & herbs on basil pesto.

GLF Pirate

$14.95

Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, & fresh minced garlic.

GLF Presidio

$13.95

Hand-pinched Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, & portabella mushroom.

GLF Queen Marg

$13.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & parmesan-reggiano cheese with fresh cut basil.

GLF Royale W/ Cheese

$13.95

Seasoned hamburger, real bacon, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, & red onions. *Add pickles & mustard for 75¢

GLF San Jose

$16.95

Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.

GLF Sunset

$11.95

Pepperoni & fresh cut button mushrooms.

GLF Tokyo Joe

$21.95

Spicy Teriyaki marinated chicken, red onions, jalapenos, portabella mushroom, & roasted red peppers. Topped with fresh julienned english cucumbers.

!Gluten Free Traditional Cheese Pizza

$9.95

!GLF Pesto

$10.95

Go green with basil pesto & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

!GLF White

$9.95

Fresh minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, & whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Giant Slice Pie

Slice Pie

$30.00

Subs

Meatball Sub

$10.95

House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, and hot Italian peppers.

Slapbox Grinder

$9.55

Hot capicola, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, white onion, hot Italian peppers, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and oregano.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.95

Delivered weekly

Tiramisu

$5.95

Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & rum soaked ladyfingers.

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Triple chocolate cake

Dipping Sauces

African Bird Pepper

$0.99

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bourbon Whiskey

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Texas Exes

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Melted Butter

$0.50

Pesto

$2.00

Ranch 8oz

$2.95

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Roasted Garlic BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Sides

Pickle

$0.25

Side Black Olive

$0.75

Side Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Of Anchovies

$1.50

Side of Banana Pepper

$0.50

Side of Basil

$0.75

Side Of Pineapple

$0.75

Side Of Ricotta

$0.75

Side Pepperoncini

$0.75

Single Meatball

$3.00

Single Pork Shank

$4.50Out of stock

Chips

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From the founders of 600 DEGREES in Georgetown, TX, we are proud to offer the same award-winning artisan pizzas, pork shanks and wings to Round Rock. We hand select all of our produce, which we prepare daily to ensure maximum freshness, and our homemade pizza sauce is made the old-fashioned way - slow cooked overnight in a steam kettle. Thank you for visiting us, and we appreciate your patronage!

201 E Main St, Suite 102, Round Rock, TX 78664

Slapbox Pizzicheria image
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

