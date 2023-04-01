Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slappin Chick

review star

No reviews yet

19 Broadway

Hicksville, NY 11801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

#1 Slappin Plate


Combos

#1 Slappin Plate

#1 Slappin Plate

$15.00

2 Sliders w/Seasoned Fries, Slaw , Pickles

#2 Tender Plate

#2 Tender Plate

$13.00

2 Tenders w/ Seasoned Fries, Pickles

#3 Bun and Tender Plate

#3 Bun and Tender Plate

$14.00

1 Slider and 1 Tender w/ Seasoned Fries, Slaw, Pickles

#4 Slappin Fries

#4 Slappin Fries

$14.00

Tenders chopped loaded w/ Seasoned Fries, Slaw, Pickles

Homemade Banana Pudding

Homemade Banana Pudding

$6.00

Sides

Single Slider

$7.50

Single Tender

$5.50

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Slaw

$4.00

Slappin Sauce

$0.50

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Extra Pickles

$1.50

Cheese On Sliders

$1.75

Cheese Cup

$2.00

Make It Cheese Fries

$1.75

Beverage

Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy delicious Hot Chicken

Location

19 Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
206 W OLD COUNTRY ROAD HICKSVILLE, NY 11801
View restaurantnext
Peri-Peri GUYS
orange star4.0 • 92
285 S BROADWAY Hicksville, NY 11801
View restaurantnext
PYO Chai - Hicksville
orange starNo Reviews
217 Bethpage Road (Suite 12) Hicksville, NY 11801
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
464 S Broadway Hicksville, NY 11801
View restaurantnext
Greek Xpress - Plainview (437 S Oyster Bay Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
437 South Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Sawasdee Thai Elevated
orange star4.3 • 1,201
395 S Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hicksville

Roast Sandwich House - Hicksville
orange star4.7 • 2,311
1040 South Broadway Hicksville, NY 11801
View restaurantnext
Burger Village - Hicksville
orange star4.4 • 1,585
216 Broadway Mall Hicksville, NY 11801
View restaurantnext
Peri-Peri GUYS
orange star4.0 • 92
285 S BROADWAY Hicksville, NY 11801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hicksville
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston