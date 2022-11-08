Slash Run
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
OPENED DOORS 2015 CHANGED OWNERSHIP (SAME MANAGEMENT) IN 2018 TO TURN IT IN TO THE MOST KILLER ROCK N ROLL BAR IN DC with wild burgers & craft beers. Voted 2nd Best Burger in The City! by Washington City Paper 2019!
Location
201 Upshur St. NW, Washington, DC 20011
