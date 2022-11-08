Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slash Run

review star

No reviews yet

201 Upshur St. NW

Washington, DC 20011

MERCH

Keychains, bottle opener

$7.00

SLASH RUN SHIRTS/tank TOPS

$25.00

SLASH T SHIRTS

$25.00

SLASH RUN HOODIES

$45.00

"Bad Brains" T-Shirts

$30.00

Small Pumpkin

$5.00

3 For $5 Small Pumpkin

$12.00

Regular Pumpkin

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
OPENED DOORS 2015 CHANGED OWNERSHIP (SAME MANAGEMENT) IN 2018 TO TURN IT IN TO THE MOST KILLER ROCK N ROLL BAR IN DC with wild burgers & craft beers. Voted 2nd Best Burger in The City! by Washington City Paper 2019!

201 Upshur St. NW, Washington, DC 20011

