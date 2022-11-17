Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Sushi & Japanese

SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

Closed Sunday, Monday

Camarillo, CA 93012

FIRECRACKER ROLL
SL8 ROLL
RED DRAGON ROLL

APPETIZERS

BONE MARROW GARLIC BREAD

BONE MARROW GARLIC BREAD

$12.00

BUTTERY CHEESE BLEND ON FOCACCIA BREAD

BUFFALO FRIED CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

FETA CHEESE, FRIED RED ONIONS & JALAPENOS

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$18.00

PEPPERS, LEMON, CHIVES, CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI

CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE

$12.00
EDAMAME & SHISHITO PEPPERS

EDAMAME & SHISHITO PEPPERS

$14.00

SAUTEED IN CRUNCHY GARLIC CHILI, SESAME SEEDS

FILET & AHI DUET

$29.00

SEARED 4OZ FILET MIGNON TIPS. SERVED WITH TUNA TARTAR, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SCALLIONS, SEAWEED SALAD, PONZU, SPICY MAYO, YUZU. WONTON CHIPS

HAMACHI CEVICHE

HAMACHI CEVICHE

$17.00

JICAMA, CUCUMBER, FRESNO PEPPERS, CAPERS, GRAPEFRUIT, AVOCADO, SERVED WITH CORN CHIPS

JUMBO ROASTED CARROT

$15.00

CARROT PUREE, TOASTED PINE NUTS, ENDIVE, FRISEE, FETA CRUMBLES, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

KOREAN BBQ CAULIFLOWER

KOREAN BBQ CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

FRIED RED ONION & JALAPEÑO, SESAME SEEDS, SCALLIONS

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

WHITE & YELLOW CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BREADCRUMBS, CHIVES

PAPAS BRAVAS

$12.00

YUKON GOLD POTATOES, SMOKED PAPRIKA EMULSION, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, PARSLEY

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$17.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS, GREEN BEANS, BROCCOLINI, SWEET & SPICY MIRIN SAUCE

STUFFED SQUASH BLOSSOM

$15.00

CHORIZO, QUESO COTIJA AND OAXACA, TEMPURA FRIED, POBLANO SALSA

SOUP & SALADS

GRILLED CHILI LEMON PRAWNS, ARTICHOKE

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP- CUP

$7.00

TOASTED PECANS, LIGHT CREAM, PARSLEY, GRILLED FOCACCIA

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP-BOWL

$14.00

TOASTED PECANS, LIGHT CREAM, PARSLEY, GRILLED FOCACCIA

SLATE PURPLE CAESAR

$13.00

ROMAINE, PURPLE KALE, BUTTER GARLIC CROUTONS, HOUSE CAESAR DRESSING

BEET SALAD

$16.00

RED & YELLOW BEETS, WALNUTS, FETA CRUMBLE, GRANNY SMITH APPLES, CRANBERRIES, ENDIVE, FRISEE, PURPLE KALE, LIME HONEY MINT VINAIGRETTE

STEAK WEDGE SALAD

$24.00

STEAK SERVED OVER OUR VERSION OF THE WEDGE: ICEBERG LETTUCE, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, TOPPED WITH OUR HOUSE RANCH DRESSING

SL8 CLASSIC WEDGE

$14.00

ICEBERG LETTUCE, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, TOPPED WITH OUR HOUSE RANCH DRESSING

SUSHI

MISO SOUP

$5.00

CUP JAPANESE BROTH SOUP, TOFU, CRISPY ONION

CRISPY SPICY TUNA

$17.00

AVOCADO, MICRO GREENS

FIRECRACKER ROLL

FIRECRACKER ROLL

$23.00

TEMPURA SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, SPICY TUNA AND CRAB, TOPPED WITH TEMPURA MIX, SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE.

HAWAIIAN ROLL

HAWAIIAN ROLL

$20.00

SPICY YELLOW TAIL AND SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO. TOPPED WITH TUNA DRESSED WITH SEAWEED, SESAME AND EEL SAUCE

LOBSTER TAIL ROLL

LOBSTER TAIL ROLL

$49.00

6OZ LOBSTER TAIL, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, DAIKON ROOT, MASAGO, RADISH SPROUT

TEMPURA SALMON & MANGO ROLL

TEMPURA SALMON & MANGO ROLL

$18.00

SPICY CRAB, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, EEL SAUCE, SPICY MAYO

SL8 ROLL

SL8 ROLL

$20.00

SALMON, SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPICY CRAB, CUCUMBER, PONZU EEL SAUCE, LEMON, GREEN ONION AND MASAGO

MALIBU ROLL

MALIBU ROLL

$20.00

TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL, CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO AND ON THE TOP WILL HAVE THE YELLOW TAIL, SLICES OF LEMON AND JALAPENO AND GINGER SAUCE

SUMMER ROLL

SUMMER ROLL

$18.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO. TOPPED WITH TUNA, JALAPEÑO, RED FRIED ONION, SPICE SWEET SAUCE

RED DRAGON ROLL

RED DRAGON ROLL

$18.00

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH TUNA, PONZU, CHILI OIL, GREEN ONION

VOLCANO SALMON ROLL

VOLCANO SALMON ROLL

$18.00

INSIDE: SPICY CRAB, OUTSIDE: MASAGO, FLYING FISH ROE, TEMPURA FLAKES, CRUNCHY GARLIC CHILLI OIL. NO RICE

SMOKING SALMON

SMOKING SALMON

$23.00

VINCENT ’S OFF-MENU FAVORITE: 6PC SALMON NIGIRI, SPICY MAYONNAISE SEARED, TOPPED WITH CRUNCHY GARLIC CHILI AND MICRO CILANTRO

STAR SASHIMI HAMACHI

STAR SASHIMI HAMACHI

$18.00

TRUFFLE INFUSED PONZU, JALAPEÑO, CILANTRO, CRISPY ONION

ALBACORE SASHIMI

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$17.00

JALAPEÑO, PONZU, YUZU, CRISPY ONION

YELLOWTAIL CARPACCIO

YELLOWTAIL CARPACCIO

$17.00

JALAPEÑO, MICRO CILANTRO, SPECIAL SAUCE

SUSHI SPECIAL

SUSHI SPECIAL

$32.00

4 PC SUSHI, YELLOW TAIL, TUNA, SALMON AND ALBACORE AND ANY ROLL FROM THE MENU* (*excludes Lobster AND *Prince Rolls)

SASHIMI BOX

SASHIMI BOX

$45.00

3 PC OF EACH: TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL AND ALBACORE, GREEN MIXED SALAD WITH DRESSING. SIDE COOL SUSHI RICE & SPECIAL YUZU SAUCE

MASTER HAND ROLL

MASTER HAND ROLL

$26.00

TRIO OF: SPICY TUNA, YELLOWTAIL WITH SEA SALT & LEMON JUICE, SALMON WITH JAPANESE PURE SESAME OIL

NIGIRI TUNA

NIGIRI TUNA

$8.00

2PCS

NIGIRI KING SALMON

NIGIRI KING SALMON

$8.00

2PCS

NIGIRI HAMACHI

NIGIRI HAMACHI

$8.50

2PCS

NIGIRI -EEL

NIGIRI -EEL

$8.50

2PCS

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$11.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$3.00

ENTREE

FILET MIGNON - 8OZ

FILET MIGNON - 8OZ

$54.00

PLEASE SELECT YOUR MEAT TEMPERATURE & SAUCE. OUR STEAKS ARE SERVED WITH DOUBLE BUTTER MASHED POTATOES & GARLIC-ROASTED GREEN BEANS. UPGRADES AVAILABLE! THIS PRIZED CUT COMES FROM THE SMALL END OF THE TENDERLOIN, THE MOST TENDER AND LEANEST OF ALL STEAKS. TOP SELLER!

NY STRIP - 12OZ

NY STRIP - 12OZ

$46.00

PLEASE SELECT YOUR MEAT TEMPERATURE & SAUCE. OUR STEAKS ARE SERVED WITH DOUBLE BUTTER MASHED POTATOES & GARLIC-ROASTED GREEN BEANS. UPGRADES AVAILABLE! CALLED “THE ULTIMATE GRILLER’S STEAK, " ROBUST BEEF FLAVOR WITH EXCELLENT TEXTURE AND BITE. BECAUSE OF THE INTENSE FLAVOR AND SOLID CHEW, IT IS A FAVORITE OF MANY STEAK LOVERS.

TOMAHAWK STEAK - 320Z

TOMAHAWK STEAK - 320Z

$83.00

PLEASE SELECT YOUR MEAT TEMPERATURE & SAUCE. OUR STEAKS ARE SERVED WITH DOUBLE BUTTER MASHED POTATOES & GARLIC-ROASTED GREEN BEANS. UPGRADES AVAILABLE! KNOWN AS A BONE-IN RIBEYE OR TOMAHAWK CHOP, WELL-MARBLED, RICH AND BUTTERY BIG, THICK RIBEYE WITH A LONG BONE STILL ATTACHED. LARGER THAN LIFE. THE ULTIMATE STEAK.

RIBEYE - 16OZ

$49.00

PLEASE SELECT YOUR MEAT TEMPERATURE & SAUCE. OUR STEAKS ARE SERVED WITH DOUBLE BUTTER MASHED POTATOES & GARLIC-ROASTED GREEN BEANS. UPGRADES AVAILABLE! THIS BONELESS STEAK IS RICH, TENDER, JUICY-FULL-FLAVORED, WITH GENEROUS MARBLING THROUGHOUT.

WAGYU TOP SIRLION - 10OZ

WAGYU TOP SIRLION - 10OZ

$43.00

PLEASE SELECT YOUR MEAT TEMPERATURE & SAUCE. OUR STEAKS ARE SERVED WITH DOUBLE BUTTER MASHED POTATOES & GARLIC-ROASTED GREEN BEANS. UPGRADES AVAILABLE! BASEBALL CUT OF AUSTRALIAN WAGYU. TOP SIRLOINS HAVE A GREATER AMOUNT OF MARBLING THAN OTHER SIRLOIN STEAKS, WHICH MAKES THESE UNIQUE CUTS INTENSELY FLAVORFUL, WITH A RICH BUTTERY TASTE.

BONE IN PORK CHOP

BONE IN PORK CHOP

$35.00

BONE IN CUT, ANCHO CHILE RUBBED PORK CHOP, JALAPENO CHEDDAR POLENTA, ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS, SMOKED CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCE

BEEF & CHORIZO BURGER

$25.00

MELTED QUESO OAXACA, AVOCADO, RED ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, TORTA BUN, JALAPENO TOREADO, SERVED WITH PAPAS BRAVAS

CHARDONNAY CHICKEN

CHARDONNAY CHICKEN

$27.00

CHARDONNAY BACON GRAVY, MASHED POTATO, ROASTED GARLIC GREEN BEANS

GRILLED CHARDONNAY CHICKEN

$25.00

CHARDONNAY BACON GRAVY, MASHED POTATO, ROASTED GARLIC GREEN BEANS

CALAMARI STEAK KATSU

$28.00

PANKO & TEMPURA FRIED, GRILLED BROCCOLINI, WHITE RICE, PONZU, SCALLIONS, SPICY MAYO, SAMBAL, FURIKAKE

STUFFED SALMON

$34.00

SPINACH, RICOTTA, PARMESAN, ASPARGUS RISOTTO, LEMON

STROGANOFF PASTA

$33.00

SLOW BRAISED BEEF, MUSHROOM CREAM SAUCE, HANDMADE PARPADELLE, PARMESAN

SHORT RIB TOMAHAWK

$55.00

16OZ OF SLOW BRAISED BEEF IN A RED WINE BEEF BROTH, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, CARROTS, PARSLEY

SEASONAL RISOTTO

$24.00

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, CRANBERRIES, PARMESAN, CARROT PUREE, CREAM, PECANS, BRUSSEL SPROUT CRISPS

SHRIMP SCAMPI PASTA

$28.00

AMAZING SIDES

LOADED MASH POTATOES

LOADED MASH POTATOES

$10.00

BACON, CHEDDAR, CHIVES

WASABI MASH

$10.00
BLUE MASH

BLUE MASH

$10.00

GORGONZOLA CHEESE

FRENCH FRIES

$11.00

PEPPERCORN SAUCE

PROCIUTTO ASPARAGUS

$15.00

ROASTED GREEN BEANS

$9.00

WITH CONFIT GARLIC & CIPOLLINI ONIONS

TEMPURA BROCCOLINI

$11.00

CITRUS PONZU

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS, PANCETTA, APPLE CIDER REDUCTION

REG MASHED

REG MASHED

$8.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$12.00

FAMILY MEALS

CHARDONNAY CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL

$65.00

CHARDONNAY BACON GRAVY FAMILY MEAL COMES WITH CHEDDAR BACON ROLLS, CAESAR SALAD, MASHED POTATOES, CHEF'S MIXED VEGETABLES

DESSERTS

BUTTERCAKE

$13.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM, FRESH BERRIES, WHIPPED CREAM

KEY LIME PIE

$11.00

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST, WHIPPED CREAM, KEY LIME ZEST

BREAD PUDDING

$11.00

CRÈME ANGLAISE, SEASONAL BERRIES

SEASONAL COBBLER

$12.00

PARTY DEPOSITS

$500 DEPOSIT

$500.00

$750 DEPOSIT

$750.00

$1000 DEPOSIT

$1,000.00
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Closed Sunday, Monday 4850 Santa Rosa, Camarillo, CA 93012

