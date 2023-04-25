Modern Kitchen by Slate 30768 Russell Ranch Rd C.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
30768 Russell Ranch Rd C., Westlake Village, CA 91362
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -
No Reviews
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurant
Boccaccio's Restaurant - 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
No Reviews
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurant
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
No Reviews
160 Promenade Way Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westlake Village
Parma Pizzeria Napoletana
4.8 • 2,874
796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurant
More near Westlake Village