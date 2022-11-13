Slaters 50-50 imageView gallery
Slaters 50-50 Fresno

639 E Shaw Ave #115

Fresno, CA 93710

Popular Items

Kids Sliders
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls
Vampire Veggie Flatbread

STARTERS!

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$16.49

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

$11.49

House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$9.49

Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.49
Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

$15.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99
Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.49

Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.

Mango habanero wings

$15.49
Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

$15.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Nashville Wings

Nashville Wings

$15.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

PB & J Wings

PB & J Wings

$15.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and grape jelly dressing.

Pork Belly Nachos

$16.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.99
Sloppy Joe Sliders

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$11.49

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

$13.49

Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Thai Sriracha Wings

Thai Sriracha Wings

$15.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Vampire Dip

Vampire Dip

$15.49

Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.49Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$16.49Out of stock

FLATBREADS

Vampire Veggie Flatbread

Vampire Veggie Flatbread

$14.99

Slathered with Vampire Dip and piled with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and red onions.

BBQ Pork Belly Flatbread

BBQ Pork Belly Flatbread

$15.99

Crisp pork belly, smokey barbecue sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onions & cilantro.

Tomato Basil Flatbread

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$13.99

Topped with fresh tomatoes, grated parmesan, mozzarella, red chili flake and crispy basil.

Butter Chicken Flatbread

Butter Chicken Flatbread

$15.99

Crisp pork belly, smokey barbecue sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onions & cilantro.

LOADED FRIES+TOTS

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$11.99

Roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs and roasted garlic aioli.

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$11.99
Ballpark Fries

Ballpark Fries

$11.99

Slater's bacon chili, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions and jalapeños.

Ballpark Tots

$11.99

Southern Pimento Fries

$11.99

Southern Pimiento Tots

$11.99
Full Shmanimal Fries

Full Shmanimal Fries

$11.99
Full Shmanimal TOTS

Full Shmanimal TOTS

$11.99

Bacon Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Bacon Chili Cheese TOTS

$11.99

FRIES+SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$5.49

Served with our signature bacon ketchup.

CAJUN FRIES

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.

Frickles

Frickles

$8.00

House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.49

served with bbq sauce.

Tots

Tots

$7.00

served with our signature green chili queso.

Double Down

Double Down

$12.00

Get any two of our fries and sides:

SALADS!

Ahi Poke Salad

Ahi Poke Salad

$18.99

Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.

Slater's Caesar

$15.99

Ultimate Wedge Salad

$13.99
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.99
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

$17.49

Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.49

Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.

BOWLS

Cheeseburger Bowl

Cheeseburger Bowl

$15.99

Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.

Turkey Harvest Bowl

Turkey Harvest Bowl

$16.49

Our turkey patty with blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, quinoa, green apple, mixed greens, candied pecans and balsamic vinegrette.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$15.00

Our quinoa veggie patty with edamame, blueberries, mixed greens, carrots, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, quinoa, avocado and wild flower honey vinaigrette.

KIDS MENU

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$8.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.49
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$8.49
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.49

Kids Sundae

$2.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.49

BURGERS! FSN

FRESNO Farmhouse Burger FULL POUND!

FRESNO Farmhouse Burger FULL POUND!

$24.99

Over 1lb of meat, including an Angus beef patty, a signature 50/50 patty, fried chicken, topped with pepper jack and American cheese, Nashville slaw, pickled red onions, sauteed mushrooms and a drizzle of Tapatio Ranch

SCHNITZEL BURGER

SCHNITZEL BURGER

$17.99Out of stock

Breaded schnitzel topped with a Slater's hot dog, Swiss cheese, Guinness mustard sauce, watercress mix on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with lemon wedges

Best Damn Cheeseburger

Best Damn Cheeseburger

$16.99

Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun

Lone Star Smoke Burger

Lone Star Smoke Burger

$16.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

PB & Jellousy Burger

PB & Jellousy Burger

$15.99

Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.

Rosemary Turkey Burger

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$16.99

Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

Bison & Bacon Burger

Bison & Bacon Burger

$20.99

American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

Backyard Classic Burger

Backyard Classic Burger

$15.49

Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

Hi-Brow Burger

Hi-Brow Burger

$19.49

Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side

Vegan Shroomin' Onion Burger

Vegan Shroomin' Onion Burger

$16.99

Umami-marinated portobello mushrooms topped with sautéed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, roasted red peppers, vegan garlic aioli, pickled jalapeños, and arugula on a vegan bun.

B'B'B' Bacon Burger

B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$17.49

50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.

The Original 50/50 Burger

The Original 50/50 Burger

$16.49

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Sriracha Burger

Sriracha Burger

$16.99

Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.

"50" Alarm Burger

"50" Alarm Burger

$18.49

So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$16.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.

JALAPENO POPPER Burger

JALAPENO POPPER Burger

$16.99

Jalapeno spiced beef patty smothered in habanero infused Vampire Dip, topped with roasted green chiles, crispy onion strings and cilantro lime dressing on a buttery brioche bun topped with a whole roasted jalapeno

Eat Your Veggies

Eat Your Veggies

$16.49Out of stock

Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun

King's Luau Burger

King's Luau Burger

$17.99

Four Kings Hawaiian Rolls, sliced spam, pineapple, sunny side up egg, American cheese, coleslaw, signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty

SMASH BURGER!

$15.49

Wagyu Burger

$18.99

Thanksgiving Burger

$16.99

Design 1/3

$13.00

Design Double

$17.00

Design Triple

$19.00

SPECIALS

Jambalaya

$22.99

BBQ Salmon

$23.49

IPA Battered Fish & Chips

$18.49

Pesto Pasta

$18.99

Marinara Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$18.99

50/50 pasta

$16.99

SPECIALS!! Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Braised pork shoulder, coleslaw, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce on a brioche bun

MR BANKS BURGER

$20.00Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.

Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog

Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog

$14.99

Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)

Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$16.99

DESSERT

STRAWBERRY CHEESE-SHAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESE-SHAKE

$15.49Out of stock

Churro flavored milkshake with caramel, cinnamon toast crunch, whipped cream and two whole churros.

CHURRO SHAKE!

CHURRO SHAKE!

$13.99Out of stock

Churro flavored milkshake with caramel, cinnamon toast crunch, whipped cream and two whole churros.

2 for $20 SHAKES!

$20.00

Build Your Own Shake

$7.99
Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

$13.99

Red Velvet Shake

$14.99Out of stock
Happy Happy Birthday Shake

Happy Happy Birthday Shake

$13.99
Ultimate S'more Shake

Ultimate S'more Shake

$13.99

Java Jamboree Shake

$13.99

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$8.00

King Shake

$13.99

Cookie Monster Shake

$13.99Out of stock

Bacon Ice Cream Brownie

$10.49
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$10.49

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$10.49

ITS ON US! Happy Bday SHAKE!

$8.00

Kids Shake

$7.00

Bomb Pop Shake

$12.99Out of stock

Pumkin Pie Shake

$14.99

SIDE SAUCES

Queso

$0.50

Jalapeño Bacon Jam

$0.50

Sage & Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Bacon Ketchup

$0.25

Pumpkin Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Bacon Island

$0.25

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Peanut Butter

$0.25

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Strawberry Jelly

$0.25

1000 Island

$0.25

Regular Mayo

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Horseradish Aioli

$0.25

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.50

Coffee (12oz)

$3.00

Coffee (16oz)

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Limeade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Yellow Red Bull

$5.00

MOCK Mule

$6.00

Berry Refresher

$6.00

Strawberry Spritzer N/A

$6.00

Nojito

$6.00

BEER!!

Crow And wolf Cobblestone

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Figueroa Mountain Lizard mouth

$9.00

Firestone Nitro Merlin

$9.00

Firestone Walker 805

$9.00

Local Roots Kombucha Citrus Cooler

$9.00

Michelob ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Morgan Territory Bees

$7.00

Morgan Territory Dad Jokes

$9.00

Morgan Territory Haze for Horses

$9.00

Red Trolley Ale

$9.00

Tioga Sequoia General Sherman

$9.00

Truly Wildberry

$7.00

Full Circle Peachy Vibes

$9.00

Full Circle Leg-o My Stout

$9.00

Central Coast P'Nut Butter

$9.00

There Does Not Exist Skyview

$8.00