Slaters 50-50 Fresno
No reviews yet
639 E Shaw Ave #115
Fresno, CA 93710
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS!
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
Buffalo Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Chips & Dips
Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Honey BBQ Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Jalapeno Poppers
Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
Mango habanero wings
Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Nashville Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
PB & J Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and grape jelly dressing.
Pork Belly Nachos
Pulled Pork Nachos
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.
Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
Thai Sriracha Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Vampire Dip
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
Firecracker Shrimp
Coconut Shrimp
FLATBREADS
Vampire Veggie Flatbread
Slathered with Vampire Dip and piled with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and red onions.
BBQ Pork Belly Flatbread
Crisp pork belly, smokey barbecue sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onions & cilantro.
Tomato Basil Flatbread
Topped with fresh tomatoes, grated parmesan, mozzarella, red chili flake and crispy basil.
Butter Chicken Flatbread
Crisp pork belly, smokey barbecue sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onions & cilantro.
LOADED FRIES+TOTS
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs and roasted garlic aioli.
Garlic Parmesan Tots
Ballpark Fries
Slater's bacon chili, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions and jalapeños.
Ballpark Tots
Southern Pimento Fries
Southern Pimiento Tots
Full Shmanimal Fries
Full Shmanimal TOTS
Bacon Chili Cheese Fries
Bacon Chili Cheese TOTS
FRIES+SIDES
French Fries
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
CAJUN FRIES
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.
Frickles
House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.
Onion Rings
served with bbq sauce.
Tots
served with our signature green chili queso.
Double Down
Get any two of our fries and sides:
SALADS!
Ahi Poke Salad
Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.
Slater's Caesar
Ultimate Wedge Salad
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
Side House Salad
Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.
BOWLS
Cheeseburger Bowl
Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.
Turkey Harvest Bowl
Our turkey patty with blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, quinoa, green apple, mixed greens, candied pecans and balsamic vinegrette.
Power Bowl
Our quinoa veggie patty with edamame, blueberries, mixed greens, carrots, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, quinoa, avocado and wild flower honey vinaigrette.
KIDS MENU
BURGERS! FSN
FRESNO Farmhouse Burger FULL POUND!
Over 1lb of meat, including an Angus beef patty, a signature 50/50 patty, fried chicken, topped with pepper jack and American cheese, Nashville slaw, pickled red onions, sauteed mushrooms and a drizzle of Tapatio Ranch
SCHNITZEL BURGER
Breaded schnitzel topped with a Slater's hot dog, Swiss cheese, Guinness mustard sauce, watercress mix on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with lemon wedges
Best Damn Cheeseburger
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
Lone Star Smoke Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
PB & Jellousy Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
Rosemary Turkey Burger
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Bison & Bacon Burger
American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Backyard Classic Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
Hi-Brow Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side
Vegan Shroomin' Onion Burger
Umami-marinated portobello mushrooms topped with sautéed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, roasted red peppers, vegan garlic aioli, pickled jalapeños, and arugula on a vegan bun.
B'B'B' Bacon Burger
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
The Original 50/50 Burger
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Sriracha Burger
Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.
"50" Alarm Burger
So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.
Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
JALAPENO POPPER Burger
Jalapeno spiced beef patty smothered in habanero infused Vampire Dip, topped with roasted green chiles, crispy onion strings and cilantro lime dressing on a buttery brioche bun topped with a whole roasted jalapeno
Eat Your Veggies
Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun
King's Luau Burger
Four Kings Hawaiian Rolls, sliced spam, pineapple, sunny side up egg, American cheese, coleslaw, signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty
SMASH BURGER!
Wagyu Burger
Thanksgiving Burger
Design 1/3
Design Double
Design Triple
SPECIALS
SPECIALS!! Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Braised pork shoulder, coleslaw, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce on a brioche bun
MR BANKS BURGER
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.
Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog
Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)
Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese
DESSERT
STRAWBERRY CHEESE-SHAKE
Churro flavored milkshake with caramel, cinnamon toast crunch, whipped cream and two whole churros.
CHURRO SHAKE!
Churro flavored milkshake with caramel, cinnamon toast crunch, whipped cream and two whole churros.