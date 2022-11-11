Slater's 50-50 imageView gallery

Slater's 50-50 Huntington Beach

17071 Beach Blvd

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls
Buffalo Wings

STARTERS!

Vampire Dip

$15.00

Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$16.00

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.00

House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.

Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.

Chips & Dips

$8.00

Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$9.00

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.

PB & J Wings

$14.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and grape jelly dressing.

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Nashville Wings

$14.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Thai Sriracha Wings

$14.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

$14.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Honey BBQ Wings

$14.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Asian BBQ Wings

$14.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$14.99Out of stock

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Vampire Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Bbq Porkbelly Flatbread

$15.00

LOADED FRIES!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs and roasted garlic aioli.

Ballpark Fries

$10.00

Slater's bacon chili, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions and jalapeños.

Southern Pimento Fries

$10.00
Full Shmanimal Fries

$10.00

FRIES + SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Served with our signature bacon ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.

Tots

$7.00

served with our signature green chili queso.

Frickles

$8.00

House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.

Onion Rings

$8.00

served with bbq sauce.

Double Down

$12.00

Get any two of our fries and sides:

Parmesean Fries

$7.00

SALADS!

Ahi Poke Salad

$18.00

Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.

Cheeseburger Bowl

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$15.00
Side House Salad

$7.00

Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.

Southwest Caesar

Strawberry & Burrata

$15.00

Fresh strawberries, burrata cheese and candied pecans piled on top of baby kale and arugula tossed with a wildflower honey vinegrette.

Ultimate BLT Wedge

$14.00

Smoked bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Side Cesar

$7.00

Cesar Salad W Chicken

$16.00

SPECIALS! Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.

Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog

$14.00

Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)

Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$14.00

BLTA Sandwich

$14.00

SPECIALS!

Spaghetti & 50/50 Patty

$13.99

Chicken Carb-o-nera

$14.99

Stone Tasting Flight

$22.00

Fried Buffalo Mushrooms

$9.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$6.00

TACOS Cali-Flower (3)

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce topped with ginger cilantro slaw & scallions

TACOS Grilled Chicken (3)

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle cream sauce

TACOS Ground Beef (3)

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with chipotle cream sauce.

BURGERS!

.The Original 50/50 Burger

$15.00

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$16.00

50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.

Backyard Classic Burger

$15.00

Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$16.00

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.

BBQ Brisket Burger

$18.00
Best Damn Cheeseburger

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun

Bison & Bacon Burger

$20.00

American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

Breakfast Burger

$14.99
Eat Your Veggies

$15.00

Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun

Garden Gobbler

$14.00

All-natural turkey patty in a crunchy lettuce wrap with pepper jack cheese, avocado cilantro slaw, cucumber, pickled onions, tomato and garlic aioli.

Hi-Brow Burger

$17.00

Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side

King's Luau Burger

$17.00

Four Kings Hawaiian Rolls, sliced spam, pineapple, sunny side up egg, American cheese, coleslaw, signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty

Lone Star Smoke Burger

$17.00

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

PB & Jellousy Burger

$15.00

Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$17.00

Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

Smashburger

$18.99
Sriracha Burger

$17.00

Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.

Thanksgiving Burger

$16.99
The 50 Alarm 50/50 Burger

$17.00

So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

KIDS!

Kids Sliders

$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00
Kids Pizza

$9.00
Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

DESSERTS!!

Build Your Own Shake

$7.00
Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

$12.00
Happy Happy Birthday Shake

$12.00
Ultimate S'more Shake

$14.00

Maple Bacon Shake

$12.00
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Passion Fruit Layered Cheescake

$10.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$14.00

Pumpkin Shake

$13.99
CHURRO SHAKE!

$13.99

Churro flavored milkshake with caramel, cinnamon toast crunch, whipped cream and two whole churros.

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$4.00

Coffee (12oz)

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Rasberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Irish Maid

$12.00Out of stock

Green Tea Shotc

$5.00

Clover Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Patricks Hm

$10.00Out of stock

Liquid Death

$4.00

LIQUOR!

Shots

Butterfinger Shots

$5.00

Vampire Blood Ghost

$10.00

Ghost Buster Cocktail

$14.00

Promo Ghost Shot

$5.00

Tootsie Roll

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Slater's Mule

$14.00

Slater's Spiked Strawberry Limeade

$12.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

The Only Fashioned

$14.00

Bacon Old Fashioned

$14.00

Whiskey Buck

$12.00

Orchard Harvest

$14.00

Titos Titan

$14.00

Parvana Punch

$14.00

Tropical Breeze

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$14.00

Adios MF

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Irish Mule

$14.00

California Mule

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Crown Apple Ale

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

$5 Shot Special

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mexican Lollipop

$8.00

20oz Mojito

$14.00

20oz Spiked Limeade

$16.00

20oz Spicy Margarita

$16.50

Pina Colada

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Cocktail Choice

Paint Margaritax

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels RYE

$9.50

Gentlemen Jack

$11.00

JACK HONEY

$9.00

MAKER'S MARK

$9.00

MAKER'S 46

$11.00

KNOB CREEK

$9.00

JAMES E PEPPER'S RYE 1776

$11.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.50

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

SCREWBALL

$5.00

Fireball

$7.00

Town Branch

$10.00

Town Branch True Cask

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

BEER!

Tap Takeover Flight Special

$10.00

1 Beer Flight

$12.00

4 son's clouded thoughts

$8.75

4 Sons Nightmare in Gothard

$8.75

4 Sons Sour

$8.00

4 Sons Daily Drinking Beer

$7.50

4sons Oktoberfest

$8.50

4 Sons The Great One

$8.75

805

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Avery Brown Ale

$8.50

Baja Escorpion

$8.50

Baja Por Favor

$8.50

Budlight Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$6.00

Buddy Tall Can Lager

$5.00

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Drake 1500 Pale Ale

$8.50

Duckfoot Kook Slam

$8.50

Hanamachi

$5.00

Harland Sour

$8.00

High Noon Seltzer

$5.00

Karl Strauss Boatshoes

$8.75

Karl Strauss Oktoberfest

$8.50

Laguna Beach Wheat

$8.50

Lincoln Mosaic Pilsner

$8.50

Lincoln Red Ale

$8.50

Mason Willy White

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$8.00

PaperBack Bunny Chainsaw

$8.75

Refuge Blood Orange

$8.00

Rogue Deadguy Ale

$8.50

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy

$8.50

Rouleur Japanese Lager

$8.00

Stone/Slater's Baron's Blonde

$8.00

SouthNorte Dark Lager Can

$5.00

Stella Artois

$8.50

Stone Tangerine Express

$8.50

Two Coast Hef

$8.50

Untitled Prickly Pear Seltzer

$8.50

Untitled Non-alcoholic

$6.50

DULCE VIDA MARG BAR

LIME MARG DULCE

$10.00

PINEAPPLE MARG DULCE

$10.00

GRAPEFRUIT MARG DULCE

$10.00

HOUSE DULCE

$10.00

CADILILLAC MARG

$14.00

MANGO MADNESS DULCE MARG

$12.00

WATERMELON TASTE OF SUMMER DULCE MARG

$12.00

PINEAPPLE PUNCH (IN FRESH PINEAPPLE)

$20.00

Momosas

$3.00

Titos

$10.00

CRAFT CANS +

BEER BUCKET (5)

$25.00