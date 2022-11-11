- Home
Slater's 50-50 Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
17071 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Order Again
STARTERS!
Vampire Dip
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.
Chips & Dips
Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..
Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.
PB & J Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and grape jelly dressing.
Buffalo Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Nashville Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Thai Sriracha Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Honey BBQ Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Asian BBQ Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Margarita Flatbread
Vampire Veggie Flatbread
Bbq Porkbelly Flatbread
LOADED FRIES!
FRIES + SIDES
French Fries
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.
Tots
served with our signature green chili queso.
Frickles
House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.
Onion Rings
served with bbq sauce.
Double Down
Get any two of our fries and sides:
Parmesean Fries
SALADS!
Ahi Poke Salad
Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.
Cheeseburger Bowl
Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
Side House Salad
Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
Southwest Caesar
Strawberry & Burrata
Fresh strawberries, burrata cheese and candied pecans piled on top of baby kale and arugula tossed with a wildflower honey vinegrette.
Ultimate BLT Wedge
Smoked bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce.
Side Cesar
Cesar Salad W Chicken
SPECIALS! Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.
Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog
Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)
Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese
BLTA Sandwich
SPECIALS!
Spaghetti & 50/50 Patty
Chicken Carb-o-nera
Stone Tasting Flight
Fried Buffalo Mushrooms
Jumbo Pretzel
TACOS Cali-Flower (3)
Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce topped with ginger cilantro slaw & scallions
TACOS Grilled Chicken (3)
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle cream sauce
TACOS Ground Beef (3)
Seasoned ground beef with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with chipotle cream sauce.
BURGERS!
.The Original 50/50 Burger
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
B'B'B' Bacon Burger
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
Backyard Classic Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
BBQ Brisket Burger
Best Damn Cheeseburger
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
Bison & Bacon Burger
American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Breakfast Burger
Eat Your Veggies
Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun
Garden Gobbler
All-natural turkey patty in a crunchy lettuce wrap with pepper jack cheese, avocado cilantro slaw, cucumber, pickled onions, tomato and garlic aioli.
Hi-Brow Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side
King's Luau Burger
Four Kings Hawaiian Rolls, sliced spam, pineapple, sunny side up egg, American cheese, coleslaw, signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty
Lone Star Smoke Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
PB & Jellousy Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
Rosemary Turkey Burger
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Smashburger
Sriracha Burger
Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.
Thanksgiving Burger
The 50 Alarm 50/50 Burger
So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.
Wagyu Burger
KIDS!
DESSERTS!!
Build Your Own Shake
Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake
Happy Happy Birthday Shake
Ultimate S'more Shake
Maple Bacon Shake
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
Passion Fruit Layered Cheescake
Brownie Ala Mode
Strawberry Cheesecake
Pumpkin Shake
CHURRO SHAKE!
Churro flavored milkshake with caramel, cinnamon toast crunch, whipped cream and two whole churros.