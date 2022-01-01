Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slaters 50-50 San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

925 Blossom Hill Road

San Jose, CA 95123

STARTERS SJ

Naked Wings (No Sauce)

$13.00
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$13.00
Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

$13.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

$13.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Nashville Wings

Nashville Wings

$13.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Vampire Dip

Vampire Dip

$13.99

Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$15.99

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$8.99

Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

$12.99

Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.49

Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.99

Melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, black beans, tomato, jalapenos and chipotle crema

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.99

House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Blistered jalapenos stuffed with our signature Vampire Dip and wrapped in bacon.

Bacon Popcorn

Bacon Popcorn

$7.99

Warm popcorn tossed in bacon salt and topped with chopped bacon

FRIES+SIDES SJ

FRIES Garlic Parmesan

FRIES Garlic Parmesan

$10.00
FRIES Southern Pimento

FRIES Southern Pimento

$10.00
FRIES Ballpark

FRIES Ballpark

$10.00

Slater's bacon chili, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions and jalapeños.

FRIES Bacon Chili Cheese

$10.00
Garlic Parmesan TOTS

Garlic Parmesan TOTS

$10.00

Southern Pimiento TOTS

$10.00

Ballpark TOTS

$10.00

Bacon Chili Cheese TOTS

$10.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Served with our signature bacon ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

served with bbq sauce.

Frickles

Frickles

$7.00

House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.

Tater TOTS

Tater TOTS

$6.00

Served with green chili queso for dipping

Double Down

$10.50

Dog Patty

$4.50

FLATBREADS! SJ

Vampire Veggie Flatbread

Vampire Veggie Flatbread

$12.99

Slathered with Vampire Dip and piled with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and red onions

BBQ Pork Belly Flatbread

BBQ Pork Belly Flatbread

$13.99
Tomato Basil Flatbread

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$12.99Out of stock

Topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and crushed red pepper flakes

BOWLS SJ

Cheeseburger Bowl

Cheeseburger Bowl

$14.99

Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.49Out of stock

Sushi grade Ahi tuna tossed in crunchy garlic sauce over a bed of cucumber, avocado, carrots, red cabbage, edamame and mango tossed in a ginger dressing

BURGERS SJ

Over 1lb of meat including an Angus beef patty, a signature 50/50 patty, fried chicken, topped with pepper jack and American cheese, Nashville slaw, pickled red onions, sauteed mushrooms and a drizzle of Tapatio ranch
B'B'B' Bacon Burger

B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$15.99

50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.

Backyard Classic Burger

Backyard Classic Burger

$14.99

Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$15.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Best Damn Cheeseburger

Best Damn Cheeseburger

$15.99

Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun

Hi-Brow Burger

Hi-Brow Burger

$16.99

Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side

Lone Star Smoke Burger

Lone Star Smoke Burger

$16.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

PB & Jellousy Burger

PB & Jellousy Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.

Rosemary Turkey Burger

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$15.99

Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

The Original 50/50 Burger

The Original 50/50 Burger

$15.49

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

King's Luau Burger

King's Luau Burger

$16.49

Four Kings Hawaiian Rolls, sliced spam, pineapple, sunny side up egg, American cheese, coleslaw, signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty

Vegan Shroomin' Onion Burger

Vegan Shroomin' Onion Burger

$15.49

Umami-marinated portobello mushrooms topped with sautéed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, roasted red peppers, vegan garlic aioli, pickled jalapeños, and arugula on a vegan bun.

The 50 Alarm 50/50 Burger

The 50 Alarm 50/50 Burger

$17.99

So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.

Sriracha Burger

Sriracha Burger

$15.99

Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.

JALAPENO POPPER Burger

JALAPENO POPPER Burger

$15.99

Jalapeno spiced beef patty smothered in habanero infused Vampire Dip, topped with roasted green chiles, crispy onion strings and cilantro lime dressing on a buttery brioche bun topped with a whole roasted jalapeno

1 lb. San Jose Farmhouse Burger

1 lb. San Jose Farmhouse Burger

$20.99

Over 1lb of meat, including an Angus beef patty, a signature 50/50 patty, fried chicken, topped with pepper jack and American cheese, Nashville slaw, pickled red onions, sauteed mushrooms and a drizzle of Tapatio Ranch

Thanksgiving Burger

$16.99

SPECIALS!! Sandwiches SJ

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.49
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$14.49

Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Braised pork shoulder, coleslaw, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce on a brioche bun

Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$14.99

House-made pimento cheese, crispy pork belly, jalapeno bacon jam, pickled red onions stuffed into sourdough bread with pickles on the side

Turkey Chili Bread Bowl

$10.99

SALADS SJ

Blackened Chicken Caesar

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$15.99
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$13.99
Ultimate Wedge Salad

Ultimate Wedge Salad

$13.99

Smoked Bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

$16.49

Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.

KIDS MENU SJ

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$8.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Sundae

$4.00

DESSERT SJ

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$8.99
Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

$12.99
Happy Happy Birthday Shake

Happy Happy Birthday Shake

$12.99

Java Jamboree Shake

$12.00
Ultimate S'more Shake

Ultimate S'more Shake

$12.99

Build Your Own Shake

$7.99

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$7.99

Kids Shake

$6.99

SHAKES, 2 FOR $22!

$22.00
Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$13.99

BRUNCH SJ

WAFFLE SANDWICH

$10.00

BACON and EGGS

$10.00

DONUT BURGER

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.50

Coffee (12oz)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Milk

$5.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Margarita

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Retail (Copy)

T-Shirt

$15.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Mask

$7.00

Sweatshirt

$20.00

Hats

$15.00

Button Up Shirts

$20.00

Beach Towels

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
