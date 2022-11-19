Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Slaters 50-50 Riverside

No reviews yet

3750 University Ave

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Best Damn Cheeseburger
B'B'B' Bacon Burger
Ahi Poke Salad

STARTERS Riverside

Naked Wings (No Sauce)

$13.00
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Thai Sriracha Wings

Thai Sriracha Wings

$16.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

$16.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

$16.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Nashville Wings

Nashville Wings

$16.49

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Vampire Dip

Vampire Dip

$17.49

Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.49
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$18.49

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

$13.49

House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$10.99

Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

$15.49

Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.99

Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.

BOWL Bacon Chili

$12.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

FRIES/SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Served with our signature bacon ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.

Frickles

Frickles

$9.00

House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

served with bbq sauce.

Tots

Tots

$8.00

served with our signature green chili queso.

Double Down

Double Down

$12.50

Get any two of our fries and sides:

Fried Jalapeno

$2.50

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Mac

$8.00

Side add on

$3.00

Side Vampire Dip

$4.00

LOADED TOTS/FRIES

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan TOTS

$12.00
Ballpark Fries

Ballpark Fries

$12.00

Slater's bacon chili, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions and jalapeños.

Ballpark TOTS

$12.00
Full Shmanimal Fries

Full Shmanimal Fries

$12.00
Full Shmanimal TOTS

Full Shmanimal TOTS

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chili Cheese TOTS

$12.00

Beer Cheese Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Beer Cheese TOTS

$8.00

Southern Pimento Fries

$12.00

Southern Pimiento TOTS

$12.00

SALADS

Blackened Chicken Caesar

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$17.99
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$16.99
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

$18.49

Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.

Cheeseburger Bowl

Cheeseburger Bowl

$17.99

Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.

Strawberry & Burrata

Strawberry & Burrata

$17.99

Fresh strawberries, burrata cheese and candied pecans piled on top of baby kale and arugula tossed with a wildflower honey vinegrette.

Ahi Poke Salad

Ahi Poke Salad

$18.49

Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.

Ultimate BLT Wedge

Ultimate BLT Wedge

$14.99

Smoked bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.99

Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.

Side Ceasar Salad

$7.99

BURGERS

1 lb. RIVERSIDE Farmhouse Burger

$24.99
B'B'B' Bacon Burger

B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$19.00

50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.

Backyard Classic Burger

Backyard Classic Burger

$17.99

Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$18.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Best Damn Cheeseburger

Best Damn Cheeseburger

$18.49

Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun

Bison & Bacon Burger

Bison & Bacon Burger

$20.99

American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

Hi-Brow Burger

Hi-Brow Burger

$19.49

Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side

King's Luau Burger

King's Luau Burger

$18.99

Four Kings Hawaiian Rolls, sliced spam, pineapple, sunny side up egg, American cheese, coleslaw, signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty

Lone Star Smoke Burger

Lone Star Smoke Burger

$18.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

PB & Jellousy Burger

PB & Jellousy Burger

$17.99

Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.

Rosemary Turkey Burger

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$18.49

Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

Sriracha Burger

Sriracha Burger

$18.49

Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.

The Original 50/50 Burger

The Original 50/50 Burger

$18.49

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Eat Your Veggies

Eat Your Veggies

$17.99

Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun

1/3 Cubacon

$18.99

Thanksgiving Burger

$16.99

FLATBREADS

Vampire Veggie Flatbread

Vampire Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Slathered with Vampire Dip and piled with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and red onions.

BBQ Pulled PorkFlatbread

BBQ Pulled PorkFlatbread

$17.00Out of stock

Crisp pork belly, smokey barbecue sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onions & cilantro.

Tomato Basil Flatbread

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$14.00

Topped with fresh tomatoes, grated parmesan, mozzarella, red chili flake and crispy basil.

SPECIALS!

Asian BBQ Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon with a BBQ Asian glaze served over a bed of red quinoa and brussel sprouts

Spaghetti and 50/50 meatballs

$21.49

Chicken Carb-o-nera

$22.99

Slaterized Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Bacon Ranch Mac and Cheese with jalapeños topped with BBQ pulled pork and crispy onions

Steak & Fries

$25.99

1 Hot Dog

$9.00

2 Hot Dogs

$14.00

SPECIALS!! Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$17.49

Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.49

Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.

Southern Bacon Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.49

Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich

$18.49
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.99Out of stock

Braised pork shoulder, coleslaw, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce on a brioche bun

DESSERT Riverside

Build Your Own Shake

$6.99

SHAKES, 2 FOR $22!

$22.00
Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

$13.99
Happy Happy Birthday Shake

Happy Happy Birthday Shake

$13.99
Ultimate S'more Shake

Ultimate S'more Shake

$13.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$13.99

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$13.99

Maple Bacon Shake

$11.99
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$9.00
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$9.00

SCOOPS on TAP // 1 SCOOP

$5.00

SCOOPS on TAP // PINT

$12.00

Chuckey Monkey Shake

$13.99

KIDS

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$8.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Sundae

$4.49
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$8.99
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.99

SAUCES!

Queso

$0.50

Jalapeño Bacon Jam

$0.50

Sage & Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Bacon Ketchup

$0.25

Pumpkin Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Bacon Island

$0.25

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Peanut Butter

$0.25

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Strawberry Jelly

$0.25

1000 Island

$0.25

Regular Mayo

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Horseradish Aioli

$0.25

Vamp Dip Side

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$4.00

Coffee (12oz)

$4.00

Coffee (16oz)

Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Yellow Red Bull

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00
