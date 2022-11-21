Restaurant header imageView gallery

BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER'S 50/50

3600 Blake Street

Denver, CO 80205

Popular Items

Best Damn Cheeseburger
The Original 50/50 Burger
Backyard Classic Burger

STARTERS!

Naked Wings (No Sauce)

$15.00
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

$15.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

$15.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Nashville Hot Wings

$15.00
Thai Sriracha Wings

Thai Sriracha Wings

$15.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$15.00

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.00

House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$8.00

Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Vampire Dip

Vampire Dip

$13.00

Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!

Wing Flight

$32.00

LOADED FRIES!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs and roasted garlic aioli.

Ballpark Fries

Ballpark Fries

$10.00

Slater's bacon chili, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions and jalapeños.

Full Shmanimal Fries

$10.00

Full Order Chili + Queso Fries

$10.00

Queso Fries

$10.00

FRIES/SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Frickles

$7.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

served with bbq sauce.

Double Down

Double Down

$10.50

Get any two of our fries and sides:

Frickles

Frickles

$7.00

House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.

Bacon Side

$3.00

SALADS

Blackened Chicken Caesar

Blackened Chicken Caesar
$14.99

$14.99
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
$13.99

$13.99
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

$15.49

Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.

BOWLS!

Cheeseburger Bowl

Cheeseburger Bowl

$14.99

Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.

Turkey Harvest Bowl

Turkey Harvest Bowl

$15.49

Our turkey patty with blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, quinoa, green apple, mixed greens, candied pecans and balsamic vinegrette.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$15.00

Our quinoa veggie patty with edamame, blueberries, mixed greens, carrots, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, quinoa, avocado and wild flower honey vinaigrette.

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$16.49

BURGERS!!!!

Thanksgiving Burger

$16.99

SMASH BURGER!

$14.99
The Original 50/50 Burger

The Original 50/50 Burger

$15.49

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

B'B'B' Bacon Burger

B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$16.00

50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.

Backyard Classic Burger

Backyard Classic Burger

$14.99

Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$15.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.

Best Damn Cheeseburger

Best Damn Cheeseburger

$15.49

Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun

Eat Your Veggies

Eat Your Veggies

$15.49

Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun

Hi-Brow Burger

Hi-Brow Burger

$16.49

Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side

Lone Star Smoke Burger

Lone Star Smoke Burger

$15.49

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

PB & Jellousy Burger

PB & Jellousy Burger

$14.99

Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.

Rosemary Turkey Burger

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$15.49

Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

The 50 Alarm 50/50 Burger

The 50 Alarm 50/50 Burger

$16.99

So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.

1 lb. DENVER Farmhouse Burger

$20.99
SCHNITZEL BURGER

SCHNITZEL BURGER

Breaded schnitzel topped with a Slater's hot dog, Swiss cheese, Guinness mustard sauce, watercress mix on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with lemon wedges

Design 1/3

$13.00

Design Double

$17.00

Design Triple

$19.00

SPECIALS

Lamb Burger Special

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$18.50

Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$20.00

Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

KIDS

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders
$7.95

$7.95
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.95

$7.95

Kids Sundae

$2.00

DESSERTS!

Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake
$12.99

$12.99

Build Your Own Shake

$7.00
Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake
$12.99

$12.99
Happy Happy Birthday Shake

Happy Happy Birthday Shake
$12.99

$12.99
Ultimate S'more Shake

Ultimate S'more Shake
$12.99

$12.99
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake
$9.00

$9.00
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
$9.00

$9.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.50

Bomb Pop Shake

Abita Rootbeer Float

$9.99

Fanta Orange Float

$9.99

Side Sauce

Queso

$2.00

Jalapeño Bacon Jam

$0.25

Sage & Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Bacon Ketchup

$0.25

Pumpkin Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Bacon Island

$0.25

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Peanut Butter

$0.25

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Strawberry Jelly

$0.25

1000 Island

$0.25

Regular Mayo

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Horseradish Aioli

$0.25

Ketchup

Mustard

Tapatio Ranch

$0.25

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Housed on the ground floor of The Hub, Slater's 50/50 brings over-the-top burgers, bacon & beer (plus salads, flatbreads, shakes & more) to RiNo!
3600 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205

