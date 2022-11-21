BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Housed on the ground floor of The Hub, Slater’s 50/50 brings over-the-top burgers, bacon & beer (plus salads, flatbreads, shakes & more) to RiNo!
Location
3600 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
Gallery