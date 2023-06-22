Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sleepwalker REO Town

No reviews yet

1101 S Washington Avenue

Lansing, MI 48910

Popular Items

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$8.00

With Garlic and Olive Oil

9" Keto/Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

9" Keto/Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

$10.00

Fathead dough (cream cheese, mozzarella, almond flour, egg) and your choice of four toppings or a specialty pizza.

BYO 12"

$14.00

Don't Like It Our Way? Do It Yours.

Food

Appetizers

Go ahead. Treat yourself.
Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$8.00

With Garlic and Olive Oil

Poutine

Poutine

$9.00Out of stock

French fries, housemade gravy, cheese curds

French Fries

$7.00

Our beer-battered french fries! Ask about our weekly fry specials or try them with beer cheese, garlic aioli, or any of our pizza toppings!

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Four cheeses, spinach, and more! Served with a warm house-baked baguette and fresh pita chips.

Dip Duo

$7.00

Potato Chips or Fresh Pita Chips and your choice of 2 Dips

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and drizzled balsamic glaze

Large Salad

Large Salad

$8.00

Salad for more! Spring mix, shredded carrots, cucumber, tomato, and your choice of dressing!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Salad for one! Spring mix, shredded carrots, cucumber, tomato, and your choice of dressing!

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, olive oil, red wine vinegar and seasonings on home made bread, served cold. Served with chips or side salad.

Italian Dee-lite

Italian Dee-lite

$10.00

Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, banana peppers on homemade bread, served hot. Served with chips or side salad.

Pizza Slice

$3.00

12" Pizza

Our 12" pizzas are available with standard, thick crust or vegan crust.

BYO 12"

$14.00

Don't Like It Our Way? Do It Yours.

Pesto Presto 12"

Pesto Presto 12"

$17.00

Housemade pesto, our signature cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, roasted garlic.

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Red Sauce

Meathead 12"

Meathead 12"

$17.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & House Blend Cheese

Jagged Little Dill 12"

Jagged Little Dill 12"

$17.00

Our housemade dill dip, dill havarti, pickles, and red onion.

El Chupacabra 12"

El Chupacabra 12"

$17.00

Refried Black Beans with Enchilada Sauce, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, & Avocado Salsa

Pear & Gorgonzola 12"

Pear & Gorgonzola 12"

$17.00

Sliced Pear, Gorgonzola, Toasted Walnuts, House Blend Cheese & Garlic Oil

Porkypine 12"

Porkypine 12"

$17.00

Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, & House Blend Cheese

Pepperoni Panic 12"

$17.00

Double Cheese, Double Oversized Pepperoni

Italian Stallion 12"

$17.00

Lemon garlic aioli, house blend cheese, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion and spinach

Artichoke Me Out 12"

Artichoke Me Out 12"

$17.00

Spinach dip base. House blend cheese, chopped artichokes, topped with roasted garlic.

16" Pizza

BYO 16"

$17.00

Don't Like It Our Way? Do It Yours.

Pesto Presto 16"

Pesto Presto 16"

$22.00

Housemade pesto, our signature cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, roasted garlic.

Jagged Little Dill 16"

Jagged Little Dill 16"

$22.00

Our housemade dill dip, dill havarti, pickles, and red onion.

El Chupacabra 16"

El Chupacabra 16"

$22.00

Refried Black Beans with Enchilada Sauce, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, & Avocado Salsa

Margherita 16"

Margherita 16"

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Red Sauce

Meathead 16"

Meathead 16"

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & House Blend Cheese

Pear & Gorgonzola 16"

Pear & Gorgonzola 16"

$22.00

Sliced Pear, Gorgonzola, Toasted Walnuts, House Blend Cheese & Garlic Oil

Porkypine 16"

Porkypine 16"

$22.00

Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, & House Blend Cheese

Pepperoni Panic 16"

$22.00

Double Cheese, Double Oversized Pepperoni

Italian Stallion 16"

$22.00

Lemon garlic aioli, house blend cheese. Salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion and spinach.

Artichoke Me Out 16"

Artichoke Me Out 16"

$22.00

Spinach dip base. House blend cheese, chopped artichokes, topped with roasted garlic.

Keto/Gluten Free Pizza

9" Keto/Gluten Free BYO Pizza

9" Keto/Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$10.00

Fathead dough (cream cheese, mozzarella, almond flour, egg) and your choice of four toppings or a specialty pizza.

9" Keto/Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

9" Keto/Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

$10.00

Fathead dough (cream cheese, mozzarella, almond flour, egg) and your choice of four toppings or a specialty pizza.

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Very, very moist.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Lisa's special recipe!

Packaged Alcohol

Howlers

God Complex Imperial Stout (9%)

$30.00

REO Town IPA (5%)

$11.00

Hard Cider (4%)

$11.00

Hard Seltzer (4%)

$11.00

Pet Peeve Porter

$11.00Out of stock

Al Doppelgänger Doppelbock (7%)

$13.00

Night Terror Pumpkin Ale (6%)

$11.00

Kinky Brown Ale (5%)

$11.00

St. Jerry's Belgian Abbaye Ale (9%)

$15.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pumpkin (5%)

$11.00

Bavaria Hysteria Hefeweizen (4.8%)

$11.00Out of stock

Growlers

All Growler prices include a $5 new glass fee. Bring in your ready to fill growler and we'll refund you $5!

Clarity Steam Pilsner (5.2%)

$23.00

Oedipus Complex Belgian Strong Ale (8.3%)

$30.00

REO Town IPA (5%)

$23.00

Hard Cider (4%)

$23.00

Hard Seltzer (4%)

$23.00

Pet Peeve Porter

$23.00Out of stock

Al Doppelgänger Dopplebock (7%)

$27.00Out of stock

Night Terror Pumpkin Ale (6%)

$24.00

St. Jerry's (9%)

$31.00Out of stock

Classic estery and fruity character, spiked with a second fermentation of organic prunes and raisins to punctuate the phenolic nature of the yeast. Smooth with noticeable alcohol heat in the finish.

Wine by the Bottle

Deep Dive Cabernet (750ml)

$24.00

Dark Thoughts Pinot Noir (750ml)

$24.00

Demon Red Blend (750ml)

$24.00

Cannibal Chianti (750ml)

$24.00Out of stock

Table Wine (750ml)

$10.00

Yowlers

Bring in your Yowler

New Sleepwalker Yowler

$2.00

16oz Cans

Clarity Steam Pilsner 5.6%

$6.00Out of stock

REO Town IPA 5.5%

$6.00Out of stock

Paul's Powerhouse IPA 6.5%

$6.00Out of stock

Bavaria Hysteria Hefeweizen 5%

$6.00

St. Jerry's Belgian Abbaye Ale 9%

$8.00

Dream State Seltzer 5%

$6.00Out of stock

Subliminal Cider 5%

$6.00Out of stock

Pet Peeve Porter 4.9%

$6.00

Lavender Menace Wit

$6.00

Bavaria Hysteria Hefeweizen

$6.00

Liquor 750ml Bottles

Vodka Bottle

$25.00

Rum Bottle

$25.00

Whiskey Bottle

$30.00

Bourbon Bottle

$30.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1101 S Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI 48910

Directions

Gallery
Sleepwalker image
Sleepwalker image
Sleepwalker image
Sleepwalker image

