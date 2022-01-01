Main picView gallery

Sleepy Rooster

review star

No reviews yet

2204 State Street

New Albany, IN 47150

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

Carne Asada & Eggs

$17.00

Southern Kitchen

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Hangry Platter

$14.00

Epic Sandwich

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Divorced Rancheros

$14.00

Morning Tacos

$14.00

AM Burrito

$14.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Omelets

Garden Omelet

$12.00

Mexico City Omelet

$14.00

Farmhouse Omelet

$13.00

Skillets

Baja skillet

$13.00

Early Bird skillet

$12.00

Three Little Pigs skillet

$13.00

BENEDICTS

Carnitas Benedict

$14.00

Kentuckiana Benedict

$14.00

Mexicali Benedict

$16.00

Stuffed French Toast

Berries & Cream Toast

$12.00

Tres Leches Toast

$12.00

Derby Day Toast

$12.00

Bananas Foster Toast

$12.00

TREATS

Buttermilk Pancake

$6.00

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

Morning Churros

$7.00

Pancakes

Banana Granola Pancake

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$7.00

Blueberry Danish Pancake

$7.00

Chocolate Dream Pancake

$7.00

Sides

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuit + Gravy

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Loaded Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Thick- Cut Bacon

$5.00

Pig Candy Bacon

$6.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Egg

$0.00+

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sandwiches

Hot Brown Sandwich

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Steak Melt Sandwich

$14.00

Torta Sandwich

$13.00

Double Decker Burger

$15.00

Salads

Laredo Chop Salad

$13.00

Frontera Cobb salad

$13.00

Market Salad

$11.00

Soups

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Mexican Favorites

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Catrina Tacos

$13.00

Quesadillas

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Chips + Queso

$7.00

Chips + Guacamole

$8.00

Kids

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$5.99

Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Barista

Coffee

$3.50

Cold brew

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold-Pressed Juice

Original Orange Juice

$4.50

Green Machine

$4.50

Orange Defense

$4.50

N/A

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Buenos dias New Albany! Serving the area's best brunch all from "The Sunny Side!"

