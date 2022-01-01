Sleepy Rooster
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Buenos dias New Albany! Serving the area's best brunch all from "The Sunny Side!"
Location
2204 State Street, New Albany, IN 47150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Albany
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurant