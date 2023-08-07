Slice 19
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
901 Olivia Parkway, Henderson, NV 89011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out - 891 DeMarco Dr
No Reviews
891 DeMarco Dr Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurant
Da Remo - 40 Costa Di Lago STE 120
No Reviews
40 Costa Di Lago STE 120 Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurant
Street Burgers NEW - 37 South Water Street
No Reviews
37 South Water Street Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Henderson
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurant
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurant