Slice & Pie

review star

No reviews yet

2221 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie
Garlic Knots
Cheese Pie

NY Pies

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$21.00

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$26.00

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, 'cup and char' pepperoni

Meat Lovers Pie

Meat Lovers Pie

$30.00

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, bacon

Hawaiian Pie

Hawaiian Pie

$30.00

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted pineapple, jalapeno, bacon

Truffle Pie

Truffle Pie

$30.00

parmesan cream, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, truffle oil, parsley

Burrata Pie

Burrata Pie

$30.00

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh burrata, basil, parmesan, olive oil

Build Your Own Pie

Build Your Own Pie

$24.00

Veggie Lover Pie

$28.00

Bianca Pie

$28.00

sausage mushrooms pie

$28.00

Square Pies

Detriot Style (PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY)

Detriot Style (PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY)

$32.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, hot honey, 'cup and char' pepperoni

Sicilian Style (UPSIDE DOWN - style)

Sicilian Style (UPSIDE DOWN - style)

$28.00

(UPSIDE DOWN) california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, basil

Not Pies

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

italian beef meatballs, tomato sauce, parmesan

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00

pecorino, parsley, garlic oil

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich Meatball

Sandwich Meatball

$12.00

meatballs, tomato sauce, pecorino, provolone, basil

Sandwich Italian

Sandwich Italian

$12.00Out of stock

spicy soppressata, capocollo, genoa salami, provolone, peppers

Pizza Slices

Slice Bianca

$5.00
Slice Burrata

Slice Burrata

$5.50

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh burrata, basil, parmesan, olive oil

Slice Cheese

Slice Cheese

$4.00

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Slice Detroit

Slice Detroit

$5.50

(PEPPERONI) tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, hot honey, 'cup and char' pepperoni

Slice Hawaiian

Slice Hawaiian

$5.00

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted pineapple, jalapeno, bacon

Slice Meat Lover

Slice Meat Lover

$5.50

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, bacon

Slice Pepperoni

Slice Pepperoni

$4.75

california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, 'cup and char' pepperoni

Slice Sicilian (UPSIDE DOWN - style)

Slice Sicilian (UPSIDE DOWN - style)

$5.00

(UPSIDE DOWN) california tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, basil

Slice Truffle

Slice Truffle

$5.50

parmesan cream, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, truffle oil, parsley

Slice Veggie Lover

$5.00

Beer

Atlas Blood Orange

$8.00

DC Brau Lemon Radler

$10.00

Dogfish Seaquench Tallboy

$8.00

Flying Dog Hop Electric Hazy IPA

$7.00

Hellbender Ignite

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

PBR 12oz

$5.00

Tecate 16oz

$6.00

Founders Octoberfest

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Hellbender Ignite IPA

$9.00

Red Stripe 16oz

$7.00

Wine

Martin Berdugo Rose

$18.00

Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Lambrusco

$24.00

Il Bastardo Tuscan Red

$22.00

N/A

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Liquor

Gin Tonic

$8.00

Art Spritz

$8.00

AwaYuri

$8.00

Gin Soda

$8.00

Highnoon Seltzer

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh-made two-day fermented dough from world-renowned pizza master Giulio Adriani! New York and Detroit style pies, desserts, beers, wine & cocktails.

2221 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

