Pizza
Slice - Astoria Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to sLICe where everything is nice. We are the neighborhood Pizzeria, our sauce is boss and we use enough cheese to please. *Pro tip- Try the Sicilian pie, It's the best in NYC. Besides Pizza we have a full menu of great food that is all made in house from scratch. Such as our all beef short rib meatballs and more.
Location
3812 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11103
Gallery