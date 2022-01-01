Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice Factory Elmwood Park

review star

No reviews yet

1732 North Harlem Avenue

Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Jumbo Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$6.49

Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.

Sausage Slice

Sausage Slice

$5.49

Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$5.49

Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.

Margherita Slice

Margherita Slice

$5.49

Topped with fresh basil and tomato slices, our Margherita Pizza will have you in pizza heaven.

Veggie Slice

Veggie Slice

$5.99

We didn't forget about you, vegetarians! Enjoy this Jumbo Slice with green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Tropical BBQ Chicken Slice

Tropical BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.99

Habanero mango BBQ sauce with breaded chicken, red onions, smoked bacon bits, sweet fresh pineapple and topped with fresh cilantro.

BBQ Pulled Pork Slice

BBQ Pulled Pork Slice

$5.99

Honey BBQ sauce topped with pulled pork,bacon, roasted red peppers, sweet red onions and cilantro.

Primavera Slice

Primavera Slice

$5.99

Fresh tomato, spinach and ricotta cheese.

Factory Special Slice

Factory Special Slice

$5.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers and onions come together to create this mouthwatering combination.

Meat Lovers Slice

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.99

Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.

Cheesy Beef Slice

$7.49
La Mexicana

La Mexicana

$5.99

Starters

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.49

Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Beefed Up! Cheese Fries

Beefed Up! Cheese Fries

$13.95

Order of our Factory Fries loaded with our cheddar cheese sauce, sliced Italian beef and topped with our homemade hot giardinera.

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.95

Platter of factory fried loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, smoked bacon and jalapenos.

Buffalo Bleu Fries

Buffalo Bleu Fries

$12.95

Our factory fries topped with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast and crumbled blue cheese

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)

$6.95

Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (10 Pieces)

Mozzarella Sticks (10 Pieces)

$9.95

Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Factory Cheese Fries

Factory Cheese Fries

$5.49
Factory Fries

Factory Fries

$3.95

Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.

Mac & Cheese Bites (6 pieces)

Mac & Cheese Bites (6 pieces)

$6.95

Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.

Slice - A - Dilla

Slice - A - Dilla

$7.95

Wings & Things

Gently marinated in house, slowly cooked for juicy tenderness and finished in the fryer for a perfect crunch.

Traditional Wings

$15.95+

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Cauliflower Bites

$11.95+

Steak Burgers

Steakburger

Steakburger

$10.25

A 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese, topped with our regular burger toppings.

Bacon Double Steakburger

Bacon Double Steakburger

$14.25

Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese and bacon, topped with our regular burger toppings.

Double Steakburger

Double Steakburger

$12.25

Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese , topped with our regular burger toppings.

RoadHouse Burger

RoadHouse Burger

$11.25

A 6 oz. juicy steak burger topped with smoked bacon, American cheese, honey BBQ and a jumbo onion ring.

L.A. Steakburger

L.A. Steakburger

$11.25

A 6 oz. juicy steak burger homemade avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.

Factory Burger

Factory Burger

$11.25

A 6 oz. juicy steakburger topped with smoked bacon bits, sliced avocado and crumbled blue cheese with our homemade chipotle mayo.

Jumbo Steakburger

Jumbo Steakburger

$16.95

Three 6 oz. juicy steak burger patties and slices of American cheese topped with regular burger toppings.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.25

A 6 oz juicy turkey patty on top of a golden split top bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and sliced avocado. Served with Factory fries.

Tropical Burger

Tropical Burger

$10.95

Healthy Choice

California Cobb Salad

California Cobb Salad

$13.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.

Factory Salad

Factory Salad

$13.25

Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Hearts of romaine, Shaved Parmagiano Reggiano, garlic roasted croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Chicago Chopped Salad

Chicago Chopped Salad

$12.49

Finely chopped hearts of romaine, tomato, cucumber, sweet red onion, garlic croutons, mozzarella and smoked bacon bits. Served with bread.

Mediterranean Greek Salad

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.25

Hearts of romaine, tomato, sweet red onion, boiled egg and pepperoncini. Served with bread.

Very Berry Almond Salad

Very Berry Almond Salad

$9.25

Spring mixed leaves salad with cranberries, sliced almonds and topped with crumbled bleu cheese.

Perfect Spinach Salad

Perfect Spinach Salad

$9.25

Baby leaf spinach, grape tomatoes, sweet red onions, boiled eggs, fresh mushroom topped with smoked bacon bits.

Fresca

Fresca

$8.25

Local Spring mix,Grape tomatoes,sweet red onions,shaved parmigiano reggiano with balsamic dressing

Julienne Salad

Julienne Salad

$8.25

Freshly sliced Krakus ham and American cheese on top of our garden salad. Served with bread.

Chicago Beef Salad

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.25

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.95

Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.

Cheesy Beef

$7.95
L.A. Chicken Sandwich

L.A. Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.

Factory Chicken Sandwich

Factory Chicken Sandwich

$6.95
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Juicy 6 oz. chicken breast served with lettuce and topped with our very own chipotle ranch sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.

Ham and Cheese Sub

Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.95
Pepper & Egg Sandwich

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$6.95

Dinners

Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pieces)

Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pieces)

$19.95
Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pc)

Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pc)

$19.95
Fish & Chips (3 Pieces)

Fish & Chips (3 Pieces)

$15.95

Tavern battered cod fish and chips. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.

Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pc)

Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pc)

$12.95
Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pieces)

Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pieces)

$12.95
Fish & Chips (2 Pieces)

Fish & Chips (2 Pieces)

$12.95

Tavern battered cod fish and chips. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.

Pastas

Linguini Chicken Alfredo

Linguini Chicken Alfredo

$14.95
Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$10.95
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95
Rigatoni "Prince of Naples"

Rigatoni "Prince of Naples"

$10.95
Meat Sauce

Meat Sauce

$9.95
Baked Rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni

$10.95
Marinara

Marinara

$8.95
Big Mama's Lasagna

Big Mama's Lasagna

$12.95

3 cheese's, mini meatballs, chopped hard-boiled egg, topped with homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Brownies

Brownies

$3.95
Nutella Bites

Nutella Bites

$4.95
Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$3.95
CHICAGO POTHOLE (ROCKY ROAD)

CHICAGO POTHOLE (ROCKY ROAD)

$9.95

1 pint - Chocolate gelato with candied pecans, marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Award-Winning flavor from the 2016 Gelato World Tour!

ITALIAN VANILLA

ITALIAN VANILLA

$9.95

1 pint - INGREDIENTS: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, GUAR GUM, MONO & DIGLYCERIDES, CELLULOSE GUM, CARRAGENAN, GLUCOSE SYRUP, RICE STARCH, NATURAL FLAVORS, PASTEURIZED EGG YOLK, VANILLA BEAN, RIBOFLAVIN, BETA CAROTENE CONTAINS: MILK, EGG

WHITE CHOC RASPBERRY

WHITE CHOC RASPBERRY

$9.95

White chocolate gelato swirled with raspberry jam.

ElI’S STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

ElI’S STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.95

1 pint - Our premium gelato paired with Chicago’s famous Eli’s Strawberry Cheesecake.

SEA SALT CARAMEL

SEA SALT CARAMEL

$9.95

1 pint - Rich Italian vanilla cream with caramel sea salt.

LEMON SORBETTO

LEMON SORBETTO

$9.95

1 pint - Made from sweet and tart fresh lemon juice.

WILDBERRY SORBETTO

WILDBERRY SORBETTO

$9.95

1 pint - Mix of blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries.

COOKIES N CREAM

COOKIES N CREAM

$9.95

1 pint - Cookie gelato with sandwich cookie pieces.

Dipping Sauce

Ranch Dipping Sauce

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce

Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Cheddar Cheese Dipping Sauce

Cheddar Cheese Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Buffalo Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$1.50
BBQ Dipping Sauce

BBQ Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Creamy Garlic Dipping Sauce

Creamy Garlic Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Sweet Red Chili Dipping Sauce

Sweet Red Chili Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Habanero Mango Dipping Sauce

Habanero Mango Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Sriracha Dipping Sauce

Sriracha Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Giardinera Dipping Sauce

Giardinera Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Chipotle Ranch Sauce Dipping Sauce

Chipotle Ranch Sauce Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Tartar Dipping Sauce

Tartar Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Asian Ginger Dipping Sauce

Asian Ginger Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Teriyaki Dipping Sauce

Teriyaki Dipping Sauce

$1.50
Marinera Dipping Sauce

Marinera Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Soups

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.95Out of stock
Chicken Tortellini Soup

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$5.95Out of stock
Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.95Out of stock
Chicken Lime Avocado Soup

Chicken Lime Avocado Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Pizza

14" Large Pizza

14" Large Pizza

$17.95
18” Extra Large Pizza

18” Extra Large Pizza

$25.95
28” Jumbo Cheese Pizza

28” Jumbo Cheese Pizza

$50.95
14" Large Factory Special (Supreme)

14" Large Factory Special (Supreme)

$24.95
18” XL Factory Special (Supreme)

18” XL Factory Special (Supreme)

$35.95
28” Factory Special (Supreme)

28” Factory Special (Supreme)

$59.95
14" Large Stuffed Pizza

14" Large Stuffed Pizza

$21.95
18” X-Large Cheese Stuffed Pizza

18” X-Large Cheese Stuffed Pizza

$26.95

10" Cauliflower Crust

$15.95

Pizza Puff

Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti

Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti

$9.95

10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.

Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone

Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone

$9.95

10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.

Slice Factory Date Night Kit

Slice Factory's Date Night Kit includes ⏬ - Already rolled out 14" dough. (Heart shape is optional 💛) - Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese 🧀 - Homemade marinara sauce 🍅 - & the option of our never frozen pepperoni 🍕 It's the perfect way to spend quality time with the ones who mean most to you 💘, while eating great pizza 🍕😅
Cheese -Slice Factory Homestyle Kit

Cheese -Slice Factory Homestyle Kit

$9.95
Pepperoni - Slice Factory Homestyle Kit

Pepperoni - Slice Factory Homestyle Kit

$9.95

Beverage

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75+
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75

San Bendetto Tea

$2.50Out of stock
2 liter Pepsi

2 liter Pepsi

$3.95
2 liter Sierra Mist

2 liter Sierra Mist

$3.95
2 Liter Diet Pepsi

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Rockstar Energy Drink

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Lemonades

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.95+
Passion Fruit Lemonade

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.95+
Red Guava Lemonade

Red Guava Lemonade

$4.95+
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$4.95+
Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$4.95+

Classic Lemonade

$4.95+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95+

Iced Teas

Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.95+
Hibiscus Iced Tea

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.95+

Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.95+
Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$4.95+

Energy Drinks

Power Passion Fruit Lemonade

Power Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.95+
Ready Red Guava Iced Tea

Ready Red Guava Iced Tea

$4.95+

Family Pack Special

14" Large - 1 Topping

$31.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory !

Website

Location

1732 North Harlem Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Directions

Gallery
Slice Factory image
Slice Factory image
Slice Factory image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gringo & Blondie
orange star4.5 • 633
7514 W NORTH AVE ELMWOOD PARK, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Massa Café Italiano
orange star4.7 • 1,490
7434 W NORTH AVE Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 438
7230 W North Ave Suite 210 Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Blue Fire
orange starNo Reviews
7440 W North Ave Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
orange star4.5 • 271
16 S Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - North & Natchez
orange star4.2 • 4,074
6518 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston