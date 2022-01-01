- Home
Slice Factory Elmwood Park
No reviews yet
1732 North Harlem Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Jumbo Slices
Cheese Slice
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
Sausage Slice
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
Pepperoni Slice
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Margherita Slice
Topped with fresh basil and tomato slices, our Margherita Pizza will have you in pizza heaven.
Veggie Slice
We didn't forget about you, vegetarians! Enjoy this Jumbo Slice with green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Tropical BBQ Chicken Slice
Habanero mango BBQ sauce with breaded chicken, red onions, smoked bacon bits, sweet fresh pineapple and topped with fresh cilantro.
BBQ Pulled Pork Slice
Honey BBQ sauce topped with pulled pork,bacon, roasted red peppers, sweet red onions and cilantro.
Primavera Slice
Fresh tomato, spinach and ricotta cheese.
Factory Special Slice
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers and onions come together to create this mouthwatering combination.
Meat Lovers Slice
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Cheesy Beef Slice
La Mexicana
Starters
Buffalo Fries
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Beefed Up! Cheese Fries
Order of our Factory Fries loaded with our cheddar cheese sauce, sliced Italian beef and topped with our homemade hot giardinera.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Platter of factory fried loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, smoked bacon and jalapenos.
Buffalo Bleu Fries
Our factory fries topped with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast and crumbled blue cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks (10 Pieces)
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Factory Cheese Fries
Factory Fries
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
Mac & Cheese Bites (6 pieces)
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
Slice - A - Dilla
Wings & Things
Steak Burgers
Steakburger
A 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese, topped with our regular burger toppings.
Bacon Double Steakburger
Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese and bacon, topped with our regular burger toppings.
Double Steakburger
Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese , topped with our regular burger toppings.
RoadHouse Burger
A 6 oz. juicy steak burger topped with smoked bacon, American cheese, honey BBQ and a jumbo onion ring.
L.A. Steakburger
A 6 oz. juicy steak burger homemade avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.
Factory Burger
A 6 oz. juicy steakburger topped with smoked bacon bits, sliced avocado and crumbled blue cheese with our homemade chipotle mayo.
Jumbo Steakburger
Three 6 oz. juicy steak burger patties and slices of American cheese topped with regular burger toppings.
Turkey Burger
A 6 oz juicy turkey patty on top of a golden split top bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and sliced avocado. Served with Factory fries.
Tropical Burger
Healthy Choice
California Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
Factory Salad
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, Shaved Parmagiano Reggiano, garlic roasted croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Chicago Chopped Salad
Finely chopped hearts of romaine, tomato, cucumber, sweet red onion, garlic croutons, mozzarella and smoked bacon bits. Served with bread.
Mediterranean Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
Garden Salad
Hearts of romaine, tomato, sweet red onion, boiled egg and pepperoncini. Served with bread.
Very Berry Almond Salad
Spring mixed leaves salad with cranberries, sliced almonds and topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Perfect Spinach Salad
Baby leaf spinach, grape tomatoes, sweet red onions, boiled eggs, fresh mushroom topped with smoked bacon bits.
Fresca
Local Spring mix,Grape tomatoes,sweet red onions,shaved parmigiano reggiano with balsamic dressing
Julienne Salad
Freshly sliced Krakus ham and American cheese on top of our garden salad. Served with bread.
Chicago Beef Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Italian Beef Sandwich
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
Cheesy Beef
L.A. Chicken Sandwich
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
Factory Chicken Sandwich
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Juicy 6 oz. chicken breast served with lettuce and topped with our very own chipotle ranch sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
Ham and Cheese Sub
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Dinners
Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pieces)
Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pc)
Fish & Chips (3 Pieces)
Tavern battered cod fish and chips. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.
Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pc)
Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pieces)
Fish & Chips (2 Pieces)
Tavern battered cod fish and chips. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.
Pastas
Linguini Chicken Alfredo
Rigatoni Vodka
Chicken Parmigiana
Cheese Ravioli
Rigatoni "Prince of Naples"
Meat Sauce
Baked Rigatoni
Marinara
Big Mama's Lasagna
3 cheese's, mini meatballs, chopped hard-boiled egg, topped with homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Dessert
Brownies
Nutella Bites
Fried Dough
CHICAGO POTHOLE (ROCKY ROAD)
1 pint - Chocolate gelato with candied pecans, marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Award-Winning flavor from the 2016 Gelato World Tour!
ITALIAN VANILLA
1 pint - INGREDIENTS: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, GUAR GUM, MONO & DIGLYCERIDES, CELLULOSE GUM, CARRAGENAN, GLUCOSE SYRUP, RICE STARCH, NATURAL FLAVORS, PASTEURIZED EGG YOLK, VANILLA BEAN, RIBOFLAVIN, BETA CAROTENE CONTAINS: MILK, EGG
WHITE CHOC RASPBERRY
White chocolate gelato swirled with raspberry jam.
ElI’S STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
1 pint - Our premium gelato paired with Chicago’s famous Eli’s Strawberry Cheesecake.
SEA SALT CARAMEL
1 pint - Rich Italian vanilla cream with caramel sea salt.
LEMON SORBETTO
1 pint - Made from sweet and tart fresh lemon juice.
WILDBERRY SORBETTO
1 pint - Mix of blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries.
COOKIES N CREAM
1 pint - Cookie gelato with sandwich cookie pieces.
Dipping Sauce
Ranch Dipping Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Cheddar Cheese Dipping Sauce
Buffalo Dipping Sauce
BBQ Dipping Sauce
Creamy Garlic Dipping Sauce
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Sweet Red Chili Dipping Sauce
Habanero Mango Dipping Sauce
Sriracha Dipping Sauce
Giardinera Dipping Sauce
Chipotle Ranch Sauce Dipping Sauce
Tartar Dipping Sauce
Asian Ginger Dipping Sauce
Teriyaki Dipping Sauce
Marinera Dipping Sauce
Soups
Pizza
Pizza Puff
Slice Factory Date Night Kit
Lemonades
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
