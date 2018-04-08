Slice Factory Oak Park

Slice Factory Homestyle Kit

Slice Factory Homestyle Kit includes ⏬ - Already rolled out 14" dough. - Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese 🧀 - Homemade marinara sauce 🍅 - & the option of our never frozen pepperoni 🍕 - & the option of our never frozen pepperoni 🍕 It's the perfect way to spend quality time with the ones who mean most to you 💘, while eating great pizza 🍕😅