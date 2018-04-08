Slice Factory Oak Park
421 N. Harlem Ave.
Oak Park, IL 60301
Popular Items
Jumbo Slices
Factory Special Slice
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers and onions come together to create this mouthwatering combination.
Primavera Slice
Fresh tomato, spinach and ricotta cheese.
Meat Lovers Slice
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Cheese Slice
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
Veggie Slice
We didn't forget about you, vegetarians! Enjoy this Jumbo Slice with green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Slice of the Day
BBQ Pulled Pork Slice
Honey BBQ sauce topped with pulled pork,bacon, roasted red peppers, sweet red onions and cilantro.
Pepperoni Slice
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Sausage Slice
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
Margherita Slice
Topped with fresh basil and tomato slices, our Margherita Pizza will have you in pizza heaven.
Tropical BBQ Chicken
Starters
Buffalo Fries
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Beefed Up! Cheese Fries
Order of our Factory Fries loaded with our cheddar cheese sauce, sliced Italian beef and topped with our homemade hot giardinera.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Platter of factory fried loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, smoked bacon and jalapenos.
Buffalo Bleu Fries
Our factory fries topped with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast and crumbled blue cheese
Southern Comfort Fries
Our factory fries topped with tender pulled pork, bbq sauce and cilantro
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8 pieces)
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks (10 Pieces)
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Homestyle Onion Rings (10 pieces)
oated in our homemade batter and fried.
Factory Cheese Fries
Factory Fries
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
Factory Sampler Platter
Toasted ravioli, mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese wedges, Slice -A- Dilla and boneless chicken wings, served over a bed of factory fries.
Mac & Cheese Bites (6 pieces)
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
Fried Pickles (8 pieces)
served with a side of ranch dressing
Chicago Dog fries
Slice - A - Dilla
Wings & Tenders
Steak Burgers
Steakburger
A 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese, topped with our regular burger toppings.
Bacon Double Steakburger
Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese and bacon, topped with our regular burger toppings.
Double Steakburger
Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese , topped with our regular burger toppings.
RoadHouse Burger
A 6 oz. juicy steak burger topped with smoked bacon, American cheese, honey BBQ and a jumbo onion ring.
L.A. Steakburger
A 6 oz. juicy steak burger homemade avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.
Factory Burger
A 6 oz. juicy steakburger topped with smoked bacon bits, sliced avocado and crumbled blue cheese with our homemade chipotle mayo.
Jumbo Steakburger
Three 6 oz. juicy steak burger patties and slices of American cheese topped with regular burger toppings.
Turkey Burger
A 6 oz juicy turkey patty on top of a golden split top bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and sliced avocado. Served with Factory fries.
Tropical Burger
Healthy Choice
California Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
Factory Salad
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, Shaved Parmagiano Reggiano, garlic roasted croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Chicago Chopped Salad
Finely chopped hearts of romaine, tomato, cucumber, sweet red onion, garlic croutons, mozzarella and smoked bacon bits. Served with bread.
Mediterranean Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
Garden Salad
Hearts of romaine, tomato, sweet red onion, boiled egg and pepperoncini. Served with bread.
Very Berry Almond Salad
Spring mixed leaves salad with cranberries, sliced almonds and topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Perfect Spinach Salad
Baby leaf spinach, grape tomatoes, sweet red onions, boiled eggs, fresh mushroom topped with smoked bacon bits.
Fresca
Local Spring mix,Grape tomatoes,sweet red onions,shaved parmigiano reggiano with balsamic dressing
Meatball Salad
Julienne Salad
Freshly sliced Krakus ham and American cheese on top of our garden salad. Served with bread.
Side Salad
Chicago Beef Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Italian Beef Sandwich
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Slowly oven roasted then finished off in the charcoal broiler.
Combo
Italian beef and sausage.
Cheesy Beef
L.A. Chicken Sandwich
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
Factory Chicken Sandwich
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Juicy 6 oz. chicken breast served with lettuce and topped with our very own chipotle ranch sauce.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Three meatballs on french bread topped with marinara.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
Ham and Cheese Sub
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Dinners
Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pieces)
Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (10 Pc)
Fish & Chips (3 Pieces)
Tavern battered cod fish and chips. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.
Boneless Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pc)
Chicken Wing Dinner (5 Pieces)
Fish & Chips (2 Pieces)
Tavern battered cod fish and chips. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.
Chicken Tender Strips Dinner
Five juicy tenderloins fried to perfection, served with your choice of sauce. Served with bread and choice of side salad or french fries.
Pastas
Linguini Chicken Alfredo
Side order Italian Sausage (2)
Rigatoni Vodka
Side order of Meatballs (4)
Chicken Parmigiana
Cheese Ravioli
Rigatoni "Prince of Naples"
Meat Sauce
Baked Rigatoni
Marinara
Big Mama's Lasagna
3 cheese's, mini meatballs, chopped hard-boiled egg, topped with homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Dessert
Brownies
Nutella Bites
Fried Dough
Nutella Party
Our 10" baked signature crust layered with a healthy spread of nutella topped with bananas, sliced almonds and cranberries. Finished off with a touch of powdered sugar.
Nutella Brioche
Sweet Treats Platter
This delicious platter comes with a brownie, Nutella bites, Nutella brioche, and fried dough.
CHICAGO POTHOLE (ROCKY ROAD)
1 pint - Chocolate gelato with candied pecans, marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Award-Winning flavor from the 2016 Gelato World Tour!
ITALIAN VANILLA
1 pint - INGREDIENTS: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, GUAR GUM, MONO & DIGLYCERIDES, CELLULOSE GUM, CARRAGENAN, GLUCOSE SYRUP, RICE STARCH, NATURAL FLAVORS, PASTEURIZED EGG YOLK, VANILLA BEAN, RIBOFLAVIN, BETA CAROTENE CONTAINS: MILK, EGG
WHITE CHOC RASPBERRY
White chocolate gelato swirled with raspberry jam.
ElI’S STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
1 pint - Our premium gelato paired with Chicago’s famous Eli’s Strawberry Cheesecake.
SEA SALT CARAMEL
1 pint - Rich Italian vanilla cream with caramel sea salt.
LEMON SORBETTO
1 pint - Made from sweet and tart fresh lemon juice.
WILDBERRY SORBETTO
1 pint - Mix of blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries.
COOKIES N CREAM
1 pint - Cookie gelato with sandwich cookie pieces.
Dipping Sauce
Ranch Dipping Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Cheddar Cheese Dipping Sauce
Buffalo Dipping Sauce
BBQ Dipping Sauce
Creamy Garlic Dipping Sauce
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Sweet Red Chili Dipping Sauce
Habanero Mango Dipping Sauce
Sriracha Dipping Sauce
Giardinera Dipping Sauce
Chipotle Ranch Sauce Dipping Sauce
Tartar Dipping Sauce
Asian Ginger Dipping Sauce
Teriyaki Dipping Sauce
Marinera Dipping Sauce
Soups
Pizza
Pizza Puff
Slice Factory Homestyle Kit
Lemonades
Iced Teas
Energy Drinks
