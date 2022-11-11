Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Slice Long Island City

4811 Vernon Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

Margherita Pie

Pizza

NY Style Pie

NY Style Pie

$21.00

Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous

Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$22.00

Classic NY sicilian with mozzarella, ny style sauce on a thick pre baked dough.

White Pie

White Pie

$25.00

hand stretched pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and olive oil sprinkled with oregano.

Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$23.00

fresh mozzarella and fresh tomato pizza baked in a sheet pan.

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$24.00

Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough

Vodka Pie

$24.00

Our classic ny pie in a vodka cream sauce

Spinach White Pie

$27.00

Gluten Free NY Personal 12 inch Pie

$16.00

Gluten free crust with classic ny cheese and pizza sauce.

Vegan margharita Personal 12 inch Pie

$16.00

mini ny style pizza with vegan cheese

Gluten Free margherita Vegan 12 inch Pie

$18.00

Gluten free crust with vegan cheese and tomatoes

artichoke spinach dip pizza

$25.00

hand stretched pizza with cheese and a creamy spinach and artichoke spread.

buffalo chicken ranch pie

$25.00

pizza with a crispy chicken topping with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Appetizers

House Made Chips

House Made Chips

$2.00

Thinly Sliced Idaho Potatoes, Fried Crispy & Seasoned with Salt & Pepper.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Crispy Squid Served w/ Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce

Chicken Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs

$9.00

3 Chicken Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan Cheese, Basil

Beef Meatballs

Beef Meatballs

$9.00

3 Short Rib Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan & Basil.

Veggie Meatballs

Veggie Meatballs

$9.00

3 Quinoa Veggie Balls w/ Tomato Gravy, Parmesan & Basil

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks

Polenta Fries

Polenta Fries

$8.00

Crispy Polenta w/ Spicy Marinara Sauce

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.

Mozzarella Balls

Mozzarella Balls

$9.00

8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Romaine, artichokes, olives, pepperoncino, diced pepperoni and salami, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and Italian vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Sliced mozzarella and plum tomatoes with fresh basil in a balsamic reduction.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caprese Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken, sliced mozzarella and plum tomatoes with fresh basil in a balsamic reduction.

Chicken House Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken with mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Heroes

Sausage & Pepper Hero

Sausage & Pepper Hero

$14.00

Sweet Italian sausage, mixed bell peppers and onions, topped with , mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$14.00

Breaded jumbo shrimp, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

Meatball Muenster Hero

$14.00

Three of either: Beef short rib, Chicken or Veggie balls with mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$14.00

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad

Chicken Caprese Hero

Chicken Caprese Hero

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, light mayoand balsamic glaze on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad