Slice Long Island City

No reviews yet
4811 Vernon Blvd
Long Island City, NY 11101
Popular Items
Pizza
NY Style Pie
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Sicilian Pie
Classic NY sicilian with mozzarella, ny style sauce on a thick pre baked dough.
White Pie
hand stretched pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and olive oil sprinkled with oregano.
Grandma Pie
fresh mozzarella and fresh tomato pizza baked in a sheet pan.
Margherita Pie
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
Vodka Pie
Our classic ny pie in a vodka cream sauce
Spinach White Pie
Gluten Free NY Personal 12 inch Pie
Gluten free crust with classic ny cheese and pizza sauce.
Vegan margharita Personal 12 inch Pie
mini ny style pizza with vegan cheese
Gluten Free margherita Vegan 12 inch Pie
Gluten free crust with vegan cheese and tomatoes
artichoke spinach dip pizza
hand stretched pizza with cheese and a creamy spinach and artichoke spread.
buffalo chicken ranch pie
pizza with a crispy chicken topping with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
Appetizers
House Made Chips
Thinly Sliced Idaho Potatoes, Fried Crispy & Seasoned with Salt & Pepper.
Fried Calamari
Crispy Squid Served w/ Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce
Chicken Meatballs
3 Chicken Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan Cheese, Basil
Beef Meatballs
3 Short Rib Meatballs, Tomato Gravy, Parmesan & Basil.
Veggie Meatballs
3 Quinoa Veggie Balls w/ Tomato Gravy, Parmesan & Basil
Buffalo Wings
8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks
Polenta Fries
Crispy Polenta w/ Spicy Marinara Sauce
Bread Sticks
Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.
Mozzarella Balls
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Romaine, artichokes, olives, pepperoncino, diced pepperoni and salami, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and Italian vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Sliced mozzarella and plum tomatoes with fresh basil in a balsamic reduction.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caprese Salad
grilled chicken, sliced mozzarella and plum tomatoes with fresh basil in a balsamic reduction.
Chicken House Salad
Grilled chicken with mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Heroes
Sausage & Pepper Hero
Sweet Italian sausage, mixed bell peppers and onions, topped with , mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
Breaded jumbo shrimp, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Meatball Muenster Hero
Three of either: Beef short rib, Chicken or Veggie balls with mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Chicken Caprese Hero
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, light mayoand balsamic glaze on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad