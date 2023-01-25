Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice of NY - South Pittsburg

No reviews yet

670 U.S. 72

South Pittsburg, TN 37380

Popular Items

Meat Lover's
Extra Large Pizza
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Appetizers

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and croutons. you can add onions for no additional cost. Your choice of Italian, thousand island, Ranch and vinaigrette and Ceasar.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.49

Garlic Bread

$5.49

Single Meatball with Sauce

$1.79

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Whole Classic Pizzas

Medium Pizza

$12.99

14"

Large Pizza

$14.99

16"

Extra Large Pizza

$16.99

18"

Grandma Pie

$14.99

8 Slice Square Pie

Specialty Pizza

Our supreme pizza includes: Bacon, Sausage, peperoni, ham, Black olives, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and roasted garlic.

Four Cheese

$21.99

Mozzerella, Provolone, Cheddar & Parm

Veggie Lover's

$25.99

Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Roasted Garlic

Meat Lover's

$25.99

Sausage, Pepperonni, Bacon,Ham & Meatballs

Hawaiian

$23.99

Pineapple & Ham

Cobb Pie

$18.99

Cheese on bottom, provolone

Supreme

$25.99

Hot Subs

Homemade Meatball Parm

$14.99

On Toasted 12" Sub

Sausage Parm

$12.99

On Toasted 12" Sub

Wings

Dozen Wings

$17.99

Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.99

Served w/ Blue Cheese or Ranch

Entrees

3 homemade meatballs, pasta, and homemade sauce, served with Italian bread.

Spaghetti & Meatballls

$12.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Water

$1.79

2 Liter Sodas

$3.19
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza like the old days. We only use fresh ingredients, prepared daily. On the first bite, you will taste the difference.

