Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice Parlor - NE Heights 9904 MONTGOMERY NE

review star

No reviews yet

9904 MONTGOMERY NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Side Salad

$4.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, black olives and your choice of dressing.

24" Cheese Pizza

$26.99


SALADS

Side Salad

$4.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, black olives and your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.99

House Salad

$7.99

Caeser Salad

$7.99

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Citrus Salad

$7.99

SLICE PIZZA

Cheese Slice

$3.75

Pesto Slice

$4.25

White Slice

$4.25

Zia Slice

$5.25

Supreme Slice

$5.75

Mammal Slice

$6.75

BLT Slice

$5.75

Gourmet Pesto Slice

$6.25

Blanco Slice

$5.75

Spinach Specialty Slice

$5.75

Veggie Supreme Slice

$5.75

Veg Pesto Slice

$5.75

18" PIZZA

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

18" Pesto Pizza

$21.99

18" White Pizza

$21.99

18" Zia

$21.99

18" Supreme

$22.99

18" Mammal

$26.99

18" BLT

$23.99

18" Gourmet Pesto

$23.99

18" Blanco

$23.99

18" Spinach Specialty

$21.99

18" Veggie Supreme

$21.99

18" Veggie Pesto

$22.99

24" PIZZA

24" Cheese Pizza

$26.99

24" Pesto Pizza

$27.99

24" White Pizza

$27.99

24" Zia

$28.99

24" Supreme

$29.99

24" Mammal

$32.99

24" BLT

$29.99

24" Gourmet Pesto

$29.99

24" Blanco

$29.99

24" Spinach Specialty

$27.99

24" Veggie Supreme

$27.99

24" Veggie Pesto

$28.99

GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

12" Pesto Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

12" White Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

CALZONES

Sausage Calzone

$15.99

Spinach and Basil Calzone

$15.99

Build your Own Calzone

$15.99

APPETIZERS

Large Garlic Knots

$5.49

Small Garlic Knots

$4.49

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$3.99

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.50

Zia Natural Soda

$2.75

New York Seltzer

$2.75

Mott's Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00

SIDES

Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.85

Bleu Cheese

$0.85

Caeser

$0.85

Chicken

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$1.25

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Ranch

$0.85

Pesto Ranch

$0.85

Red Sauce

$0.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Slice Parlor is committed to serving the finest and most authentic New York style pizza in Albuquerque.

Website

Location

9904 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Tantrum Barbecue -
orange starNo Reviews
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Bosque Brewing Co. - Heights Public House
orange starNo Reviews
5210 Eubank Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood on Eubank - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE
orange starNo Reviews
5220 Eubank Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Icicles - ALBUQUERQUE NE - 5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H
orange starNo Reviews
5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Heights
orange starNo Reviews
11225 MONTGOMERY NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Grassburger - Heights
orange star4.7 • 3,996
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Grassburger - Coors
orange star4.7 • 3,675
5600 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
M'tucci's Italian
orange star4.4 • 2,064
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston