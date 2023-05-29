Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice Parlor - Nob Hill 3410 Central Ave SE

No reviews yet

3410 Central Ave SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

SALADS

Side Salad

$4.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, black olives and your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.99

House Salad

$7.99

Caeser Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Citrus Salad

$7.99

SLICE PIZZA

Cheese Slice

$3.75

Pesto Slice

$4.25

White Slice

$4.25

Zia Slice

$5.25

Supreme Slice

$5.75

Mammal Slice

$6.75

BLT Slice

$5.75

Gourmet Pesto Slice

$6.25

Blanco Slice

$5.75

Spinach Specialty Slice

$5.75

Veggie Supreme Slice

$5.75

Veg Pesto Slice

$5.75

18" PIZZA

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

18" Pesto Pizza

$21.99

18" White Pizza

$21.99

18" Zia

$21.99

18" Supreme

$22.99

18" Mammal

$26.99

18" BLT

$23.99

18" Gourmet Pesto

$23.99

18" Blanco

$23.99

18" Spinach Specialty

$21.99

18" Veggie Supreme

$21.99

18" Veggie Pesto

$22.99

24" PIZZA

24" Cheese Pizza

$26.99

24" Pesto Pizza

$27.99

24" White Pizza

$27.99

24" Zia

$28.99

24" Supreme

$29.99

24" Mammal

$32.99

24" BLT

$29.99

24" Gourmet Pesto

$29.99

24" Blanco

$29.99

24" Spinach Specialty

$27.99

24" Veggie Supreme

$27.99

24" Veggie Pesto

$28.99

GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

12" Pesto Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

12" White Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

CALZONES

Sausage Calzone

$15.99

Spinach and Basil Calzone

$15.99

Build your Own Calzone

$15.99

APPETIZERS

Large Garlic Knots

$5.49

Small Garlic Knots

$4.49

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$3.99

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.50

Zia Natural Soda

$2.75

New York Seltzer

$2.75

Mott's Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00

SIDES

Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.85

Bleu Cheese

$0.85

Caeser

$0.85

Chicken

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$1.25

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Ranch

$0.85

Pesto Ranch

$0.85

Red Sauce

$0.85

Bar

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Teller Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Paloma

$14.00

Rosemary Lemon Gin

$9.00

Draft Beer

Bosque Elephants on Parade

$3.00+

Bosque IPA

$3.00+

Bosque Pistol Pete's Lager

$3.00+

Bosque Scotia Ale

$3.00+

Ex Novo

$3.00+

Ex Novo Mass Assencion IPA

$3.00+

Ex Novo Perle Haggard Pilsner

$3.00+

La Cumbre

$3.00+

La Cumbre Elevated IPA

$3.00+

La Cumbre Project Dank IPA

$3.00+

La Cumbre Seasonal

$3.00+

La Cumbre Slice of Hefen

$3.00+

Marble Cerveza

$3.00+

Marble Double White Ale

$3.00+

Marble Pilsner

$3.00+

Marble Lemonade Lager

$3.00+

Marble Seasonal

$3.00+

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00+

Sandia Watermelon Cider

$3.00+

Santa Fe 7k

$3.00+

Santa Fe Social Hour

$3.00+

Test beer

$5.00

EN Most Interesting

$2.50+

Rio Bravo Honey Ginger

$3.00+

2nd street 2920 IPA

$2.50+

2nd street pilsner

$2.50+

Austin Cider Blood Orange

$3.00+

Bender Raspberry Dynamite

$2.50+

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Dos Equis Especial

$5.00

Marble Passion Fruit Seltzer

$5.00

Marble Cucumber and Key Lime Seltzer

$5.00

New Belgium Fruit Smash

$5.00

Rio Bravo Coffee Porter

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Isotopes Amber

$5.50

RED Wine

Line 39 Cabernet

$6.00

WHITE Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.00

La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Zia Root Beer

$2.75

Zia Ginger Ale

$2.75

Zia Cola

$2.75

Mexican Cocacola

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

New York Seltzer Black Cherry

$2.75

New York Seltzer Vanilla Cream

$2.75

New York Seltzer Raspberry

$2.75

Well Drinks

Teller Vodka

$6.00

Teller Bluberry Lavender Vodka

$6.00

Nikel Vodka

$8.00

LockPick Gin

$6.00

Los Poblanos Gin

$8.00

Los Poblanos Lavender Gin

$8.00

Rosemary Lemon Gin

$9.00

Taylor Garret Whiskey

$7.00

Left Turn Agave Reposado

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza delivery in Albuquerque from the Slice Parlor. We offer the most authentic New York style pizza in the ABQ.

3410 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

