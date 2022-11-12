Slice Pizza and Brew - Montevallo 1105 Ashville Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Fresh, locally grown ingredients go into everything we make, from our hand-tossed dough to every tasty topping. We serve delicious pizzas, salads, authentic Italian & Mediterranean sides, as well as a fine selection of craft, import & domestic beers. Plus, we think the Slice ambiance is one-of-a kind!
1105 Ashville Road, Montevallo, AL 35115
