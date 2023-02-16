Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice Pizza & Brew

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Dunston Avenue

Birmingham, AL 35242

Popular Items

White Shadow
Hot Mama
Perfect Pepperoni

FOOD

Pizza

B.Y.O.

$14.00

Bajalieh Special

$18.00

House red sauce, bacon, grilled red onions, and banana pepper rings

Basic Pesto

$19.00

Pesto sauce , house Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, Alabama goat cheese, and shaved red onions

BBQ Brisket

$19.00

Smoked brisket, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Braised Chicken, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce

Hot Mama

$21.00

Calabrian peppers sauce, Soppressata salami, fresh mozzarella & parmesan, basil, oregano, asiago, and finished with Mikes Hot Honey Drizzle

Margherita

$18.00

House red sauce, fresh made mozzarella, fresh basil, and oregano,

Old School

$20.00

House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, and grilled red onions

Perfect Pepperoni

$19.00

House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house cheese blend, fresh parmesan, and asiago

Soul Pie

$18.00

White sauce, turnip greens, black eyed peas, Conecuh sausage, grilled red onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Spicy Hawaiian

$19.00

House red sauce, Capicola ham, grilled pineapple, fresh jalapeno, and asiago

Super Cheese

$19.00

House red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan, feta, and asiago

The Lakeview

$22.00

White sauce, braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, asiago, arugula, shaved red onions & horseradish sauce

This Little Piggy

$23.00

House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, capicola ham, Italian sausage, Prosciutto, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil

Veggie Pesto

$20.00

Pesto, spinach, grilled red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and artichoke hearts

Very Veggie

$22.00

House red sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, onions, jalapeno, bell peppers, banana pepper rings, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, and feta

White Shadow

$20.00

White sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, sliced Portobello mushrooms, feta, and fresh parmesan, finished with truffle oil

Wing & Prayer

$20.00

Buffalo sauce, braised chicken, bacon, green and red onions, tomatoes, fresh parmesan, and blue cheese crumble, finished with a ranch drizzle

Philly Pizza

$22.00

Steak sauce, caramelized onions, Philly beef steak, light cheese blend, sautéed bell peppers, mushroom and American Cheese

Pizza Slice

Additional charge for extra toppings (2 topping maximum)

Bajalieh Special Slice

$5.00

Basic Pesto Slice

$5.00

Build Your Own Slice

$5.00

Little Piggy Slice

$5.00

Margherita Slice

$5.00

Old School Slice

$5.00

Perfect Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Molinari pepperoni, house cheese blend, fresh parmesan, asiago

Spicy Hawaiian Slice

$5.00

Super Cheese Slice

$5.00

Mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan, feta, asiago

Veggie Pesto Slice

$5.00

Very Veggie Slice

$5.00

White Shadow Slice

$5.00

Wing & A Prayer Slice

$5.00

Small Plates

Baked Feta

$11.00

Fresh thyme, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, served with crostini

Brown Butter Pasta

$12.00

Shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, bacon, fresh basil & oregano (ADD BRAISED CHICKEN OR ITALIAN SAUSAGE $4)

Firebaked Wings

$13.00

Marinated, grilled and finished in our oven in a cast iron skillet until crisp, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Garlic Cheese Bread

$14.00

House cheese blend, olive oil, garlic, fresh thyme

Tater Tots

$12.00

Oversized & stuffed with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with a tomato aioli and green onions

Kids Pasta (butter noodles)

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Crispy golden fries tossed with truffle oil topped with Parmesan served with garlic lime aoli

Salads

Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle

Ceasar

$8.00+

Chopped romaine, grilled red onion, shaved parmesan, crouton, house Caesar dressing

Spinach

$8.00+

Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, grated egg, house warm bacon vinaigrette

Redmont

$8.00+

Mixed greens, blue cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, house roasted shallot vinaigrette

Our House

$8.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, Alabama goat cheese, house Dijon vinaigrette

Basic

$8.00+

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, croutons, and ranch dressing

Rockhouse

$7.00+

Spring mix, flank steak, shaved red onions, asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic vinaigrette, horseradish crème drizzle

Sweets

Cheese Cake

$9.00

S'Mores Calzone

$12.00

Sides and Extras

Sauces/Dressing

Meats/Cheese/Others

Veggies/Fruis

Cauliflower Crust

$7.00

DRINK

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Half and Half Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Red

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Yellow

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Shots

Baby Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

PepperComp

Pepperonchini

$5.00

RETAIL

T-SHIRTS

CUSTOMER SHIRTS

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh, locally grown ingredients go into everything we make, from our hand-tossed dough to every tasty topping. We serve delicious pizzas, salads, authentic Italian & Mediterranean sides, as well as a fine selection of craft, import & domestic beers. Plus, we think the Slice ambiance is one-of-a kind!

Website

Location

1101 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35242

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

