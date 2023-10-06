Food

Slices

The Classic Cheese Slice

The Classic Cheese Slice

$4.50

Our classic cheese slice served with garlic butter crust on a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.75

Can never go wrong with this classic pepperoni slice served on top of our freshly made sauce and 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Meats Slice

Meats Slice

$4.99

Our classic meats slice with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce.

Pineapple Chicken Slice

Pineapple Chicken Slice

$4.99

Our original slice of Pineapple chicken with sweet pineapple and savory sliced chicken.

Veggie Slice

Veggie Slice

$4.99

Our Veggie Lover's slice with fresh sliced mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes served on top of our 5 cheese mozzarella cheese and our original sauce.

Supreme Slice

Supreme Slice

$4.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes

Dill Pickle Ranch Slice

Dill Pickle Ranch Slice

$4.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

Sausage Slice

Sausage Slice

$4.75
Roni Cups

Roni Cups

$4.99

Our new RONI CUPS slice, made with beef and pork pepperoni cups charred to perfection on top of our 5 blend mozzarella cheese, and original sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Slice

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.99

chicken bacon ranch

$5.50

Classic Pizzas

Small 10" BYO Cheese

Small 10" BYO Cheese

$8.99

Our 10 inch inch build your own pizza. Have it your way!

XL 16" BYO Cheese

XL 16" BYO Cheese

$17.99

Our classic cheese pizza on our 5 blend mozzarella cheese on top of our original sauce on our 16 inch dough

XL 16" Pepperoni Pizza

XL 16" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.99

Classic Pepperoni Pizza on 16 inch dough!

Specialty Pizzas

XL 16" Meats

XL 16" Meats

$24.99

Our meats pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

XL 16" Pineapple Chicken

XL 16" Pineapple Chicken

$24.99

Our version of a pineapple pizza with pineapple, sliced chicken, and green peppers

XL 16" “Vegetarian” Veggie

XL 16" “Vegetarian” Veggie

$24.99

Our meatless pizza with Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sliced Mushrooms and Green Peppers, served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

XL 16" Supreme

XL 16" Supreme

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes

XL 16" Dill Pickle Ranch

XL 16" Dill Pickle Ranch

$24.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

XL 16" Big Roni

XL 16" Big Roni

$24.99

For the real pepperoni pizza lovers we have an 18 inch pizza flooded with them! Only available for a limited time, don't miss out!

XL 16" Roni Cup Pizza

XL 16" Roni Cup Pizza

$25.99

Our new RONI CUPS pizza, made with beef and pork pepperoni cups charred to perfection on top of our 5 blend mozzarella cheese, and original sauce.

XL 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

XL 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

XL 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.99

Extras & Sides

Ranch Sauce Cup

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.25

side of ranch sauce

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$1.99Out of stock

garlic breadsticks

Drinks

12oz Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50

12oz Coca-Cola Can

Starry

Starry

$1.50

12oz Sprite Can

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.50

12oz Mountain Dew Can

Water

Water

$1.25
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

strawberry Fanta

$1.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

2 Liter Drinks

2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49

2L Coca-Cola

2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.49

2L Sprite

Sides

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50