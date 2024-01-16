Slice Pizza 215 West Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Slice Pizza brings a taste of nostalgia to downtown Leesburg with its vintage-inspired ambiance and mouthwatering pizza by the slice. Step into our charming walk-in establishment and be transported back to the golden era of classic pizzerias. Our menu features a variety of toppings to choose from to create your pie exactly how you want it.
Location
215 West Main Street, Leesburg, FL 34748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marmadukes Lodge - 215 West Main Street
No Reviews
215 West Main Street Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurant
Luna Azul Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1341 south 14th Street
No Reviews
1341 south 14th Street Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurant
Leesburg Oakwood Smokehouse - Leesburg
No Reviews
27745 US Highway 27 Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurant