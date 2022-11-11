Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice Pizza - Northeast

No reviews yet

519 East Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni pizza
The “Vegetarian” Veggie Pizza
Pepperoni Slice

Slices

The Classic Slice

The Classic Slice

$4.50

Our classic cheese slice served with garlic butter crust on a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.75

Can never go wrong with this classic pepperoni slice served on top of our freshly made sauce and 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Meats Slice

Meats Slice

$4.99

Our classic meats slice with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce.

Pineapple Chicken slice

Pineapple Chicken slice

$4.99

Our original slice of Pineapple chicken with sweet pineapple and savory sliced chicken.

Veggie Slice

Veggie Slice

$4.99

Our Veggie Lover's slice with fresh sliced mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes served on top of our 5 cheese mozzarella cheese and our original sauce.

Supreme Slice

$4.99
Dill Pickle Ranch Slice

Dill Pickle Ranch Slice

$4.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

Slice of the week (Vodka)

$4.99

This our of slice of the week that varies from week to week. Available for a limited time only!

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$17.99

Our 18 inch inch build your own pizza. Have it your way!

Specialty Pizzas

The Meats Pizza

The Meats Pizza

$24.99

Our meats pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced chicken served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

Pineapple Chicken Pizza

Pineapple Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Our version of a pineapple pizza with pineapple, sliced chicken, and green peppers

The “Vegetarian” Veggie Pizza

The “Vegetarian” Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Our meatless pizza with Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Sliced Mushrooms and Green Peppers, served on hand-tossed dough with our original sauce

Supreme Pizza

$24.99
Dill Pickle Ranch (whole pizza)

Dill Pickle Ranch (whole pizza)

$24.99

Our weekly Slice only available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

Big Roni

Big Roni

$24.99

For the real pepperoni pizza lovers we have an 18 inch pizza flooded with them! Only available for a limited time, don't miss out!

Classic Pizzas

Pepperoni pizza

Pepperoni pizza

$19.99

The classic 18 inch pepperoni pizza served on top of our original sauce with a 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

The Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Our classic 18 inch cheese pizza with our original garlic butter crust with our original sauce topped with our special 5 blend mozzarella cheese.

Extras

Ranch Sauce cup

$0.25

side of ranch sauce

12oz Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.25

12oz Coca-Cola Can

Sprite

$1.25

12oz Sprite Can

Mountain Dew

$1.25

12oz Mountain Dew Can

Water

$0.99

2 Liter Drinks

2 Liter Coca-Cola

$2.99

2L Coca-Cola

2 Liter Sprite

$2.99

2L Sprite

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.99Out of stock

2L Mountain Dew

2 Liter 7-Up

$2.99Out of stock

2L 7-Up

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving the best New York style pizza in Minneapolis.

519 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

