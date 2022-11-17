Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice and Scoop Smithfield

No reviews yet

665 Douglas Pike Unit B

Unit B

Smithfield, RI 02917

Popular Items

Traditional Cheese
Caprese All Day
Route 7

Pizza

Bianca

$15.00+

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, oregano, basil, fresh garlic w/ black pepper garlic truffle seasoning

Caprese All Day

$15.00+

Frech mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Carnivore

$15.00+

Red sauce, cheese, meatballs, sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni

Chicken Pesto

$15.00+

Pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta

Diablo

$15.00+

Red sauce, cheese blend, buffalo grilled chicken, blue cheese, red onion, cherry vinegar peppers

Eggplant

$15.00+

Thin slices eggplant, tomato sauce, pecorino romano

Fredo

$15.00+

Alfredo sauce, cheese blend, chicken, broccoli, red pepper flakes

Herbivore***

$15.00+

Heirloom tomato, red onion, broccoli, spinach, vegan cheese, balsamic glaze

Omnivore

$15.00+

Red sauce, cheese blend, broccoli, tomatoes, chicken, bacon, ranch

Route 7

$15.00+

Pulled pork, ranch, bbq sauce, onion crisps, parsley

Slice 'n Scoop

$15.00+

Red sauce, sausage, meatballs, cheese blend, ricotta, sliced cherry vinegar peppers

Traditional Cheese

$11.00+

House made tomato sauce, cheese blend

Small Plates

Chips

$5.00+

Tossed w/ pepper, garlic, truffle seasoning.

French Fries

$5.00+

Tossed w/ pepper, garlic, truffle seasoning.

Loaded Fries: Route 7

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Mozz, Ranch, BBQ, Onion Crisps, Chives.

Onion Slices

$8.00

Our version of Onion Rings served w/ horseradish dressing.

Mozzarella Slices

$8.00

Our version of mozz sticks, served w/ marinara.

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Fire Roasted, w/ Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

Sampler Platter

$20.00

Wings, mozzarella sticks, onion fried slices, fries, house chips and dips.

PASTA SIDE

$5.00

Lasagna Slife

$6.00

NA BEVERAGE

Aquafina

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Grape Crush

$2.99

GTRD FRUIT PUNCH

$3.99

GTRD GLACIER FREEZE

$3.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

MUG Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pure Leaf LEMON

$3.99

Pure Leaf PEACH

$3.99

Pure Leaf RASPBERRY

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

2 LITER BEV

PEPSI

$4.99

DIET PEPSI

$4.99

GINGER ALE

$4.99

SIERRA MIST

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh New Take on Pizza and Ice Cream.

Location

665 Douglas Pike Unit B, Unit B, Smithfield, RI 02917

Directions

