Pizza
Chicken
Salad

Local Slice II (512-358-1780) Cross Park

365 Reviews

$

8201 Cross Park Dr

Suite B-3

Austin, TX 78754

Order Again

Popular Items

18" BYO
14" BYO
Regular Slice

Wings

5 piece

5 piece

$6.95
10 piece

10 piece

$11.95

Pizza

12" Gluten-Free Crust Tuscan

12" Gluten-Free Crust Tuscan

$17.75

House-Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Basil, Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto

14" Tuscan

14" Tuscan

$17.75

House-Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Basil, Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto

18" Tuscan

18" Tuscan

$22.75

House-Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Basil, Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto

12" Gluten-Free Crust Elgin

12" Gluten-Free Crust Elgin

$17.75

Elgin Sausage, Sweet peppers, Red Onions, Ray's BBQ Sauce

14" Elgin

14" Elgin

$17.75

Elgin Sausage, Sweet peppers, Red Onions, Ray's BBQ Sauce

18" Elgin

18" Elgin

$22.75

Elgin Sausage, Sweet peppers, Red Onions, Ray's BBQ Sauce

12" Gluten-Free Crust 5-Hour Hawaiian

12" Gluten-Free Crust 5-Hour Hawaiian

$15.75

Braised Pork Belly and Fresh Cut Pineapples

14" 5 Hour Hawaiian

14" 5 Hour Hawaiian

$15.75

Braised Pork Belly and Fresh Cut Pineapples

18" 5 Hour Hawaiian

18" 5 Hour Hawaiian

$19.75

Braised Pork Belly and Fresh Cut Pineapples

12" Gluten-Free Crust Margherita

12" Gluten-Free Crust Margherita

$15.75

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh basil, Fresh Mozzarella , White Sauce ( Olive oil & Garlic)

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$15.75

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh basil, Fresh Mozzarella , White Sauce ( Olive oil & Garlic)

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$19.75

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh basil, Fresh Mozzarella , White Sauce ( Olive oil & Garlic)

12" Gluten-Free Crust Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken

12" Gluten-Free Crust Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken

$15.75

House-Roasted Chicken, Fresh Cut Pineapples, Red Onions, Ray's BBQ Sauce

14" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken

14" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken

$15.75

House-Roasted Chicken, Fresh Cut Pineapples, Red Onions, Ray's BBQ Sauce

18" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken

18" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken

$19.75

House-Roasted Chicken, Fresh Cut Pineapples, Red Onions, Ray's BBQ Sauce

12" Gluten-Free Crust Longhorn

12" Gluten-Free Crust Longhorn

$18.75Out of stock

Marinated Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms

14" Longhorn

14" Longhorn

$18.75Out of stock

Marinated Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms

18" Longhorn

18" Longhorn

$23.75Out of stock

Marinated Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms

12" Gluten Free Crust Whole Hearted

12" Gluten Free Crust Whole Hearted

$16.75

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives

14" Whole Hearted

14" Whole Hearted

$16.75

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives

18" Whole Hearted

18" Whole Hearted

$21.75

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives

10" Hangover

10" Hangover

$10.75

Two Eggs, Elgin Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon

12" Gluten-Free BYO

12" Gluten-Free BYO

$13.99

Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.

14" BYO

14" BYO

$13.99

Hand-shredded Mozzarella and tomato sauce included.

18" BYO

18" BYO

$16.99

Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.

Regular Slice

Regular Slice

$3.25
Specialty Slice

Specialty Slice

$4.00

Calzones

Pepperoni and Sausage Calzone

Pepperoni and Sausage Calzone

$7.25
Spinach and Artichoke Calzone

Spinach and Artichoke Calzone

$7.25
BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$6.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$6.25

Romaine Lettuce with House-Made Croutons and a side of Caesar Dressing

Walnut

Walnut

$6.75

Spring Mix, Apples, Cucumbers, topped with Candied Walnuts with a side of Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette

Sides and Desserts

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.25

Four Garlic Knots and a side of Marinara Sauce

Cheesy Sticks

Cheesy Sticks

$6.00

10" Crust with Oregano and lots of Cheese with a side of Marinara

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Tiramisu

$5.75

Fuji Pie

$6.75

10" Crust with Fuji Apples cooked with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon, topped with a House-Made Spiced Caramel Sauce

Drinks

Fountain Drink (by Maine Root)

Fountain Drink (by Maine Root)

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Can of Sprite

$1.25

2L Sprite

$3.50

Can of Coke

$1.25

Mexican Coke

$3.00

2L Coke

$3.50

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Can of Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Always Fresh, Quality ingredients! Lunch Specials $8.12 #1 - 2 Slices & drink #2 - 1 Slice, Salad & drink 11a.m.-3p.m.

Website

Location

8201 Cross Park Dr, Suite B-3, Austin, TX 78754

Directions

Local Slice II (512-358-1780) image
Local Slice II (512-358-1780) image

