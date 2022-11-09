Sliced 66 Center Street
66 Center Street
Winona, MN 55987
Popular Items
Appetizer
1/2 Cheese Bread
Buttered Texas Toast Loaded with 3 blend cheese and served with a side of marinara
Bread Sticks
5 Garlic Butter Bread Sticks, served with a side of marinara.
Cheese Curds
Ellsworth, WI cheese curds hand dipped in house made beer batter, then fried to gooey perfection, served with house made ranch
French Fries
Seasoned French Fries served with ketchup
Fried Mushrooms
Button mushrooms hand dipped in house made beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown, served with house made ranch
Full Cheese Bread
Buttered Texas toast loaded with 3 blend cheese, served with a side of marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
5 battered mozzarella sticks deep fried, served with a side of marinara
Nacho Fries
Freshly fried seasoned french fries topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, jalapeno and smothered with cheese, served with salsa Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3
Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, jalapeno and smothered with cheese, served with salsa Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3
Quesadillas
12" flour tortilla stuffed with onion, green pepper, 3 blend cheese and sauce, served with sour cream Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3
Boneless Wings
BREADED Traditional
6 Breaded Traditional
6 Breaded Traditional Wings *Available with dry shake seasoning only* **Wing sauces for dipping available upon request, extra charges may apply**
12 Breaded Traditional
12 Breaded Traditional Wings *Available with dry shake seasoning only* **Wing sauces for dipping available upon request, extra charges may apply**
Traditional WINGS
Kids
Mini Corn Dogs
6 mini corn dogs, served with choice of apple sauce or french fries
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets, served with choice of apple sauce or french fries
Kids Pizza
6" pizza, available in cheese, pepperoni, or sausage
Mini Tacos
6 mini tacos served with choice of apple sauce or french fries
Pizza
10" Pizza
10" Build your own Pizza
12" Pizza
12" Build your own Pizza
14" Pizza
14" Build your own Pizza
Calzone
Build your own Calzone
Gluten Free
Build your own Pizza on a Gluten Free Crust *Please be aware, we have a shared kitchen, and as such we cannot guarantee zero cross contamination. Please call us directly with any questions.*
10" 1/2-1/2
10" Build your own half this, half that Pizza
12" 1/2-1/2
12" Build your own half this, half that Pizza
14" 1/2-1/2
14" Build your own half this, half that Pizza
Gluten Free 1/2-1/2
Build your own half this, half that Pizza on a Gluten Free crust *Please be aware, we have a shared kitchen, and as such we cannot guarantee zero cross contamination. Please call us directly with any questions.*
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh greens topped with a breaded buffalo chicken breast, onion, tomato, green pepper and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
Chicken Club Salad
Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh greens topped with onion, tomato, black olive and feta cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
Side Salad
Fresh greens topped with tomato and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request
Taco Salad
Fresh greens topped with seasoned taco meat, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, cheddar cheese and crushed tortilla chips
Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smokey pulled pork drenched in BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun with onion, banana pepper and mozzarella cheese, served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad for $3
Meatball Sub
Loaded with meatballs, red sauce, parmesan cheese, and oregano. Served on a hoagie bun. Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Chicago Dog
Vienna beef hot dog served on a poppy seed bun and topped with yellow mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport pepper and a pickle spear Served with chips Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Panko breaded chicken breast and crumbled bacon on a Focaccia bun, drizzled with house made ranch and mozzarella cheese Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Panko breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a Focaccia bun Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Gyro Sandwich
Thinly sliced gyro meat on a pita topped with onion and tomato Served with chips, pickle spear and side Tzatziki sauce Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Bluff Side Beef
Thin sliced roast beef doused in au jus topped with giardiniera and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak, onion, green pepper and a light spread of mayo on a hoagie bun, topped with mozzarella cheese Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3
Specialty Pizza
Aloha Chicken Pizza
Ranch base, chicken, pineapple, onion, shredded parmesan and oregano shake
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Burger sauce base, beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle and cheddar cheese
BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce bas, bacon, onion, banana pepper and cheddar cheese Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Buffalo Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, bacon, onion, banana peppers, and cheddar cheese Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Garlic Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce base, bacon, garlic, onion, tomato, shredded parmesan cheese and oregano shake Available with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Greek Pizza
Tzatziki sauce base, gyro meat, onion, tomato, feta cheese and oregano shake
Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza sauce base, beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, sausage and pepperoni
Rancher
Ranch base, beef, mushroom, black olive, BBQ sauce swirl and shredded parmesan cheese
Supreme Pizza
Pizza sauce base, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper
Spaghetti and meatballs
Taco Pizza
Pizza sauce base, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Available with taco seasoned beef or chicken Served with sour cream and salsa
Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce base, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, green and black olive
Margherita Pizza
Olive oil and garlic base sauce, sun dried Pomodorcio tomatoes, fresh basil topped with fresh sliced mozzarella cheese and a balsamic reduction
EXTRA SIDES
Side Ranch
Side Cup of Ranch
Side BC
Side Cup of Blue Cheese
Side Marinara
Side Cup of Marinara
Side Mayo
Packet of Mayo
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Cup of Nacho Cheese
Side Salsa
Side Cup of Chunky Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Cup of Sour Cream
Side 1000 Island
Packet of 1000 Island Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Cup of Honey Mustard Dressing
Side Honey
Side Cup of Honey
Side Parm Gar
Side Cup of Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce
Side HAW BBQ
Side Cup of Hawaiian BBQ Wing Sauce
Side Sweet BBQ
Side of Sweet BBQ Wing Sauce
Side Zesty Ranch
Side Cup of Zesty Ranch Wing Sauce
Side Sweet Heat
Side Cup of Sweet Heat Wing Sauce
Side Buffalo
Side Cup of Buffalo Wing Sauce
Side Chipotle BBQ
Side Cup of Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce
Side Habanero
Side Cup of Habanero Wing Sauce
Side Celery
Side of Celery Sticks
Side Carrots
Side of Carrot Sticks
Pickle Spear
1 Pickle Spear
Chips
Side Order of Kettle Chips
Tortilla Chips
Side Order of Tortilla Chips
Applesauce
Single Serve Cup of Applesauce
Side Au Jus
Side Cup of Au Jus
Side Tzatziki
Side Cup of Tzatziki Cucumber Sauce
Side Pita Bread
Side French Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pizza, Wings, and other things
66 Center Street, Winona, MN 55987