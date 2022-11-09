Sliced 66 Center Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

1/2 Cheese Bread

$4.99

Buttered Texas Toast Loaded with 3 blend cheese and served with a side of marinara

Bread Sticks

$6.99

5 Garlic Butter Bread Sticks, served with a side of marinara.

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Ellsworth, WI cheese curds hand dipped in house made beer batter, then fried to gooey perfection, served with house made ranch

French Fries

$6.99

Seasoned French Fries served with ketchup

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Button mushrooms hand dipped in house made beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown, served with house made ranch

Full Cheese Bread

$7.99

Buttered Texas toast loaded with 3 blend cheese, served with a side of marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

5 battered mozzarella sticks deep fried, served with a side of marinara

Nacho Fries

$11.99

Freshly fried seasoned french fries topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, jalapeno and smothered with cheese, served with salsa Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3

Nachos

$8.99

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, jalapeno and smothered with cheese, served with salsa Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3

Quesadillas

$7.50

12" flour tortilla stuffed with onion, green pepper, 3 blend cheese and sauce, served with sour cream Add Chicken or Beef $2 Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3

Boneless Wings

6 Boneless

$7.99

6 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless

$14.99

12 Boneless Wings

18 Boneless

$22.99

18 Boneless Wings

24 Boneless

$29.99

24 Boneless Wings

BREADED Traditional

6 Breaded Traditional

$8.99

6 Breaded Traditional Wings *Available with dry shake seasoning only* **Wing sauces for dipping available upon request, extra charges may apply**

12 Breaded Traditional

$15.99

12 Breaded Traditional Wings *Available with dry shake seasoning only* **Wing sauces for dipping available upon request, extra charges may apply**

Traditional WINGS

6 Wings

$7.99

6 Traditional Wings

12 Wings

$14.99

12 Traditional Wings

18 Wings

$22.99

18 Traditional Wings

24 Wings

$29.99

24 Traditional Wings

Kids

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

6 mini corn dogs, served with choice of apple sauce or french fries

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken nuggets, served with choice of apple sauce or french fries

Kids Pizza

$5.99

6" pizza, available in cheese, pepperoni, or sausage

Mini Tacos

$5.99

6 mini tacos served with choice of apple sauce or french fries

Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.25

10" Build your own Pizza

12" Pizza

$14.25

12" Build your own Pizza

14" Pizza

$16.25

14" Build your own Pizza

Calzone

$9.99

Build your own Calzone

Gluten Free

$14.25

Build your own Pizza on a Gluten Free Crust *Please be aware, we have a shared kitchen, and as such we cannot guarantee zero cross contamination. Please call us directly with any questions.*

10" 1/2-1/2

$10.25

10" Build your own half this, half that Pizza

12" 1/2-1/2

$14.25

12" Build your own half this, half that Pizza

14" 1/2-1/2

$16.25

14" Build your own half this, half that Pizza

Gluten Free 1/2-1/2

$14.25

Build your own half this, half that Pizza on a Gluten Free crust *Please be aware, we have a shared kitchen, and as such we cannot guarantee zero cross contamination. Please call us directly with any questions.*

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with a breaded buffalo chicken breast, onion, tomato, green pepper and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request

Chicken Club Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens topped with onion, tomato, black olive and feta cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request

Side Salad

$3.00

Fresh greens topped with tomato and cheddar cheese Served with your choice of dressing Croutons available upon request

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with seasoned taco meat, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, cheddar cheese and crushed tortilla chips

Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Smokey pulled pork drenched in BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun with onion, banana pepper and mozzarella cheese, served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad for $3

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Loaded with meatballs, red sauce, parmesan cheese, and oregano. Served on a hoagie bun. Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3

Chicago Dog

$8.99

Vienna beef hot dog served on a poppy seed bun and topped with yellow mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport pepper and a pickle spear Served with chips Add Fries or Side Salad $3

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.99

Panko breaded chicken breast and crumbled bacon on a Focaccia bun, drizzled with house made ranch and mozzarella cheese Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Panko breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a Focaccia bun Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced gyro meat on a pita topped with onion and tomato Served with chips, pickle spear and side Tzatziki sauce Add Fries or Side Salad $3

Bluff Side Beef

$9.99

Thin sliced roast beef doused in au jus topped with giardiniera and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced steak, onion, green pepper and a light spread of mayo on a hoagie bun, topped with mozzarella cheese Served with chips and a pickle spear Add Fries or Side Salad $3

Specialty Pizza

*All of our specialty pizzas have mozzarella as the base and top cheese unless otherwise noted*

Aloha Chicken Pizza

$13.25

Ranch base, chicken, pineapple, onion, shredded parmesan and oregano shake

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.25

Burger sauce base, beef, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle and cheddar cheese

BBQ Pizza

$13.25

BBQ sauce bas, bacon, onion, banana pepper and cheddar cheese Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork

Buffalo Pizza

$13.25

Buffalo sauce base, bacon, onion, banana peppers, and cheddar cheese Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork

Garlic Alfredo

$13.25

Creamy alfredo sauce base, bacon, garlic, onion, tomato, shredded parmesan cheese and oregano shake Available with Chicken or Pulled Pork

Greek Pizza

$13.25

Tzatziki sauce base, gyro meat, onion, tomato, feta cheese and oregano shake

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.25

Pizza sauce base, Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.25

Pizza sauce base, beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, sausage and pepperoni

Rancher

$13.25

Ranch base, beef, mushroom, black olive, BBQ sauce swirl and shredded parmesan cheese

Supreme Pizza

$13.25

Pizza sauce base, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper

Spaghetti and meatballs

$13.25

Taco Pizza

$13.25

Pizza sauce base, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. Available with taco seasoned beef or chicken Served with sour cream and salsa

Veggie Pizza

$13.25

Pizza sauce base, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, green and black olive

Pickle Roll Up

$14.25

Home made cream cheese dill sauce as base, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, Milwaukee dill pickles, bacon, cheddar cheese, topped with fresh dill.

Margherita Pizza

$14.25Out of stock

Olive oil and garlic base sauce, sun dried Pomodorcio tomatoes, fresh basil topped with fresh sliced mozzarella cheese and a balsamic reduction

Grilled Cheese

$14.25Out of stock

Quesorito (Copy)

$14.25

Our bacon Cheeseburger pizza topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, crushed kettle chips and a swirl of special sauce.

EXTRA SIDES

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Cup of Ranch

Side BC

$0.75

Side Cup of Blue Cheese

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Cup of Marinara

Side Mayo

Packet of Mayo

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side Cup of Nacho Cheese

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Cup of Chunky Salsa

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Cup of Sour Cream

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Packet of 1000 Island Dressing

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Cup of Honey Mustard Dressing

Side Honey

$0.75

Side Cup of Honey

Side Parm Gar

$0.75

Side Cup of Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce

Side HAW BBQ

$0.75

Side Cup of Hawaiian BBQ Wing Sauce

Side Sweet BBQ

$0.75

Side of Sweet BBQ Wing Sauce

Side Zesty Ranch

$0.75

Side Cup of Zesty Ranch Wing Sauce

Side Sweet Heat

$0.75

Side Cup of Sweet Heat Wing Sauce

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Cup of Buffalo Wing Sauce

Side Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Side Cup of Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce

Side Habanero

$0.75

Side Cup of Habanero Wing Sauce

Side Celery

$0.75

Side of Celery Sticks

Side Carrots

$0.75

Side of Carrot Sticks

Pickle Spear

$0.25

1 Pickle Spear

Chips

$1.50

Side Order of Kettle Chips

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Order of Tortilla Chips

Applesauce

$1.00

Single Serve Cup of Applesauce

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Cup of Au Jus

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Cup of Tzatziki Cucumber Sauce

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pizza, Wings, and other things

Location

66 Center Street, Winona, MN 55987

Directions

