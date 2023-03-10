Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roy's Pizza & Pasta - St. George

250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3

Saint George, UT 84790

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
14" Pizza
10” Pizza

BREADS

Bread Sticks

Sticks

Sticks

$3.25

Perfectly baked, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmano cheese. Dipping sauce sold separately.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Nice thick pizza dough brushed with garlic butter, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Dipping sauce sold separately.

Sticks with 1/2 Mozzarella

Sticks with 1/2 Mozzarella

$4.50
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.75

PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

10” Pizza

10” Pizza

$8.00

12" Pizza

$10.25
14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$12.65

Supreme PIZZA

The Supreme Pizza includes: Our signature pizza marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions and sausage.
10" Supreme Pizza

10" Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions & Sausage

12" Supreme Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Onions & Sausage

14" Supreme Pizza

14" Supreme Pizza

$23.90

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Olives,Green Peppers, Onions & Sausage

The Dagger PIZZA

Roy's signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, lean beef, bacon, and sausage.
10" The Dagger

10" The Dagger

$15.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Lean Beef & Sausage

12" The Dagger

$19.50

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Lean Beef & Sausage

14"The Dagger

14"The Dagger

$23.90

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Lean Beef & Sausage

Veggie PIZZA

Perfectly stretch dough the right amount of pizza sauce. Topped with mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.

10" Veggie

$15.00

Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes

12"Veggie

$19.50

Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes

14" Veggie

$23.90

Mushrooms, Olives, Pineapple, Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes

The Duke PIZZA

Sweet, tangy and delicious! BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon and pineapple. YEEHAW!
10" The Duke

10" The Duke

$15.00

BBQ sauce, Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeños, & Chicken with extra cheese.

12" The Duke

$19.50
14" The Duke

14" The Duke

$23.90

BBQ sauce, Pineapple, Bacon & Chicken

Philly Cheese Steak PIZZA

Creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and steak.
10" Philly

10" Philly

$16.60

Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Steak

14" Philly

14" Philly

$24.95

Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Steak

Pete's Pie

House Sauce, chicken, slivered almonds, green olives, feta cheese.

10" Pete's Pie

$15.00

12" Pete's Pie

$19.50

14" Pete's Pie

$23.50

PASTA

Baked Pasta : Marinara

$7.70

Baked Pasta : Meatball Marinara

$10.20

Baked Pasta : Alfredo

$9.45

Baked Pasta : Chicken Alfredo

$12.50

Side of Chicken

$2.77

Extra Meatballs

$0.75

CALZONES

12'' Pizza dough folded in half with your favorite toppings inside. Then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmono cheese. Sauce served on the side.
Calzone

Calzone

$8.85

12'' Pizza dough folded in half with your favorite toppings inside. Then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmono cheese. Sauce served on the side.

Nutella Calzone

$9.65

Our signature pizza dough stretched thin over Nutella and ricotta spread thick. Topped with chocolate drizzle.

SUBS

Meatball Marinara

$10.00

Italian meatballs smothered in marinara and mozzarella on a crispy bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Philly Steak with onions and green peppers, smothered in House Sauce and mozzarella cheese on a crispy bun.

SALADS

Dinner Salad

$3.10

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Anti Pasta

Anti Pasta

$5.15

Fresh Iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

DIPPING SAUCES & SIDES

Dipping Sauce

Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

House Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Creamy Caesar

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Parmesan Packets

DRINKS

BOTTLE

Aquafina

$2.25

2 LITER

2L Pepsi

$3.30

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.30

2L Root Beer

$3.30

2L Mist Twist

$3.30

2L Orange Crush

$3.30

2L Mtn Dew

$3.30

2L Diet Mtn Dew

$3.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3, Saint George, UT 84790

Directions

