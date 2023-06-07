- Home
- Toms River
- Slice House - 177 New Jersey 37
Slice House 177 New Jersey 37
177 New Jersey 37
Toms River, NJ 08755
Starters Menu
Starters
Soups (16oz)
Traditional Wings
Boneless wings
Extra Dressings
Pizza Menu
Pan Pies
NY Style (Pan pizza)
Mix of dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic.
Diablo (Pan Pizza)
Pepperoni Cups, Burrata Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Hot Honey.
Double G (Pan Pizza)
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Baby Spinach.
Spring Belly (Pan Pizza)
Ricotta Cheese, Bacon, Pepperoni Cups, Scallions, Hot Honey.
Half Pan Pies
Traditional Pies
Plain Cheese
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Classic White
Mozzarella, ricotta
Shroom
Cherry Hot Peppers, Mushrooms, Garlic, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze.
Neapolitan
Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Gold Pesto
Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto.
Veggie Lover
Baby Spinach, Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic.
Margherita Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Special Pizza
Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni.
Trenton Pizza
Dry Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil.
Red Bell Pizza
Sweet Sausage, Roasted Pepper, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Hot Honey.
Drunken Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Vodka Sauce, Pesto.
Gourmet Pies
Buffalo Chicken Pie
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
Breaded Chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella
Cheesesteak Pie
Beef Steak, white American, mozzarella
Boom Boom Chicken Pie
Breaded Chicken, Boom Boom sauce, white American, ranch
Sweet Chili Chicken Pie
Breaded chicken, sweet chili, mozzarella, ranch
Chicken Parm Pie
Breaded Chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Half Gourmet Pie
Grandma Thin Squares
NY Style (Thin Square)
Mix of dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic.
Drunken Grandma
Vodka Sauce, Pesto, dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Margherita (Thin Square)
San Marzano Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil.
Mikes Thin Square
Pepperoni Cups, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Hot Honey, Basil.
Sicilian Pies
Traditional (Sicilian)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Special (Sicilian)
Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni.
Upside Down (Sicilian)
Dry Mozzarella Cheese, Plum Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Basil.
Drunken Sicilian
Vodka Sauce, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Burrata Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Basil.
Strombolis
Salad Menu
Salads
Oriental Salad
Mixed Greens, Wonton Strips, Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onions, Sesame Ginger Dressing suggested.
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Ranch Dressing suggested.
The Greek (Salad)
Mixed Greens, Sliced Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Dressing suggested.
The Chop (Salad)
Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Sliced Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Croutons, Boiled Egg, Italian Dressing suggested.
Traditional Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing suggested.
Caprese Salad
Ovellini fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette suggested.
Classic House Salad
Mixed Greens, Croutons, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Sliced Olives, Ranch Dressing suggested
Siesta Salad
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing suggested.
Hot Subs
Large Hot Subs
Small Hot Subs
Wraps or Panini
Cold Subs
Large Cold Subs
Small Cold Subs
Wraps or Panini
Cheese-Steaks
Large Cheese Steak
Small Cheese Steak
Large Chicken Chz Steak
Small Chicken Chz Steak
Wraps or Panini
Food Menu
Panini
Marty Rolls
Smash Burger
4 oz Beef Patty, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo.
Hani Chicken
Breaded Chicken, White American Cheese, Bacon, House Honey Mustard.
Bello
Grilled Portobello, Red peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze.
Chicken Avo
Grilled chicken, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Boom Boom Sauce.
Specialty Wraps
Jersey Steak Wrap
Chopped Beef Steak, Peppers, Onions, Tater Tots, Cheese Sauce.
Spicy Chick Wrap
Blackened Chicken, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Feta Cheese, Ranch Dressing.
The Club Wrap
Turkey, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon and Mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Ranch Dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Grilled Mushroom, Red Pepper, Spinach, vEggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Glaze.
The Caesar Wrap
Desserts
Drinks Menu
20 oz Bottled Soda
2L Bottled Soda
Joe Teas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
THIN AND CRISPY N.Y STYLE PIES
177 New Jersey 37, Toms River, NJ 08755