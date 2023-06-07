Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice House 177 New Jersey 37

No reviews yet

177 New Jersey 37

Toms River, NJ 08755

Popular Items

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

NY Style (Pan pizza)

NY Style (Pan pizza)

$18.50

Mix of dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic.

Diablo (Pan Pizza)

Diablo (Pan Pizza)

$22.00

Pepperoni Cups, Burrata Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Hot Honey.

Starters Menu

Starters

French Fries

$5.95

Add Cheese Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Tater Tots

$6.95

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95+

Chicken Fingers w Fries

$10.99

Garlic Flat Bread

$8.95

Garlic, Parsley served side Tomato Basil Soup

Rice Balls (3)

$7.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Soups (16oz)

$6.95 / 1 Pint - 16oz

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$6.95

Basil Tomato Soup

$6.95

Minestrone Soup

$6.95

Traditional Wings

Blackened, Teriyaki Garlic, Sweet Chili, BBQ, Buffalo, House Sauce.

Traditional Wings 6

$8.00

Traditional Wings 8

$10.00

Traditional Wings 12

$16.00

Traditional Wings 24

$31.00

Traditional Wings 50

$65.00

Traditional Wings 100

$130.00

Boneless wings

Boneless Wings 6

$7.00

Boneless Wings 8

$9.00

Boneless Wings 12

$13.00

Boneless Wings 24

$26.00

Boneless Wings 50

$55.00

Boneless Wings 100

$110.00

Extra Dressings

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Side Ginger Sesame dressing

$1.50

Side French Dressing

$1.50

Side Italian Dressing

$1.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Side Bbq sauce

$1.50

Side Teriyaki

$1.50

Side Chili Sauce

$1.50

Side House Garlic Parm

$1.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Cup Of Sauce

$1.00

Pizza Menu

Pan Pies

(NY 16 inch)
NY Style (Pan pizza)

NY Style (Pan pizza)

$18.50

Mix of dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic.

Diablo (Pan Pizza)

Diablo (Pan Pizza)

$22.00

Pepperoni Cups, Burrata Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Hot Honey.

Double G (Pan Pizza)

Double G (Pan Pizza)

$22.00

Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Baby Spinach.

Spring Belly (Pan Pizza)

Spring Belly (Pan Pizza)

$25.00

Ricotta Cheese, Bacon, Pepperoni Cups, Scallions, Hot Honey.

Half Pan Pies

$27.00

Traditional Pies

NY 16 inch Mozzarella based pies served crispy well topped olive oil, parmesan cheese
Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Classic White

Classic White

$18.50

Mozzarella, ricotta

Shroom

Shroom

$22.00

Cherry Hot Peppers, Mushrooms, Garlic, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze.

Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$25.00

Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Gold Pesto

Gold Pesto

$22.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto.

Veggie Lover

$25.00

Baby Spinach, Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Special Pizza

Special Pizza

$22.00

Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni.

Trenton Pizza

Trenton Pizza

$17.50

Dry Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil.

Red Bell Pizza

Red Bell Pizza

$22.00

Sweet Sausage, Roasted Pepper, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Hot Honey.

Drunken Pizza

Drunken Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Vodka Sauce, Pesto.

Gourmet Pies

NY 16 inch style pies served crispy well

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$25.00

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$25.00

Breaded Chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella

Cheesesteak Pie

$25.00

Beef Steak, white American, mozzarella

Boom Boom Chicken Pie

$25.00

Breaded Chicken, Boom Boom sauce, white American, ranch

Sweet Chili Chicken Pie

Sweet Chili Chicken Pie

$25.00

Breaded chicken, sweet chili, mozzarella, ranch

Chicken Parm Pie

Chicken Parm Pie

$25.00

Breaded Chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Half Gourmet Pie

$25.00

Grandma Thin Squares

16 inch Thin Square Pan Pie

NY Style (Thin Square)

$22.00

Mix of dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic.

Drunken Grandma

Drunken Grandma

$25.00

Vodka Sauce, Pesto, dry and fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Margherita (Thin Square)

$22.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil.

Mikes Thin Square

$27.00

Pepperoni Cups, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Hot Honey, Basil.

Sicilian Pies

16 inch Thick Square Pan Pie

Traditional (Sicilian)

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Special (Sicilian)

$25.00

Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni.

Upside Down (Sicilian)

Upside Down (Sicilian)

$23.00

Dry Mozzarella Cheese, Plum Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Basil.

Drunken Sicilian

Drunken Sicilian

$25.00

Vodka Sauce, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Burrata Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Basil.

Strombolis

Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$15.50

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.50

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.50

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$12.50

Ham Calzone

$13.50

Salad Menu

Salads

Add Chicken $4, Shrimp $6

Oriental Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Wonton Strips, Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onions, Sesame Ginger Dressing suggested.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Ranch Dressing suggested.

The Greek (Salad)

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Sliced Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Dressing suggested.

The Chop (Salad)

$12.50

Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Sliced Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Croutons, Boiled Egg, Italian Dressing suggested.

Traditional Caesar

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing suggested.

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Ovellini fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette suggested.

Classic House Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Croutons, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Sliced Olives, Ranch Dressing suggested

Siesta Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing suggested.

Hot Subs

Large Hot Subs

Large Chicken Parm

$14.99

Large Meatball Parm

$14.99

Large Drunk

$14.99

Large Beefy Rob

$14.99

Large Monte Cristo

$14.99

Large Healthy Veggie

$14.99

Large Chicken Club

$14.99

Large Eggplant Parm

$14.99

Large Chicken California

$14.99

Large Chicken Francese Special

$14.99

Small Hot Subs

Small Chicken Parm

$9.99

Small Meatball Parm

$9.99

Small Eggplant Parm

$9.99

Small Drunk

$9.99

Small Beefy Rob

$9.99

Small Monte Cristo

$9.99

Small Healthy Veggie

$9.99

Small Chicken Club

$9.99

Small Chicken California

$9.99

Small Chicken Francese Special

$9.99

Wraps or Panini

Chicken Parm

$10.95

Meatball Parm

$10.95

Eggplant Parm

$10.95

Drunk

$10.95

Beefy Rob

$10.95

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Healthy Veggie

$10.95

Chicken Club

$10.95

Chicken California

$10.95

Cold Subs

Large Cold Subs

Served on Fresh Italian Sub Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Spices, Oil & Vinegar.

Large Italian

$14.99

Large Turkey

$14.99

Large Roast-beef

$14.99

Small Cold Subs

Small Italian

$9.99

Small Turkey

$9.99

Small Roast-beef

$9.99

Wraps or Panini

Italian

$10.95

Turkey

$10.95

Roast-beef

$10.95

Cheese-Steaks

Large Cheese Steak

Large Plain Chz Steak

$14.99

Large Chz Steak Special

$14.99

Large Chz Steak California

$14.99

Large Angry Chz Steak

$14.99

Small Cheese Steak

Small Plain Chz Steak

$9.99

Small Chz Steak Special

$9.99

Small Chz Steak California

$9.99

Small Angry Chz Steak

$9.99

Large Chicken Chz Steak

Large Chicken Chz Steak

$14.99

Large Special Chicken Chz Steak

$14.99

Large California Chicken Chz Steak

$14.99

Large Angry Chicken Chz Steak

$14.99

Small Chicken Chz Steak

Small Chicken Chz Steak

$9.99

Small Special Chicken Chz Steak

$9.99

Small California Chicken Chz Steak

$9.99

Small Angry Chicken Chz Steak

$9.99

Wraps or Panini

Cheese Steak Plain

$10.95

Cheese Steak Special

$10.95

Cheese Steak California

$10.95

Angry Cheese Steak

$10.95

Chicken Chz Steak Plain

$10.95

Chicken Chz Steak California

$10.95

Chicken Chz Steak Special

$10.95

Angry Chicken Chz Steak

$10.95

Dinners

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.95

Penne alla Vodka

$14.95

Chicken Parm

$17.95

Eggplant Parm

$16.95

Dinner Chicken Marsala Special

$17.95

Lunch Chicken Marsala Special

$12.95

Chicken Rollatini Special

$22.00

Food Menu

Panini

Bee Sting (panini)

$10.95

Jacks Steak (panini)

$10.95

House Grill Cheese (panini)

$10.95

Veggie (panini)

$10.95

Marty Rolls

Smash Burger

$6.50

4 oz Beef Patty, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo.

Hani Chicken

$7.25

Breaded Chicken, White American Cheese, Bacon, House Honey Mustard.

Bello

$7.25

Grilled Portobello, Red peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze.

Chicken Avo

$7.99

Grilled chicken, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Boom Boom Sauce.

Specialty Wraps

All Wraps are served with french fries

Jersey Steak Wrap

$10.95

Chopped Beef Steak, Peppers, Onions, Tater Tots, Cheese Sauce.

Spicy Chick Wrap

$10.95

Blackened Chicken, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Feta Cheese, Ranch Dressing.

The Club Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon and Mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Ranch Dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Mushroom, Red Pepper, Spinach, vEggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Glaze.

The Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.99

Cheesecake

$6.50

Tiramisu Cake

$6.95

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.95

Zeppoli

$6.00

Zep w/cannoli

$3.00

Drinks Menu

20 oz Bottled Soda

20 oz Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Orange crush

$2.50

20 oz Root Beer

$2.50

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.50

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.50

20 oz Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

20 oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Water

$1.25

2L Bottled Soda

2L Pepsi

$3.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.75

2L Ginger Ale

$3.75

2L Orange Crush

$3.75

2L Brisk Iced Tea

$3.75

2L Sierra Mist

$3.75

2L RootBeer

$3.75

Joe Teas

Joe Tea Lemon

$3.50

Joe Tea Peach

$3.50

Joe Tea Half and Half

$3.50

Joe Tea Berry Lemonade

$3.50

Joe Tea Rasberry

$3.50

Boylan Soda

Boylan RootBeer

$2.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.50Out of stock

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.50

Boylan Creme

$2.50

Boylan Diet RootBeer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

THIN AND CRISPY N.Y STYLE PIES

Location

177 New Jersey 37, Toms River, NJ 08755

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

