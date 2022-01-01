Slice Pizzeria
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
At Slice Pizzeria we believe in using nothing but the best ingredients. Our foundation is solid, homemade dough, sauce derived from scratch, and Grande cheese, as our pizza requires the best cheese!
710 South Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
