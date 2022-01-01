Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice Pizzeria

710 South Croatan Highway

Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Popular Items

Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza
Boneless Chicken Wings
Individual Caesar Salad

Pizzas

14" = 6 slices 16" = 8 slices
Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza

Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza

$15.25+

Our own from-scratch pizza dough and tangy tomato sauce, topped with "Grande" mozzarella cheese

The Endless Summer

The Endless Summer

$22.95+

hand tossed with any five standard pizza toppings: premium toppings additional 1.25

The Endless Summer Half & Half

The Endless Summer Half & Half

$27.25

endless summer pizza - pick 5 toppings, can be different on each half

Specialty Pizzas

stone baked pizzas. 14" pies are 6 pieces, 16" pies are 8 pieces. The Chicago style pizza is 16", cut into six slices and comes with sauce and cheese, plus your choice of toppings for. Pizza sauce is vegetarian
BBQ Chicken Bacon

BBQ Chicken Bacon

$23.95+

hand tossed crust with "Grande" shredded mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$22.95+

hand tossed crust, "Grande" shredded mozzarella cheese, chicken, celery, mild texas pete & ranch sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.95+

hand tossed crust, "Grande" shredded mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$16.95+

hand tossed cheese pizza with ham and pineapple

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$22.95+

hand tossed cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham, and ground beef

Supreme

Supreme

$23.95+

hand tossed cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$25.95+

hand tossed crust with "Grande" shredded mozzarella cheese, ribeye beef steak, green peppers, onions & a philly white sauce

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Lovers

$21.95+

hand tossed cheese pizza with fresh spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, and roasted red pepper

Margherita

Margherita

$19.95+

hand tossed crust, "Grande" shredded mozzarella, diced plum tomato, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan

Natural Gourmet

Natural Gourmet

$19.95+

hand tossed crust with "Grande" shredded mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan

White

White

$17.95+

hand tossed crust, shredded "Grande" mozzarella, broccoli or fresh spinach, sliced tomato, light garlic, and ricotta cheese

Grandmas Pie

Grandmas Pie

$23.95Out of stock

a distinct thin, rectangular style pizza crust, topped with "Grande" shredded mozzarella, homemade chucky marinara sauce, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, s&p

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$13.95

12" pre-made gluten free crust, pizza sauce, and "Grande" shredded mozzarella cheese. Cut into 6 slices

Gluten Free Margarita

$16.25

Gluten Free Natural Gourmet

$16.25

Gluten Free White

$15.95
Calzone

Calzone

$13.95

14" hand tossed crust folded over and filled with ricotta and "Grande" shredded mozzarella cheese and served with two - 2 oz. house tomato sauce.

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$58.95Out of stock

16" pizza stuffed with ribeye steak, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onions, mozzarella cheese, house tomato sauce, between two pieces of dough. Baked to perfection. Served with Tomato sauce

Sides

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.75

2 oz container

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Select 1.5 ounce packages of dressings

Pint of House Sauce

$8.95

Pint of Pizza Sauce

$8.95

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.95+

Boneless chicken breast meat coated in breading and deep fried to perfection, tossed in sauce and served w/carrots/celery & ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Deep fried strips of battered chicken without bones served with ketchup or honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

5 pieces of seasoned battered mozzarella deep fried until golden brown and crispy with tomato sauce

6 Garlic Knots

6 Garlic Knots

$3.00

Strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with oil, garlic and parsley, and served with house tomato sauce or garlic dipping sauce. Limited availability.

Sausage roll

$5.95Out of stock

Pepperoni roll

$4.25Out of stock

Salads

Available in individual portion and tray (feeds 4-6)
Individual House Salad

Individual House Salad

$3.35

lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, carrot

Individual Caesar Salad

Individual Caesar Salad

$3.35

crisp romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing, salt and pepper

Individual Greek Salad

Individual Greek Salad

$4.25

lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, carrot, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis

Tray of House Salad

$20.95

Tray of Caesar Salad

$20.95

Tray of Greek Salad

$23.95

Subs

Beef Cheesesteak

Beef Cheesesteak

$10.25

8" sub roll with ribeye steak meat, a slice of mozzarella cheese. Can add grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers. Green peppers extra .75cents. Served with a bag of chips.

Meatball Parmigiana

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.25

8" sub roll with beef meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, a slice of mozzarella cheese, & parmesan cheese baked to perfection. Served with bag of chips

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.25

8" sub roll with breaded asiago cheese chicken breast, homemade tomato sauce, a slice of mozzarella cheese, & parmesan cheese baked to perfection. Served with a bag of chips

Desserts

Bomba Dream by Bindi

Bomba Dream by Bindi

$5.95

a heart of caramel surrounded by peanut butter gelato, coated in milk chocolate and decorated with peanut butter drizzle

Bomba Tartufo by Bindi

Bomba Tartufo by Bindi

$5.25

chocolate and vanilla gelato, cherry and almond center, & coated chocolate

Brownie GF

$2.95
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.25

A crisp and light shell with cinnamon and filled with cannoli cream and chocolate chips. Drizzled with powder sugar and chocolate syrup.

Choco And Cream Swirl Gelato

Choco And Cream Swirl Gelato

$4.25

Coffee gelato swirled with coffee

Cheesecake Brownie Square

Cheesecake Brownie Square

$2.95

Individually wrapped dense truffle brownie swirled with sweet cream cheese

Coppa Tiramisu cup by Bindi

Coppa Tiramisu cup by Bindi

$4.25

coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder

Grab & Go Gelato cups by Bindi

Grab & Go Gelato cups by Bindi

$4.25

gelato topped with toppings Assorted flavors available

Italian Rainbow Cake Bites

Italian Rainbow Cake Bites

$3.95Out of stock

An almond flavored cake with raspberry jelly in between three layers of cake covered with rich dark chocolate and chocolate sprinkles.

Key Lime Mini Cheesecake

Key Lime Mini Cheesecake

$5.50

a graham cracker base topping with new york cheesecake with a splash of key lime, decorated with a key lime glaze.

Kids Bear

Kids Bear

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate gelato decorated bear with chocolate ears and face

Lemon Blondie Square

Lemon Blondie Square

$2.95

Individually wrapped buttery blondie with a fresh citrus lemon flavor balanced with creamy white chips.

New York Style Mini Cheesecake

New York Style Mini Cheesecake

$5.50

a small version of new york style flavored with a hint of vanilla

Profiteroles by Bindi

Profiteroles by Bindi

$4.25

cream puffs filled with vanilla cream and topped with chocolate cream

Ripieno by Bindi

Ripieno by Bindi

$5.95

creamy sorbetto served in a natural fruit shell Assorted Flavors available

Toasted Almond by Bindi

Toasted Almond by Bindi

$4.25Out of stock

a moist sponge cake covered with rich mascarpone cream & finished with toasted almonds and crushed amaretto cookies

Villa Dolce Single Serve Gelato Cups

Villa Dolce Single Serve Gelato Cups

$3.25

Gelato is an Italian style ice cream that is silky & smooth Single serve cup to go

Surfin Spoon Sammies

$5.50

Grab and Go Bottles

20 oz bottles

Apple Juice

$2.50
Body Armor - Fruit Punch

Body Armor - Fruit Punch

$2.50

16 oz sports drink

Body Armor - Orange Mango

Body Armor - Orange Mango

$2.50Out of stock

16 oz sports drink

BodyArmor Lyte - Peach/Mango

$2.50Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$2.50

Calypso Peach Lemonade

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Enhanced Water

$2.50

Gatorade Cool Blue/Orange

$2.50

Gatorade Frost Glacier

$2.50

Gatorade Glacier Cherry

$2.50Out of stock
Gold Peak Sweet Black Tea/Raspberry

Gold Peak Sweet Black Tea/Raspberry

$2.50

18.5 oz bottle

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened home-brewed taste 18.5 oz bottle

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Honest Tea/ Half&Half

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Nantucket Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Crush

$2.50
Seagram Ginger Ale

Seagram Ginger Ale

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Stewart's Rootbeer

$2.50

Assorted Can Drinks

Arnold Palmer Half & Half

$1.50

Arizona Green Tea

$1.50

Arizona Orangeade

$1.50

Arizona Grapeade

$1.50

Arizona Sweet Tea

$1.50

Arizona Lemon Tea

$1.50

Arizona Fruit Punch

$1.50Out of stock

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Cherry Coke

$1.50

Deer Park Water

$1.50Out of stock

Can Sunkist

$1.50

MM Lemonade

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can RootBeer

$1.50

Beers

Domestic

Domestic

$3.50

Assorted domestic beer cans

Wine

The go anywhere, do anything premium wine. Designed to feel like a wine glass, the hourglass shape is easy to hold.

Copa Di Vino Chardonnay

$4.00Out of stock

Copa Di Vino Riesling

$4.00Out of stock

Copa Di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Pulploco Sangria

$4.00

T-Shirts

In Crust We Trust

In Crust We Trust

$21.95

back of shirt

Legalize Marinara

Legalize Marinara

$21.95

front of shirt

Original Slice Logo

Original Slice Logo

$21.95

Our original design logo

Retro Slice

Retro Slice

$21.95

back of shirts. Assorted colors to choose from.

Miami Distress

Miami Distress

$21.95

back of shirt

Beverage Koozies

Can Koozie

Can Koozie

$2.95

Koozies with Retro Slice logo or our original logo

Zip Bottle Koozies

Zip Bottle Koozies

$5.95

The perfect Koozies for your bottled drinks

Hats

Slice Logo flex black hat
Hats

Hats

$23.95

Flex band black hat

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Slice Pizzeria we believe in using nothing but the best ingredients. Our foundation is solid, homemade dough, sauce derived from scratch, and Grande cheese, as our pizza requires the best cheese!

Website

Location

710 South Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

