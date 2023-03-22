Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slices Brick Oven House

review star

No reviews yet

2707 W Broadway Ave Suite A

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

SLICES BRICK OVEN HOUSE

PIZZA

BYO PIZZA

BYO PIZZA

$12.50+

COUCH POTATO

$17.00+

WHITE SAUCE,CREAM CHEESE,HOUSE CHEESE,JALAPENO,BACON, TOPPED WITH CRUNCHY POTATO CHIPS

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$16.00+

RED SAUCE,EXTRA RED SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,CHICKEN,CHOPPED GARLIC, TOPPED WITH PARMESAN

CHICKEN STREET TACO

$16.50+

SALSA,HOUSE CHEESE,CHICKEN,TACO SEASONING,TOPPED WITH FRESH RED ONION,TOMATO,CILANTRO & RANCH DRIZZLE

HOMETOWN PILE UP

$18.50+

RED SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,SALAMI,PEPPERONI,CANADIAN BACON,SAUSAGE,BEEF,BACON,MORE CHEESE

HOT HULA

HOT HULA

$16.50+

RED SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,CANADIAN BACON,PINEAPPLE,JALAPENO,TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE

KIND OF A BIG DILL

$16.50+

WHITE SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,PICKLES,BACON, TOPPED WITH RANCH DRIZZLE

KRABBY PATTY

KRABBY PATTY

$17.00+

1000,HOUSE CHEESE,BACON,PICKLES,BEEF,TOPPED WITH FRESH GREENS,TOMATO,1000 DRIZZLE

MARGHERITA

$15.00+

PESTO,GOUSE CHEESE,RICOTA,TOPPED WITH FRESH BASIL & TOMATO

THE MARIO

THE MARIO

$17.00+

RED SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,PEPPERONI,SAUSAGE,BACON,GREEN PEPPERS,RED ONION,TOPPED WITH FRESH TOMATO

MEDITERRANEAN

$17.50+

WHITE SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE .CHICKEN.SPINACH,MUSHROOM,ARTICHOKE,RED ONION,KALAMATA OLIVES,TOPPED WITH FETA,BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

RED & BLUE

$16.50+

WHITE SAUCE,RED HOT SAUCE,BACON,CHICKEN HOUSE CHEESE,,TOPPED WITH RANCH DRIZZLE & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE

THE SMOKE SHOW

THE SMOKE SHOW

$17.00+

BBQ SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,CHICKEN,PINEAPPLE,RED ONION,DRIZZLED BBQ AND FRESH CILANTRO

SPICY TACO

SPICY TACO

$16.00+

SALSA,HOUSE CHEESE,BEEF,JALAPENO,TACO SEASONING,FRESH GREEN ONION & CILANTRO,DRIZZLED WITH RANCH

THE HEAT

THE HEAT

$17.00+

ROASTED FIRE SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,CHICKEN,PICKLES,TOPPED WITH RANCH DRIZZLE & SEASONED WITH OUR CHIPOTLE POWDER

THE JAKESTER

THE JAKESTER

$16.00+

WHITE SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,CUBED POTATO,BACON. TOPPED WITH FRESH GREEN ONION, RANCH DRIZZLE

WHEN PIGS FLY

WHEN PIGS FLY

$16.00+

WHITE SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,BACON,PULLED PORK,TOPPED WITH BBQ DRIZZLE

YEEHAW (FRANKS)

$16.50+

RED SAUCE,HOUSE CHEESE,SALAMI,PEPPERONI,SAUSAGE,OLIVE,MUSHROOM

CALZONES

SIPREME CALZONE

$16.00

PEPPERONI,SAUSAGE,GREEN PEPPERS,ONION,HOUSE CHEESE,RED SAUCE

ALL MEAT CALZONE

$16.00

PEPPERONI,CANADIAN BACON,SALAMI,SAUSAGE,HOUSE CHEESE,RED SAUCE

CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE

$16.00

HOUSE RANCH,CHICKEN,BACON,HOUSE CHEESE

VEGGIE CALZONE

$16.00

SPINACH,MUSHROOM,ARTICHOKE,RED ONION,WHITE SAUCE,TOPPED WITH FRESH TOMATO

B.Y.O CALZONE

$16.00

4 TOPPING MAX

SMALL BITES

CHEESY BREAD

$8.50

TOASTED ROSEMARY BREAD,OLIVE OIL,CHEESE,SERVED WITH HOUSE MARINARA

CAPRESE BITES

$11.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA,CHERRY TOMATO & FRESH BASIL DRIZZLED WITH BALSAMIC ITALIAN ACCOMPANIED WITH WARM BREAD

CHEESY JALAPENO DIP

$9.50

HOMEMADE CREAM CHEESE BASED JALAPENO DIP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF BACON OR CRANBERRY TOPPING,SERVED WITH CHIPS

JAMMIN JALAPENOS

$8.50

CAST IRON FILLED WITH HALVED JALAPENOS,BAKED WITH CREAM CHEESE,HOUSE CHEESE, ADD PINEAPPLE OR BACON FOR $1.00

PRETZEL BITES

$10.00

SOFT PRETZEL BITES BAKED WITH HOUSE CHEESE AND BACON TOPPED WITH FREEN ONION,SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIJON HONEY MUSTARD

SALADS

SLICES SALAD

$9.50

BLENDED GREENS,SHREDDED PARMESAN,PEPPERONCINI,RED ONION,TOMATO,CUCUMBER,CROUTONS

*CAESER SALAD

$8.50

BLENDED GREENS,SHREDDED PARMESAN,CROUTONS,LEMON SLICE

*CHEF SALAD

$15.00

SLICED SALAMI,HAM,CRISPY BACON ON BLENDED GREENS,HOUSE CHEESE,CHERRY TOMATO,OLIVE,EGG

GREEK SALAD

$11.00

BLENDED GREENS,FETA,CUCUMBER,KALAMATA OLIVES,TOMATO,RED ONION,LEMON SLICE

NO FUNNY BUSINESS

$14.50

CRISPY BACON ON BLENDED GREENS,HOUSE CHEESE,CHERRY TOMATO,AVOCADO,CROUTONS

*TORCH CHICKEN

$15.00

CHICKEN BAKED IN RED HOT SAUCE ON BLENDED GREENS,HOUSE CHEESE,TOMATO,RED ONION,CHOPPED JALAPENO,EGG

*THE CLASSIC

$15.00

BAKED CHICKEN,BACON ON BLENDED GREENS,HOUSE CHEESE,CHERRY TOMATO,RED ONION,EGG

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SANDWICHES

BLTA

$14.00

TOASTED SOURDOUGH WITH BACON,HOUSE CHEESE,FRESH TOMATO,BLENDED GREENS,AVOCADO,HOUSE RANCH

ITALIAN SUB

$15.00

TOASTED HOAGIE BUN,FILLED WITH CHEESE,PEPPERONI,SALAMI,CANADIAN BACON,WARM RED SAUCE,BLACK OLIVES AND SPRINKLED WITH PARMESAN

THE MEATBALL

$13.50

GENEROUS PORTIONS OF MEATBALLS SMOTHERED IN HOUSE MARINARA ON TOP OF A TOASTED HOAGIE BUN WITH HOUSE CHEESE & PARMESAN

*THE PHILLY

*THE PHILLY

$15.00

PHILLY STEAK SAUTEED IN ITALIAN BALSAMIC,GREEN PEPPER,RED ONION,LOTS OF CHEESE ALL IN A TOASTED HOAGIE DRIZZLED WITH RANCH

THE ALL TIME

THE ALL TIME

$14.50

TOASTED SOURDOUGH WITH CANADIAN BACON,SALAMI,BACON,HOUSE CHEESE, & RANCH DRIZZLE

CHICKEN CRANBERRY

$14.50

TOASTED SOURDOUGH WITH CHEESY CREAM CHEESE SPREAD,CHICKEN,CRANBERRY SAUCE & MIXED GREENS

WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$13.00

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE OR DRY RUB & HOUSE RANCH FOR DIPPING

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE OR DRY RUB & HOUSE RANCH FOR DIPPING

SIDES

Side Pasta Salad

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Parmesan Chips

$2.00

OTHER

RANCH SAUCE

$0.75

MARINARA SAUCE

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

1000'S SAUCE

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

BEER

16 oz DRAFT BEER

16oz One Tree Rotator

$7.00

16oz Sam Adams Rotator

$7.00

16oz Bodhizafa

$6.00

16oz Rotator

$6.00

16oz Mango Cart

$6.00

22 oz DRAFT BEER

22oz One Tree Rotator

$9.00

22oz Sam Adams Rotator

$9.00

22oz Bodhizafa

$9.00

22oz Rotator

$9.00

22oz Mango Cart

$9.00

BOTTLED BEER

BTL Bud Light

$3.75

BTL Bud Wei Ser

$4.00

BTL Big Wave

$4.25

BTL Blue Moon

$4.25

BTL Bodhizafa

$4.50

BTL Corona Extra

$4.50

BTL Corona Light

$4.50

BTL Coors Banquet

$3.75

BTL Coors Light

$3.75

BTL Johnny Utah

$4.25

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.75

BTL Miller Lite

$3.75

BTL Modelo

$4.50

BTL White Claw

$4.25

BTL Truly

$4.25

BTL Buzz On Blackberry

$4.50

BTL O'Doul's

$4.25

ELYSIAN SPACEDUST

$5.00

9LB PORTER

$5.00

WINE

RED WINE

GLS Milbrandt Brothers blend

$7.50

GLS Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

GLS Milbrandt merlot

$7.50

BTL Milbrandt Brothers blend

$21.00

BTL Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

BTL Milbrandt merlot

$21.00

WHITE WINE

GLS Milbrandt Riesling

$7.00

GLS Milbrandt Chardonay

$7.00

GLS Milbrandt Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Martha Stewart Chardonay

$7.00

GLS Snoop Dog

$7.00

BTL Milbrandt Riesling

$21.00

BTL Milbrandt Chardonay

$21.00

BTL Milbrandt Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BTL Martha Stewart Chardonay

$21.00

BTL Snoop Dog

$21.00

ROSE & CHAMPAGNE

GLS milbrandt rose

$7.00

GLS Snoop Rose

$7.00

GLS Snoop Gold

$7.00

BTL milbrandt rose

$21.00

BTL Snoop Rose

$21.00

BTL Snoop Gold

$21.00

NA BEVERAGE

SODA

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.75

Coca Cola 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50

Coca Cola 2ltr

$3.00

Sprite 2ltr

$3.00

Barq's 2ltr

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

WATER

16.9OZ WATER

$1.00

WING WEDNESDAY

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$1.00

TRADITIONAL WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy all the games we have to offer on 4 different tv's. Brick Oven Pizza, wings, subs & sandwiches + many more options to enjoy.

Website

Location

2707 W Broadway Ave Suite A, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael's on the Lake
orange star4.6 • 1,868
910 W Broadway Ave Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey
orange star4.5 • 2,276
317 w broadway Moses lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Michaels Market and Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
221 West Broadway Avenue Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Crisp Salad Co.
orange starNo Reviews
101 East Broadway Ave. Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
ENZO Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1345 S Pioneer Way Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
J's Teriyaki Grill - 123 E. Broadway Ave.
orange star4.6 • 3,712
123 E. Broadway Ave. Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moses Lake

J's Teriyaki Grill - 123 E. Broadway Ave.
orange star4.6 • 3,712
123 E. Broadway Ave. Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
orange star4.4 • 3,399
930 N Stratford Rd Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey
orange star4.5 • 2,276
317 w broadway Moses lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Michael's on the Lake
orange star4.6 • 1,868
910 W Broadway Ave Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 353
1571 Yonezawa Blvd Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Midway Pub
orange star4.1 • 134
204 West Broadway Avenue Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moses Lake
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston