Slices Brick Oven House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy all the games we have to offer on 4 different tv's. Brick Oven Pizza, wings, subs & sandwiches + many more options to enjoy.
Location
2707 W Broadway Ave Suite A, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Moses Lake
J's Teriyaki Grill - 123 E. Broadway Ave.
4.6 • 3,712
123 E. Broadway Ave. Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurant
More near Moses Lake