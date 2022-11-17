Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice - Oakleaf Town Center

9725 crosshill blvd #112

jacksonville, FL 32222

Appetizers

Baked Garlic Knots

$7.99

Mozarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried Raviolli

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.99

Fries

$4.99

4 For $4 Garlic Knots

$4.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Caesar with Dressing

House Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

12'' Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

12'' Pepperoni

$13.50

12" Deluxe

$18.99

12" Supreme

$18.99

12" Meatlovers

$18.99

12" Veggie

$18.99

12" White

$18.99

12" Margarita

$18.99

12" Greek

$18.99

12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

12" Pickle Ranch

$18.99

12" Meatball & Ricotta

$18.99

12" Bruschetta

$18.99

12'' Hawaiin Ham & Pineapple

$18.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

14'' Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

14" Pepperoni

$16.50

14" Deluxe

$21.99

14" Supreme

$21.99

14'' Meatlovers

$21.99

14" Veggie

$21.99

14" White

$21.99

14" Margarita

$21.99

14" Greek

$21.99

14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

14" Pickle Ranch

$21.99

14" Meatball & Ricotta

$21.99

14" Bruschetta

$21.99

14" Hawaiin ham & pineapple

$21.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

18'' Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.99

18'' Pepperoni

$19.50

18" Deluxe

$24.99

18" Supreme

$24.99

18" Meatlovers

$24.99

18" Veggie

$24.99

18" White

$24.99

18" Margarita

$24.99

18" Greek

$24.99

18" Chicken alfredo

$24.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

18" Pickle Ranch

$24.99

18" Meatball & Ricotta

$24.99

18'' Bruschetta

$24.99

18'' Hawaiin Ham & Pineapple

$24.99

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.99

Stromboli

stromboli cheese

$12.99

stromboli veggie

$13.99

stromboli pepperoni

$13.99

stromboli meatlovers

$14.99

build your own Stromboli

$12.99

Calzone

calzone cheese

$11.99

calzone veggie

$12.99

calzone pepperoni

$12.99

calzone meatlovers

$13.99

build your own Calzone

$12.99

10'' Cauliflower ( Gluten Free )

10" Cheese Cauliflower

$13.99

10" Deluxe Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Supreme Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Meatlovers Cauliflower

$14.99

10'' Veggie Cauliflower

$14.99

10" White Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Margarita Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Greek Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Chicken Alfredo Cauliflower

$14.99

10" BBQ Chicken Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Pickle Ranch Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Meatball & Ricotta Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Hawaiian Cauliflower

$14.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

14'' Cauliflower ( Gluten Free )

14" Cheese Pizza Cauliflower

$18.99Out of stock

14" Deluxe Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Supreme Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Meatlovers Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Veggie Cauliflower

$19.99

14" White Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Margarita Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Greek Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Chicken Alfredo Cauliflower

$19.99

14" BBQ Chicken Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Pickle Ranch Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Meatball & Ricotta Cauliflower

$19.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

14" Brushetta

$19.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$9.99

Baked Spaghetti

$11.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

SUBS

SUB Eggplant Parm

$11.99

SUB Meatball

$11.99

SUB Chicken Parm

$11.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Desserts

cannoli

$6.99

cheesecake

$5.99

Zeppole

$6.99

EXTRA Dressings/ Sauce

Extra Marina

$1.00

Extra Garlic Butter

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Italian Dressing

$1.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Extra Greek Dressing

$1.00

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville, FL 32222

Directions

