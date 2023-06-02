Slices Pizzeria
No reviews yet
549 Baltimore pike
Bel Air, MD 21014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Scrapple, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Two Eggs W/ Homefries
Any style w/ Home Fries
Corned Beef Hash
w/ 2 Eggs
Butter Milk Pancakes
3 Buttermilk Pancakes
Butter Milk Pancakes w/ Meat
3 Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat
Short Stack Pancakes
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
Short Stack Pancakes w/ Meat
2 Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat
Creamed Chipped Beef
Over Toast w/ Home Fries
Sausage Gravy
Over Biscuit w/ Home Fries
Breakfast Burrito
w/ Home Fries
Breakfast Platter
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Choice of Meat
French Toast
French Toast w/ Meat
Bagels & Muffins
Breakfast Bowls
Veggie Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach Topped with Cheddar Chees
Spanish Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapeños, Chicken Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Served w/ Salsa & Sour Cream
Meat Lovers Bowl
Scrambled eggs, home fries, ham, bacon and sausage links topped with cheddar cheese
Steak & Egg Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Steak, Fried Onions Topped with Cheddar Cheese
Omelettes
Italian Omelette
Diced Peppers & Onions, Sliced Sausage Links w/ Melted Mozzarella
Veggie Trio Omelette
Broccoli, Mushrooms & Diced Tomatoes
Greek Omelette
Soft Feta, Diced Tomatoes & Spanish White Onions
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Imported Ham With Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Mushroom & Spinach Omelette
Fresh Spinach, Grilled Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Cheese Lovers Omelette
Sliced American, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Western Omelette
Green Peppers, Diced White Onions & Imported Ham
Spanish Omelette
Seasoned Grill Chicken, Jalapeños, Green Pepper, Diced Tomato, Provolone With Sour Cream & Salsa
Meat Lovers Omelette
Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage & Bacon
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Steak, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion & Cheese
Build Your Own Omelette
Your Choice of Cheese and Toppings
Sides
Soups & Salads
Salad
Garden Toss Salad
Fresh greens & spring mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken brest over our garden salad
Cobb Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast over romaine, tomato, cucumbers, bacon, mozzarella cheese & hard-boiled egg
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Almonds, crisp noodles, Mandarin oranges, marinated grilled chicken over our garden toss with sweet sesame dressing
Chef's Salad Salad
Quality imported ham & freshly sliced turkey over garden toss topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Mix Salad
Chicken salad mix over our garden toss with mozzarella
Sicilian Salad
Sliced peppered ham, Genoa salami, cappicola ham layered over our garden toss, topped with mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, marinated grilled chicken breast, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese
Tuna mix Salad
Creamy tuna salad mix over our garden toss
Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad over our garden toss
Greek Salad
Imported Feta cheese, flavorful Kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers over our garden toss
Spicy Chicken Tender Salad
Spicy chicken firestrips over our garden toss with buffalo sauce on the side
Blackened Chicken & Corn Salad
Flavorful Southwest marinated blackened grilled chicken, sweet yellow corn, black beans, green onions & tomatoes served with our refreshing house dressing
Tuscany Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast, roasted zucchini, mushrooms & green peppers
Southwest Salad
Our specially seasoned chicken, black beans, sweet yellow corn, tomatoes & red onions tossed over our crisp garden mix with tortilla crisp & served with Southwest dressing
Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad
Sliced grilled BBQ chicken strips over our tossed garden salad.
Chesapeake Salad
Our Garden salad tossed with grilled shrimp and lump crab meat
Appetizers & Kids
French Fries
French Fries
Fries w/ Gravy
Fries w/ Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
Western Fries
Loaded Mac & Cheese Fries
Fries layered with mac and cheese with bacon & baked in the oven to golden perfection.
Loaded Fries
Fries layered with cheddar & mozzarella with bacon & baked in the oven to golden perfection.
Pizza Fries
CBR Fries
Fries layered w/ mozzarella, crispy chicken & bacon, baked & topped w/ homemade Ranch dressing
Cheesesteak Fries
Steak cut fries topped with chopped ribeye steak, cheddar & mozzarella cheese.
Krabby Fries
Delicious crab dip layered on top of our perfectly baked golden fries
Fried Sides
Mozzarella Sticks
w/ Marinara
Onion Rings
w/ Ranch
Battered Mushroom
w/ Ranch
Broccoli Bites
w/ Ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites
w/ Ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Cream Cheese or Cheddar Cheese w/ Ranch
Snack Pack
Chicken tenders, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & Breaded Mushrooms served w/ Ranch, Honey Mustard, and Marinara
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
w/ Cocktail Sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
w/ Cocktail Sauce
Fried Zuchinni
w/ Ranch
Fried Pickles
w/ Ranch
Chicken Nugget
(10 pc)
Chicken Tender
(5 pc)
Buffalo Tenders
Tossed in mild sauce served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese (5pc)
Other Sides
Kids Menu
Pizza & Calzones
Pizza Slice
12" Gourmet Pizza
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
In-house buffalo sauce or hot sauce topped with marinated grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.
12" Mediterranean Special Pizza
A true classic, our dough brushed with garlic infused olive oil & layered with pepperoni, salami, red onions, Kalamata olives & green peppers, then topped with mozzarella & feta cheeses.
12" White Ricotta Cheese Pizza
Tomato & broccoli drizzled with garlic infused olive oil & topped with mozzarella cheese.
12" White Tomato Chicken Pizza
Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, homemade garlic butter, chicken & fresh tomato.
12" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage & bacon.
12" Fusion Pizza
A fusion of pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers & Kalamata olives, topped with mozzarella cheese.
12" Crab Dip Pizza
Homemade crab dip with mozzarella cheese & tomato.
12" CBR Pizza
Our fresh dough topped with creamy ranch dressing, marinated grilled chicken, crispy smoked bacon with a hint of garlic & topped with mozzarella.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet & tangy BBQ sauce topped with our tender grilled chicken, red onions & mozzarella.
12" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, tomato, olives, onion, pepperoncini & Gyro meat.
12" Original Philly Style Cheese Steak Pizza
Fresh steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & cheese.
12" New York Pizza
Mozzarella & provolone with garlic Parmesan cheese & Italian spices.
12" Breakfast Pizza
Brushed with garlic infused olive oil, eggs & 3 blended cheeses with your choice of meat.
12" Margherita Pizza
Fresh homemade dough, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & sliced tomatoes with our homemade sauce.
16" Gourmet Pizza
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
In-house buffalo sauce or hot sauce topped with marinated grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.
16" Mediterranean Special Pizza
A true classic, our dough brushed with garlic infused olive oil & layered with pepperoni, salami, red onions, Kalamata olives & green peppers, then topped with mozzarella & feta cheeses.
16" White Ricotta Cheese Pizza
Tomato & broccoli drizzled with garlic infused olive oil & topped with mozzarella cheese.
16" White Tomato Chicken Pizza
Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, homemade garlic butter, chicken & fresh tomato.
16" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage & bacon.
16" Fusion Pizza
A fusion of pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers & Kalamata olives, topped with mozzarella cheese.
16" Crab Dip Pizza
Homemade crab dip with mozzarella cheese & tomato.
16" CBR Pizza
Our fresh dough topped with creamy ranch dressing, marinated grilled chicken, crispy smoked bacon with a hint of garlic & topped with mozzarella.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet & tangy BBQ sauce topped with our tender grilled chicken, red onions & mozzarella.
16" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, tomato, olives, onion, pepperoncini & Gyro meat.
16" Original Philly Style Cheese Steak Pizza
Fresh steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & cheese.
16" New York Pizza
Mozzarella & provolone with garlic Parmesan cheese & Italian spices.
16" Breakfast Pizza
Brushed with garlic infused olive oil, eggs & 3 blended cheeses with your choice of meat.
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh homemade dough, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & sliced tomatoes with our homemade sauce.
18" Gourmet Pizza
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
In-house buffalo sauce or hot sauce topped with marinated grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.
18" Mediterranean Special Pizza
A true classic, our dough brushed with garlic infused olive oil & layered with pepperoni, salami, red onions, Kalamata olives & green peppers, then topped with mozzarella & feta cheeses.
18" White Ricotta Cheese Pizza
Tomato & broccoli drizzled with garlic infused olive oil & topped with mozzarella cheese.
18" White Tomato Chicken Pizza
Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, homemade garlic butter, chicken & fresh tomato.
18" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage & bacon.
18" Fusion Pizza
A fusion of pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
18" Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers & Kalamata olives, topped with mozzarella cheese.
18" Crab Dip Pizza
Homemade crab dip with mozzarella cheese & tomato.
18"CBR Pizza
Our fresh dough topped with creamy ranch dressing, marinated grilled chicken, crispy smoked bacon with a hint of garlic & topped with mozzarella.
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet & tangy BBQ sauce topped with our tender grilled chicken, red onions & mozzarella.
18" Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, tomato, olives, onion, pepperoncini & Gyro meat.
18" Original Philly Style Cheese Steak Pizza
Fresh steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & cheese.
18" New York Pizza
Mozzarella & provolone with garlic Parmesan cheese & Italian spices.
Medium Calzones
MED Original
Ham, mozzarella, ricotta & garlic infused olive oil.
MED Chicken Cheese Steak
Marinated chicken, green pepper, onion & mozzarella.
MED Cheese Steak
Rib eye steak, green pepper, onion & mozzarella.
MED Tuscan Special
Mozzarella, rib eye steak, ham, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper & onion.
MED Italian
Italian meats, mozzarella, onion & green pepper.
MED Meatlovers
Mozzarella, rib eye steak, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham & bacon.
MED Vegetarian
Mozzarella, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion & broccoli
MED Mozzarella Marinara
Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
MED Greek
Our famous Gyro meat, 3 cheeses, fresh tomatoes, mushroom, green pepper, fried onion & feta cheese.
MED Spinach
Spinach, ricotta cheese & mozzarella cheese.
MED Build Your Own Calzone
Extra Large Calzones
Subs & Sandwiches
Hot Subs
Cheese Steak
Chicken Cheese Steak
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken & buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Shrinp Cheese Steak
Pizza Steak
Mozzarella & pizza sauce over ribeye steak.
Pizza Sub
Meatball Sub
Chicken Parmigiana
Italian Spicy Sausage
Premium spicy sausage, green pepper, fried onion, marinara & provolone.
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Filet Sub
Fish Filet Sub
Baked Pizza Burger
Fried Jumbo Shrimp Sub
Crab Cake Sub
Cold Subs
Sandwiches
Gourmet Sandwiches
Black & Blue Burger
Cajun seasoned burger blackened topped with crumbled blue cheese, grilled onions & smoked bacon. Blue cheese dressing served on the side. Served with fries.
Quattro Cheese Burger
Freshly shredded mozzarella, sharp yellow cheddar, creamy Swiss & sliced Amerkan cheese melted over a mouth-watering juicy beef burger topped with sliced tomatoes. Served with fries.
Krabby Sandwich
Our delicious flavored chicken topped with our mouth-watering crab dip, lettuce & tomato. Served w Fries.
Turkey Melt Rye
Rye bread, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce & 1000 Island dressing.
Breakfast Burger
Served with fries, smoked bacon & fried eggs over melted yellow American cheese.
Crab Cake Melt
Served with bacon, mushrooms & provolone cheese.
Reuben
Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing.
Clubs & Wraps
Clubs
Deluxe Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ Chips or Fries.
Ham Club
Served w/ Fries or Chips.
Turkey Club
Served w/ Fries or Chips.
BLT Club
Served w/ Fries or Chips.
Grilled Chicken Club
Served w/ Fries or Chips.
Tuna Salad Club
Served w/ Fries or Chips.
Chicken Salad Club
Served w/ Fries or Chips.
Chesapeake Club
Jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served w/ Fries or Chips.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Cheese Steak Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Chicken Tender Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Veggie Lovers Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Turkey Breast Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
BLT Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Lamb or Chicken Gyro Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Roast Beef Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
CBR Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Crab Cake Wrap
Served w/ Fries.
Pastas & Dinners
Pasta
Spaghetti
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Spaghetti & Spicy Sausage
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Stuffed Shells
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Cheese Ravioli
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Baked Meat Lasagna
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Chicken Marsala
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Chef's Pasta Trio
Lasagna, ravioli & stuffed shells. Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Chicken Parmigiana & Spaghetti
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Baked Four Cheese Ziti
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Malicotti
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Alfredo
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Chicken Alfredo
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Shrimp Alfredo
Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad
Dinners & Platters
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Served w/ Dipping Sauce, Fries & Side Salad
Buffalo Chicken Tenders Dinner
Served w/ Dipping Sauce, Fries & Side Salad
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Served w/ Cocktail Sauce, Fries, & Side Salad
Fried Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Served w/ Cocktail Sauce, Fries, & Side Salad
Flounder Dinner (2 pcs)
Served w/ Tarter Sauce, Fries, & Side Salad
Crab Cake Platter
Served w/ Fries & Side Salad
Seafood Platter
4-oz. broiled crab cake, crispy flounder & breaded jumbo shrimp with cocktail and tarter sauce. Served w/ Fries & Side Salad
Open Face Turkey Platter
Open Face Roast Beef Platter
Quesadillas & Bowls
Veggie Rice Bowl
Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli
Chicken Rice Bowl
Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli
Pork Rice Bowl
Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli
Steak Rice bowl
Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli
Shrimp Rice Bowl
Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, green peppers chopped & grilled, served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella. Salsa & sour cream served on the side.
Steak Quesadilla
Flavored fajita seasoned steak with grilled diced tomatoes, green peppers, jalapeños, red onions & served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella.
Crab Quesadilla
Lump crab meat, tomato, red onion, chopped & grilled, served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella; salsa & sour cream on the side.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Marinated grilled shrimp, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, green peppers chopped & grilled, served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella. Salsa & sour cream served on the side.
Drinks & Desserts
Fountain Drinks
Desserts
2 Liters
Bottled Soda
Specials
Pick up one topping
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Slices Pizzeria offers freshly-prepared and high-quality pizza in Bel Air, Maryland. We have more than six years of experience in providing appetizing homemade pizzas, subs, and salads. Our quality and fast services make us the best pizza in town.
549 Baltimore pike, Bel Air, MD 21014