Slices Pizzeria

Breakfast

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Scrapple, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Two Eggs W/ Homefries

$7.99

Any style w/ Home Fries

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

w/ 2 Eggs

Butter Milk Pancakes

$10.99

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

Butter Milk Pancakes w/ Meat

$11.99

3 Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.99

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes w/ Meat

$9.99

2 Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat

Creamed Chipped Beef

$11.99

Over Toast w/ Home Fries

Sausage Gravy

$11.99

Over Biscuit w/ Home Fries

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

w/ Home Fries

Breakfast Platter

$12.99

2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Choice of Meat

French Toast

$10.99

French Toast w/ Meat

$11.99

Bagels & Muffins

Bagel Plain

$3.49

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.99

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.99

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Cheese Danish

$3.99

Cinnamon Danish

$3.99

Corn Muffin

$3.99

Breakfast Bowls

Veggie Bowl

$11.99

Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach Topped with Cheddar Chees

Spanish Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapeños, Chicken Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Served w/ Salsa & Sour Cream

Meat Lovers Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, home fries, ham, bacon and sausage links topped with cheddar cheese

Steak & Egg Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Steak, Fried Onions Topped with Cheddar Cheese

Omelettes

Italian Omelette

$11.99

Diced Peppers & Onions, Sliced Sausage Links w/ Melted Mozzarella

Veggie Trio Omelette

$11.99

Broccoli, Mushrooms & Diced Tomatoes

Greek Omelette

$11.99

Soft Feta, Diced Tomatoes & Spanish White Onions

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Imported Ham With Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Mushroom & Spinach Omelette

$11.99

Fresh Spinach, Grilled Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Cheese Lovers Omelette

$11.99

Sliced American, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Western Omelette

$11.99

Green Peppers, Diced White Onions & Imported Ham

Spanish Omelette

$12.99

Seasoned Grill Chicken, Jalapeños, Green Pepper, Diced Tomato, Provolone With Sour Cream & Salsa

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage & Bacon

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$12.99

Steak, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion & Cheese

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.99

Your Choice of Cheese and Toppings

Sides

Side Home Fries

$3.99

Side Sausage Links

$3.99

Side Smoked Bacon

$3.99

Side Imported Ham

$3.99

Side Scrapple

$3.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Soups & Salads

Soup

Maryland Crab

$7.99

Cream of Crab

$7.99

Chicken Noodle

$6.99

Salad

Garden Toss Salad

$6.99+

Fresh greens & spring mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Marinated chicken brest over our garden salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99+

Marinated grilled chicken breast over romaine, tomato, cucumbers, bacon, mozzarella cheese & hard-boiled egg

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Almonds, crisp noodles, Mandarin oranges, marinated grilled chicken over our garden toss with sweet sesame dressing

Chef's Salad Salad

$8.99+

Quality imported ham & freshly sliced turkey over garden toss topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Mix Salad

$8.99+

Chicken salad mix over our garden toss with mozzarella

Sicilian Salad

$8.99+

Sliced peppered ham, Genoa salami, cappicola ham layered over our garden toss, topped with mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Romaine, marinated grilled chicken breast, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese

Tuna mix Salad

$8.99+

Creamy tuna salad mix over our garden toss

Shrimp Salad

$9.99+

Creamy shrimp salad over our garden toss

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Imported Feta cheese, flavorful Kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers over our garden toss

Spicy Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99+

Spicy chicken firestrips over our garden toss with buffalo sauce on the side

Blackened Chicken & Corn Salad

$9.99+

Flavorful Southwest marinated blackened grilled chicken, sweet yellow corn, black beans, green onions & tomatoes served with our refreshing house dressing

Tuscany Salad

$9.99+

Marinated grilled chicken breast, roasted zucchini, mushrooms & green peppers

Southwest Salad

$9.99+

Our specially seasoned chicken, black beans, sweet yellow corn, tomatoes & red onions tossed over our crisp garden mix with tortilla crisp & served with Southwest dressing

Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Sliced grilled BBQ chicken strips over our tossed garden salad.

Chesapeake Salad

$11.99+

Our Garden salad tossed with grilled shrimp and lump crab meat

Appetizers & Kids

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Fries w/ Gravy

$4.99

Fries w/ Cheese

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$5.99

Western Fries

$5.99

Loaded Mac & Cheese Fries

$10.99

Fries layered with mac and cheese with bacon & baked in the oven to golden perfection.

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Fries layered with cheddar & mozzarella with bacon & baked in the oven to golden perfection.

Pizza Fries

$8.99

CBR Fries

$11.99

Fries layered w/ mozzarella, crispy chicken & bacon, baked & topped w/ homemade Ranch dressing

Cheesesteak Fries

$11.99

Steak cut fries topped with chopped ribeye steak, cheddar & mozzarella cheese.

Krabby Fries

$11.99

Delicious crab dip layered on top of our perfectly baked golden fries

Fried Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

w/ Marinara

Onion Rings

$8.99

w/ Ranch

Battered Mushroom

$8.99

w/ Ranch

Broccoli Bites

$8.99

w/ Ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

w/ Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Cream Cheese or Cheddar Cheese w/ Ranch

Snack Pack

$11.99

Chicken tenders, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & Breaded Mushrooms served w/ Ranch, Honey Mustard, and Marinara

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$10.99

w/ Cocktail Sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

w/ Cocktail Sauce

Fried Zuchinni

$8.99

w/ Ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

w/ Ranch

Chicken Nugget

$8.99

(10 pc)

Chicken Tender

$8.99

(5 pc)

Buffalo Tenders

$8.99

Tossed in mild sauce served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese (5pc)

Other Sides

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.99

Bread Sticks

$5.99

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$7.99

Maryland Crab Dip

$10.99

Served w/ Toasted Bread

Krabby Pretzel

$9.99

Homemade crab dip on top of our baked pretzel topped w cheddar cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Crab Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Wings

10 Pc Wings

$13.99

20 Pc Wings

$27.99

30 Pc Wings

$42.99

40 Pc Wings

$56.99

50 Pc Wings

$69.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender & Fries

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nugget & Fries

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Extras

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Pizza & Calzones

Pizza Slice

BYO Slice

$3.49

Gourmet Slice

$5.49

Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

18" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

12" Gourmet Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

In-house buffalo sauce or hot sauce topped with marinated grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.

12" Mediterranean Special Pizza

$14.99

A true classic, our dough brushed with garlic infused olive oil & layered with pepperoni, salami, red onions, Kalamata olives & green peppers, then topped with mozzarella & feta cheeses.

12" White Ricotta Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Tomato & broccoli drizzled with garlic infused olive oil & topped with mozzarella cheese.

12" White Tomato Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, homemade garlic butter, chicken & fresh tomato.

12" Meatlovers Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage & bacon.

12" Fusion Pizza

$14.99

A fusion of pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers & Kalamata olives, topped with mozzarella cheese.

12" Crab Dip Pizza

$14.99

Homemade crab dip with mozzarella cheese & tomato.

12" CBR Pizza

$14.99

Our fresh dough topped with creamy ranch dressing, marinated grilled chicken, crispy smoked bacon with a hint of garlic & topped with mozzarella.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Sweet & tangy BBQ sauce topped with our tender grilled chicken, red onions & mozzarella.

12" Greek Pizza

$14.99

Feta cheese, tomato, olives, onion, pepperoncini & Gyro meat.

12" Original Philly Style Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99

Fresh steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & cheese.

12" New York Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella & provolone with garlic Parmesan cheese & Italian spices.

12" Breakfast Pizza

$13.99

Brushed with garlic infused olive oil, eggs & 3 blended cheeses with your choice of meat.

12" Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Fresh homemade dough, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & sliced tomatoes with our homemade sauce.

16" Gourmet Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

In-house buffalo sauce or hot sauce topped with marinated grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.

16" Mediterranean Special Pizza

$19.99

A true classic, our dough brushed with garlic infused olive oil & layered with pepperoni, salami, red onions, Kalamata olives & green peppers, then topped with mozzarella & feta cheeses.

16" White Ricotta Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Tomato & broccoli drizzled with garlic infused olive oil & topped with mozzarella cheese.

16" White Tomato Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, homemade garlic butter, chicken & fresh tomato.

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage & bacon.

16" Fusion Pizza

$19.99

A fusion of pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers & Kalamata olives, topped with mozzarella cheese.

16" Crab Dip Pizza

$19.99

Homemade crab dip with mozzarella cheese & tomato.

16" CBR Pizza

$19.99

Our fresh dough topped with creamy ranch dressing, marinated grilled chicken, crispy smoked bacon with a hint of garlic & topped with mozzarella.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Sweet & tangy BBQ sauce topped with our tender grilled chicken, red onions & mozzarella.

16" Greek Pizza

$19.99

Feta cheese, tomato, olives, onion, pepperoncini & Gyro meat.

16" Original Philly Style Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.99

Fresh steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & cheese.

16" New York Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella & provolone with garlic Parmesan cheese & Italian spices.

16" Breakfast Pizza

$16.99

Brushed with garlic infused olive oil, eggs & 3 blended cheeses with your choice of meat.

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Fresh homemade dough, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & sliced tomatoes with our homemade sauce.

18" Gourmet Pizza

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

In-house buffalo sauce or hot sauce topped with marinated grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.

18" Mediterranean Special Pizza

$23.99

A true classic, our dough brushed with garlic infused olive oil & layered with pepperoni, salami, red onions, Kalamata olives & green peppers, then topped with mozzarella & feta cheeses.

18" White Ricotta Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Tomato & broccoli drizzled with garlic infused olive oil & topped with mozzarella cheese.

18" White Tomato Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, homemade garlic butter, chicken & fresh tomato.

18" Meatlovers Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage & bacon.

18" Fusion Pizza

$23.99

A fusion of pepperoni, meatballs, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, green peppers, mushrooms & onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

18" Vegetarian Pizza

$23.99

Green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers & Kalamata olives, topped with mozzarella cheese.

18" Crab Dip Pizza

$23.99

Homemade crab dip with mozzarella cheese & tomato.

18"CBR Pizza

$23.99

Our fresh dough topped with creamy ranch dressing, marinated grilled chicken, crispy smoked bacon with a hint of garlic & topped with mozzarella.

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Sweet & tangy BBQ sauce topped with our tender grilled chicken, red onions & mozzarella.

18" Greek Pizza

$23.99

Feta cheese, tomato, olives, onion, pepperoncini & Gyro meat.

18" Original Philly Style Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.99

Fresh steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & cheese.

18" New York Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella & provolone with garlic Parmesan cheese & Italian spices.

Medium Calzones

MED Original

$11.99

Ham, mozzarella, ricotta & garlic infused olive oil.

MED Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.99

Marinated chicken, green pepper, onion & mozzarella.

MED Cheese Steak

$14.99

Rib eye steak, green pepper, onion & mozzarella.

MED Tuscan Special

$14.99

Mozzarella, rib eye steak, ham, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper & onion.

MED Italian

$14.99

Italian meats, mozzarella, onion & green pepper.

MED Meatlovers

$14.99

Mozzarella, rib eye steak, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham & bacon.

MED Vegetarian

$13.99

Mozzarella, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion & broccoli

MED Mozzarella Marinara

$10.99

Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

MED Greek

$14.99

Our famous Gyro meat, 3 cheeses, fresh tomatoes, mushroom, green pepper, fried onion & feta cheese.

MED Spinach

$11.99

Spinach, ricotta cheese & mozzarella cheese.

MED Build Your Own Calzone

$10.99

Extra Large Calzones

XL Original

$14.99

XL Chicken Cheese Steak

$18.99

XL Cheese Steak

$18.99

XL Tuscan Special

$18.99

XL Italian

$18.99

XL Meatlovers

$19.99

XL Vegetarian

$17.99

XL Mozzarella Marinara

$13.99

XL Greek

$18.99

XL Spinach

$15.99

XL Build Your Own Calzone

$13.99

Subs & Sandwiches

Hot Subs

Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Chicken & buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Shrinp Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Pizza Steak

$9.99+

Mozzarella & pizza sauce over ribeye steak.

Pizza Sub

$9.99+

Meatball Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.99+

Italian Spicy Sausage

$9.99+

Premium spicy sausage, green pepper, fried onion, marinara & provolone.

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Filet Sub

$9.99+

Fish Filet Sub

$9.99+

Baked Pizza Burger

$9.99+

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Sub

$9.99+

Crab Cake Sub

$12.99+

Cold Subs

Turkey Breast Sub

$9.99+

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Italian Cold Cut

$9.99+

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99+

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.99+

Shrimp Salad Sub

$11.99+

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Chicken Filet

$6.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$6.99

Pizza Burger

$6.99

Fish Fillet

$6.99

BLT

$5.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.99

Gourmet Sandwiches

Black & Blue Burger

$12.99

Cajun seasoned burger blackened topped with crumbled blue cheese, grilled onions & smoked bacon. Blue cheese dressing served on the side. Served with fries.

Quattro Cheese Burger

$12.99

Freshly shredded mozzarella, sharp yellow cheddar, creamy Swiss & sliced Amerkan cheese melted over a mouth-watering juicy beef burger topped with sliced tomatoes. Served with fries.

Krabby Sandwich

$12.99

Our delicious flavored chicken topped with our mouth-watering crab dip, lettuce & tomato. Served w Fries.

Turkey Melt Rye

$12.99

Rye bread, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce & 1000 Island dressing.

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Served with fries, smoked bacon & fried eggs over melted yellow American cheese.

Crab Cake Melt

$14.99

Served with bacon, mushrooms & provolone cheese.

Reuben

$12.99

Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing.

Clubs & Wraps

Clubs

Deluxe Club

$12.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ Chips or Fries.

Ham Club

$12.99

Served w/ Fries or Chips.

Turkey Club

$12.99

Served w/ Fries or Chips.

BLT Club

$12.99

Served w/ Fries or Chips.

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Served w/ Fries or Chips.

Tuna Salad Club

$12.99

Served w/ Fries or Chips.

Chicken Salad Club

$12.99

Served w/ Fries or Chips.

Chesapeake Club

$14.99

Jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served w/ Fries or Chips.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Veggie Lovers Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Turkey Breast Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

BLT Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Lamb or Chicken Gyro Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ Fries.

CBR Wrap

$13.99

Served w/ Fries.

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$14.99

Served w/ Fries.

Crab Cake Wrap

$17.99

Served w/ Fries.

Pastas & Dinners

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Spaghetti & Spicy Sausage

$12.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Baked Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Chef's Pasta Trio

$13.99

Lasagna, ravioli & stuffed shells. Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Chicken Parmigiana & Spaghetti

$12.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Baked Four Cheese Ziti

$11.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Malicotti

$12.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Alfredo

$1.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad

Dinners & Platters

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

Served w/ Dipping Sauce, Fries & Side Salad

Buffalo Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

Served w/ Dipping Sauce, Fries & Side Salad

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Served w/ Cocktail Sauce, Fries, & Side Salad

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Served w/ Cocktail Sauce, Fries, & Side Salad

Flounder Dinner (2 pcs)

$13.99

Served w/ Tarter Sauce, Fries, & Side Salad

Crab Cake Platter

$19.99

Served w/ Fries & Side Salad

Seafood Platter

$20.99

4-oz. broiled crab cake, crispy flounder & breaded jumbo shrimp with cocktail and tarter sauce. Served w/ Fries & Side Salad

Open Face Turkey Platter

$11.99

Open Face Roast Beef Platter

$11.99

Quesadillas & Bowls

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.99

Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli

Pork Rice Bowl

$12.99

Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli

Steak Rice bowl

$13.99

Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.99

Choice of white or fried rice, served with pico de gallo, mixed peppers, onions, black beans & chipotle aioli

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, green peppers chopped & grilled, served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella. Salsa & sour cream served on the side.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Flavored fajita seasoned steak with grilled diced tomatoes, green peppers, jalapeños, red onions & served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella.

Crab Quesadilla

$13.99

Lump crab meat, tomato, red onion, chopped & grilled, served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella; salsa & sour cream on the side.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Marinated grilled shrimp, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, green peppers chopped & grilled, served over a tortilla with melted mozzarella. Salsa & sour cream served on the side.

Drinks & Desserts

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Cherry Coke

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Gold Peak (unsweet)

$1.89

Lemonmade

$1.89

Fanta

$1.89

Root Beer

$1.89

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Chocolate Cake

$5.49

Cheese Cake

$5.49

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.99

Fried Oreos

$6.99

Cannolis

$5.99

Chips

Plain Chips

$2.49

BBQ Chips

$2.49

Salt and Vinegar

$2.49

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.49

Doritos

$2.49

2 Liters

2L Coke

$2.99

2L Diet Coke

$2.99

2L Coke Zero

$2.99

2L Cherry Coke

$2.99

2L Sprite

$2.99

2L Orange

$2.99

2L Rootbeer

$2.99

2L Fanta

$2.99

Bottled Soda

20oz Coke

$1.89

20oz Diet Coke

$1.89

20oz Coke Zero

$1.89

20oz Cherry Coke

$1.89

20oz Sprite

$1.89

20oz Pibb

$1.89

20oz Root Beer

$1.89

20oz Ginger Ale

$1.89

20oz Fanta

$1.89

20oz Lemonade

$1.89

20oz Pink Lemonade

$1.89

20oz Fruit Punch

$1.89

Juice & Tea

Apple Juice

$2.09

Orange Juice

$2.09

Sweet Tea

$2.09

Unsweet Tea

$2.09

Green Tea

$2.09

Specials

Pick up one topping

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slices Pizzeria offers freshly-prepared and high-quality pizza in Bel Air, Maryland. We have more than six years of experience in providing appetizing homemade pizzas, subs, and salads. Our quality and fast services make us the best pizza in town.

Location

549 Baltimore pike, Bel Air, MD 21014

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

