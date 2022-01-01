SliceWorks-Thornton

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Pepperoni Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice

Slices & Specialty Breads

Garlic Knots

$0.75

Served with tomato sauce

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Traditional NY Thin crust cheese slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Thick crust cheese slice

Grandma Slice

Grandma Slice

$4.00

Brooklyn style square & medium crust

Buffalo Chicken Slice

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and spicy buffalo wing sauce

Big Mac Slice

$5.00

All beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed crust

White Slice

$5.00

Seasoned ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiano

Pizza alla Vodka Slice

$5.00

Vodka cream, marinara sauce and mozzarella

Green Chili Slice

Green Chili Slice

$5.00

Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella

Tomato Pesto Slice

$5.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano

Bacon Cheeseburger Slice

$5.00

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella

Baked Potato Slice

Baked Potato Slice

$5.00

Sliced potato, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and ranch

Jalapeno Popper Slice

$5.00

Cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, cheddar and grape jelly

Chicken Veggie Slice

$5.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil and mozzarella

Works Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, peppers and mozzarella

Hawaiian Slice

$5.00

ham, pineapple, sauce, mozzarella

Stuffed Meat Slice

$6.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and mozzarella

Stuffed Veggie Slice

$6.50

Zucchini, broccoli, eggplant, spinach, garlic and mozzarella

Stromboli

$8.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Chicken parmigiana, wrapped in dough and baked to perfection

Spinach Wheel

$7.00

Spinach, pepperoni, seasoned ricotta, mozzarella rolled in dough

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Seasoned ricotta and mozzarella | additional toppings 0.50 each

Pizza

Large Cheese

$19.00

Traditional cheese pizza with a round, thin crust (8 slices)

Large Sicilian

$23.00

Square and thick crust (12 slices)

Large Grandma

$24.00

Old-fashioned Brooklyn style square and medium crust (12 slices)

GLUTEN FREE

$18.00

12" Gluten Free Crust (6 Slices)

The Works

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, peppers and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and spicy buffalo wing sauce

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

Pizza sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and parmigiano

Pizza Alla Vodka

$22.00

Vodka cream, marinara sauce and mozzarella

White Pizza

$22.00

Seasoned ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiano

Hawaiian

$22.00

Ham, pineapple, pizza sauce and mozzarella

Green Chili

Green Chili

$22.00

Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella

Tomato Pesto

Tomato Pesto

$22.00

Fresh tomato, pesto, garlic, mozzarella and parmigiano

Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella in a special sweet tomato sauce

Baked Potato Pizza

$23.00

Sliced potato, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and ranch

Chicken Veggie

$23.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil and mozzarella

White Spinach

$22.00

Seasoned ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, garlic and parmigiano

BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, scallions, mozzarella and cheddar

White Veggie

$22.00

Tomato, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil and mozzarella

Jalapeño Popper

$23.00

Cream cheese, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, cheddar and grape jelly

Stuffed Meat

$34.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs and mozzarella

Stuffed Veggie

$34.00

Zucchini, broccoli, eggplant, spinach, garlic and mozzarella

Big Mac

$25.00

All beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed crust

Appetizer

Calamari

$13.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Dipped in a medium hot sauce and served with bleu cheese

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce

Meatballs

$5.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Topped with garlic, butter and parsley

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$6.00

Topped with garlic, butter, parsley and Cheese

Salads

Four Seasons Salad

$12.00

Field greens, sliced Apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and gorgonzola cheese, topped with homemade maple raspberry vinaigrette

Chopped Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and red onion topped with homemade gorgonzola vinaigrette dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive drizzle and basamic reduction

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spring mix and spinach, avocado, bacon, red onion and gorgonzola cheese topped with our homemade gorgonzola vinaigrette

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and roasted red peppers

Cobb Salad

$12.00

A larger version of our house salad, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado and hard-boiled egg

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmigiano cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons, parmigiano cheese & Grilled Chicken

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and roasted red peppers

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmigiano cheese

Pasta & Entrees

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed in a pink vodka cream sauce with ground beef

Pasta W/Tomato Sauce

$11.00

A smooth fully cooked traditional Sunday sauce... NO MEAT! Choice of spaghetti or penne

Lasagna

$15.00

Layers of pasta with three cheeses, ground beef, sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Breaded and lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Penne Bolognese

$12.00

Penne with meat sauce

Pasta W/Meatballs

Pasta W/Meatballs

$13.00

Choice of pasta with tomato sauce and 2 House-made meatballs

Pasta W/Sausage

$13.00

Choice of pasta with tomato sauce and 2 Italian sausage links

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Layers of breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, and mozzarella baked to perfection

Subs

All subs served on 12" Italian bread w/sesame seeds

Ham Sub

$11.00

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Italian Sub

$11.00

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.00

Housemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.00

Breaded Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.00

Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

House-made Cannoli cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

House-made Tiramisu

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Colossal Cheesecake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

GF Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders With French Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta W/Butter

$5.00

Kids Pasta W/Meatball

$7.00

Kids Pasta W/Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Slice

$3.00

Kids 1 Topping Slice

$3.50

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

20oz Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20oz Mountain Dew

$3.00

20oz Sierra Mist

$3.00

San Pel Orange

$3.00

San Pel Lemon

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Boylan Creme

$3.50

Boylan Grape

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$4.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2L Sierra Mist

$4.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$4.00

2L Mountain Dew

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3995 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

