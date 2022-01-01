High Five Sports Bar and Grill
76 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar, 14 TV's, pool tables and darts - plus great food, and the best chili in town - GMa's Chili -BBQ so good it doesn't Need sauce -
Location
19 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Swizzle Stick Lounge - 380 Santa Rosa Boulevard
No Reviews
380 Santa Rosa Boulevard Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurant
Rick's Crab Trap - 178 Eglin Parkway
No Reviews
178 Eglin Parkway Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurant
More near Fort Walton Beach