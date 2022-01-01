Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Five Sports Bar and Grill

76 Reviews

$$$

19 Eglin Pkwy NE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.49

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Spinach Dip with Tortilla Chips

$10.99

Poppy's Quatro

$16.95

Salad & Soup

Turkey and Ham Salad

$12.99

G-Ma's Chili

$9.99

House Salad

$4.50

Chickintizers

6 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$14.99

15 Wings

$18.99

Tenders

$9.99

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

Reuben

$12.99

Steak Dip

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Hamburger

$10.99

Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.99

8" Philly Steak

$12.99

Pizza

First 1\2

Second 1\2

12" BBQ Pizza

$16.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

12" Meat Pizza

$17.99

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$16.99

12" Supreme Pizza

$17.99

12" White Pizza

$15.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.99

16" BBQ Pizza

$19.99

16" White Pizza

$19.99

16" Supreme Pizza

$21.99

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$19.99

16" Meat Pizza

$21.99

Strombolis

Regular Stromboli

$15.99

BBQ Platters

2 meat

$15.75

3 meat

$17.25

Baby back rib basket 4

$14.99

Baby back rib basket 6

$18.99

Smoked sausage platter

$13.75

Yard Bird

$10.00

Brisket Platter

$19.99

Pulled Pork Platter

$11.75

Brisket/4 Ribs

$25.99

Brisket/2 Ribs/Pulled Pork

$22.99

The Works

$35.99

Kids

Grill cheese

$5.50

2 ribs

$9.99

2 Tenders

$5.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50

Banana pudding

$4.00

Chocolate delight

$4.00

Rootbeer float

$3.50

Vanilla ice cream w/ chocolate

$2.75

Extras

Applesauce

$1.50

Fry Basket

$5.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Tots

$2.99

Side of Onion Rings

$3.99

Onion Ring Basket

$7.99

Potato Chips - Bag

$1.50

Single order of Brisket

$11.99

Single order of Sausage

$8.50

Single order of Pulled Pork

$8.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Garlic Habanero

$0.50

Carolina Sauce

$0.50

Catering/ribs-rack

$30.99

Catering/Brisket 1 pound

$24.99

Catering/Sausage 1 pound

$15.99

Catering/Pulled Pork 1 pound

$15.99

Catering/leg quarter

$4.00

Catering/cole slaw1/2 pan

$20.00

Catering/cole slaw full pan

$45.00

Catering/potato salad/1/2 pan

$20.00

Catering/potato salad/pan

$45.00

Candy

$1.50

Merchandise

$10 Gift certificate

$10.00

$25 Gift certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift certificate

$50.00

Coozie

$5.00

Shirts

$35 Gift Certificate

$35.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

Pool Tables

Vally Table right 1 hour rental

$8.00

Vally Table left 1 hour rental

$8.00

Diamond Table 1 hour rental

$10.00

Catering

1 pound Brisket

$24.99

1 pound Pulled Pork

$15.99

1 pound Hickory Sausage

$15.99

1 pound Jalapeno Sausage

$15.99

Leg Quarter

$4.00

Rack of Ribs

$35.99

Potato Salad

$9.00+

Broccoli Slaw

$9.00+

Mac N Cheese

$9.50+

Meaty BBQ Beans

$10.00+

Salad

$30.00+

Corn on the Cob

$20.00+

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.25

Broccoli slaw

$3.25

Meaty BBQ Beans

$3.75

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Ginger-ale

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Water bottle

$1.00

Thai coffee

$4.00

Apple juice

$1.00

Wagyu Wednesday

Wagyu Platter

$24.99

Wagyu Sandwich

$18.99

Cowboy Tater Tots

Cowboy Tater Tots

$10.99

Anniversary Deal

anniversary meal

$20.00

Pork Fries

Pork Fries

$14.99

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$18.99

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.34

Cheese Fries

$10.34

Fried Pickles

$8.04

Spinach Dip with Tortilla Chips

$12.64

Chili Quesadilla

$13.79

Poppy's Quatro

$16.95

Salad & Soup

House Salad Side

$6.89

Turkey and Ham Salad

$12.99

G-Ma's Chili

$9.99

Chicken Wings & Bites

Buffalo Chips 10 Piece

$12.64

Buffalo Chips 20 Piece

$22.99

6 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$14.99

15 Wings

$18.99

Pizza

First 1\2

$16.09+

Second 1\2

$16.09+

12" BBQ Pizza

$18.39

12" Buffalo Pizza

$18.39

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

12" Hawaiian

$18.39

12" Meat Pizza

$21.84

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$19.54

12" Supreme Pizza

$20.69

12" White Pizza

$18.39

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.54

16" BBQ Pizza

$21.84

16" Buffalo Pizza

$21.84

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.84

16" White Pizza

$21.84

16" Supreme Pizza

$25.29

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$24.14

16" Meat Pizza

$26.44

Sandwiches

Club

$14.94

BLT

$13.79

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.79

Build Your Own Deli

$14.94

Reuben

$14.94

Steak Dip

$13.79

Brisket sandwich

$13.79

Pulled pork sandwich

$13.79

Cheeseburger

$14.38

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.09

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.09

Hamburger

$12.64

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.94

8" Philly Steak

$13.79

8" Chicken Philly

$13.79

8" Buffalo Chicken

$13.79

Chicken Sandwich

$14.94

Strombolis

BYO Stromboli

$17.24

Regular Stromboli

$17.24

Steak Stromboli

$17.24

Special Stromboli

$17.24

Veggie Stromboli

$17.24

Kids

Cheeseburger

$8.04

Chicken Bites

$8.04

Cheese Pizza

$8.04

Extras

Applesauce

$1.73

Side Fries

$3.44

Fry Basket

$6.89

Side Tots

$3.44

Tots Basket

$6.89

Side Homemade Chips

$2.29

Homemade Chips Basket

$6.31

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.29

Tortilla Chips Basket

$6.31

Desserts

Blue Velvet Cake

$9.19Out of stock

Cheesecake with berries

$6.89Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar, 14 TV's, pool tables and darts - plus great food, and the best chili in town - GMa's Chili -BBQ so good it doesn't Need sauce -

Website

Location

19 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Directions

