Slick Back @ The Store

8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62

Rosine, KY 42370

Popular Items

Nachos (Half)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fried Green Tomatoes

Daily Specials

Wednesday BBQ Sandwich w/ 2 Sides & A Drink

$7.00Out of stock

Thursdays Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Friday 2 Piece Fish w/ 2 Sides

$7.50Out of stock

BBQ Plates W/ 2 Sides & Drink

$10.00

Sunday Kids Eat Free

Out of stock

Weekend Specials

Dozen Oysters

$7.00

Slick Back Sacks

$40 Slick Back Sack

$40.00

Slick Back Sack comes with two pounds of meat (choice between chicken and pork), two quarts of sides, 16oz cup of BBQ sauce, a pack of buns, and a 16oz cup of pickle & onion!

$50 Slick Back Sack

$50.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Onion Ring Basket

$3.99

Troys Tater Chips

$4.99

Appetizer Sampler (3)

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Sandwiches Alone

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$3.99

Brisket Sandwich

$6.99

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$3.99

BBQ Sandwiches & Two Sides

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

BBQ Plates & Two Sides

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99

Chicken Breast Plate

$10.99

Brisket Plate

$14.99

Bologna Plate

$9.99

Combination Plates

Combination Plate

$15.00

Brisket Combo

$17.99

Rib Combo

$23.99

Baby Back Ribs

Whole Rack Ribs

$20.00

Whole Rack w/2 sides

$24.00

Half Rack w/ 2 sides

$17.00

Half Rack

$13.00

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips (4)

$7.99

Chicken Strips (6)

$9.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$7.99

Gearhead

Gearhead

$9.99

Fried Cornbread With The Choice Of One Meat Topped With Pit Beans!

Salads

Fresh iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, croutons, and topped with our famous smoked chicken!

Chicken Salad (Full)

$11.99

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons, And Topped With Our Famous Smoked Chicken

Chicken Salad (Half)

$7.99

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons, And Topped With Our Famous Smoked Chicken

Half Salad NO MEAT

$4.00

Full Salad NO MEAT

$7.00

Burgers W/ One Side

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$7.99

Good Morning Cheeseburger

$7.99

Burgers Alone

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Fish

2 Piece Fish

$8.99

3 Piece Fish

$10.99

Fish Tacos

$8.99

Grilled Or Fried Fish On Two Soft Taco Shells! Topped With Lettuce & Tomatoes!

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Or Grilled Fish Served On Texas Toast!

Nacho & Fry Platters

Nachos (Full)

$11.99

Nachos (Half)

$7.99

Cheese Fries (Full)

$12.99

Cheese Fries (Half)

$8.99

Troys Chips Loaded (Full)

$12.99

Homemade Tater Chips Topped With Bacon & Cheese And Any Other Veggies You Would Like. You Can Add Meat For An Additional Cost.

Troys Chips Loaded (Half)

$7.99

Chips & Cheese No Meat

$3.99

Fries & Cheese NO MEAT

$4.99

Fajitas

Pork Fajita

$8.99

Chicken Fajita

$7.99

Brisket Fajita

$10.99

Grilled Cheeses

Grilled Cheese (Classic)

$5.99

Grilled Cheese (PP)

$8.99

Grilled Cheese (CKN)

$7.99

Grilled Cheese (Brisket)

$10.99

Signature Sandwiches

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$7.99

Two Pieces Of Fried Bologna On Texas Toast

Dirty UD

$8.99

Pulled Pork Topped With Pit Beans & Mac N Cheese On Texas Toast!

Big Clucker

$8.99

Chicken Breast Slices Topped With Bacon, lettuce, Mayo, And Tomato. On Texas Toast

Barn Buster

$10.99

Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken Held Together On Texas Toast With A Thin Layer Of Smashed Taters

Pulled Pork Club

$9.99

Pulled Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon All On Texas Toast!

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, And Tomato All On Texas Toast

Sliders

Sliders (2)

$6.99

Hawaiian PP Sliders

$7.99

Brisket Sliders

$9.99

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$7.99

BYO Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Brisket Luau Hale Wrap

$10.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers (2)

$3.99

Pulled Pork Slider

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Single Order Sides

Single Order Sides

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

Onion Rings

$2.00

Troys Tater Chips

$1.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Pork Potato

$5.99

Beans & Cornbread

$4.99

Bread

Cornbread

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Daddy daughter dance

Daughter meals

$4.00

Father meals

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Pie

$2.99

Coconut Pie

$2.99

Pecan Pie

$2.99

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

16oz

$2.50

Iced Tea/Coffee

Coffee

$1.50

Small Drink

$1.99

Water

Water

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.00

Breakfast Items

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Biscuit & Gravy (Full)

$3.99

Biscuit & Gravy (Half)

$1.99

Pancakes (3)

$6.99

Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Patti's Famous French Toast (3)

$6.99

Patti's Famous French Toast (2)

$5.99

Pulled Pork Pancake (2)

$6.99

Two Pancakes Topped With Pulled Pork!!

Breakfast Bowl

$6.99

Eggs, Your Choice Of Meat, Hash Browns, Biscuit, And Topped With Gravy All In A Bowl!!

Breakfast Wrap

$5.99

Eggs, Hash Browns, And Cheese! All In A Wrap Shell And Your Choice Of Bacon Or Sausage!

Country Fried Steak with two eggs and biscuit

$5.99

Pre-Built Meals

Complete Breakfast

$4.99

The Complete Breakfast Comes With Two Eggs, One Biscuit or Toast, Choice Of Bacon, Sausage, Or Fried Bologna, And A Side Of Gravy!

Jakes Big Breakfast

$6.99

Jakes Big Breakfast Comes With Two Eggs, Two Biscuits & Gravy, Choice Of Bacon, Sausage, Or Fried Bologna!

Meat Eaters Breakfast

$7.99

The Meat Eaters Comes With Two Eggs, Two Biscuits & Gravy, A Serving Of Bacon, Sausage, And Fried Bologna!

Country Fried Steak

$6.99

A La Carte

Biscuit (1)

$1.00

Toast (2)

$1.00

Bacon (3)

$1.99

Sausage (2)

$1.99

Fried Bologna

$1.99

Eggs

$1.99

Hash Browns

$1.99

Pancake (1)

$1.00

Omelettes

Your Choice Of Bacon Or Sausage And Any Veggies!

2 Egg Omelet

$4.99

3 Egg Omelet

$5.99

4 Egg Omelet

$6.99

Meat By The Pound

Pulled Pork by the Lb

$11.99

Chicken Breast by the Lb

$8.99

Smoked Bologna Pound

$7.99

Brisket by the Lb

$14.99

Carryout Sides

Quart Sized Sides

$10.00

Half Quart Sides

$5.00

Quart Onion Slices

$5.00

Quart Dill Slices

$5.00

BBQ Sauce

32oz BBQ Sauce

$10.00

16oz BBQ Sauce

$5.00

6oz BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Christmas Specials

Boston Butt Christmas Sale

$25.00

Pint Jar BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Quart Jar BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Bread

8 Count Buns

$2.00

12 Count Buns

$5.00

Gallon Beverages

Sweetened Ice Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemondade

$5.00

Gallon Drinking Water

$1.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
If you are wanting great food, great service, great atmosphere, then GREAT you have come to the right place!

8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62, Rosine, KY 42370

