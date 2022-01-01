Slick Back @ The Store
No reviews yet
8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62
Rosine, KY 42370
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Daily Specials
Weekend Specials
Slick Back Sacks
Appetizers
Sandwiches Alone
BBQ Sandwiches & Two Sides
BBQ Plates & Two Sides
Combination Plates
Baby Back Ribs
Salads
Chicken Salad (Full)
Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons, And Topped With Our Famous Smoked Chicken
Chicken Salad (Half)
Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons, And Topped With Our Famous Smoked Chicken
Half Salad NO MEAT
Full Salad NO MEAT
Burgers W/ One Side
Burgers Alone
Fish
Nacho & Fry Platters
Nachos (Full)
Nachos (Half)
Cheese Fries (Full)
Cheese Fries (Half)
Troys Chips Loaded (Full)
Homemade Tater Chips Topped With Bacon & Cheese And Any Other Veggies You Would Like. You Can Add Meat For An Additional Cost.
Troys Chips Loaded (Half)
Chips & Cheese No Meat
Fries & Cheese NO MEAT
Grilled Cheeses
Signature Sandwiches
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Two Pieces Of Fried Bologna On Texas Toast
Dirty UD
Pulled Pork Topped With Pit Beans & Mac N Cheese On Texas Toast!
Big Clucker
Chicken Breast Slices Topped With Bacon, lettuce, Mayo, And Tomato. On Texas Toast
Barn Buster
Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken Held Together On Texas Toast With A Thin Layer Of Smashed Taters
Pulled Pork Club
Pulled Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon All On Texas Toast!
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, And Tomato All On Texas Toast
Single Order Sides
Daddy daughter dance
Iced Tea/Coffee
Water
Bottled Drinks
Breakfast Items
Breakfast Sandwich
Biscuit & Gravy (Full)
Biscuit & Gravy (Half)
Pancakes (3)
Pancakes (2)
Patti's Famous French Toast (3)
Patti's Famous French Toast (2)
Pulled Pork Pancake (2)
Two Pancakes Topped With Pulled Pork!!
Breakfast Bowl
Eggs, Your Choice Of Meat, Hash Browns, Biscuit, And Topped With Gravy All In A Bowl!!
Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, Hash Browns, And Cheese! All In A Wrap Shell And Your Choice Of Bacon Or Sausage!
Country Fried Steak with two eggs and biscuit
Pre-Built Meals
Complete Breakfast
The Complete Breakfast Comes With Two Eggs, One Biscuit or Toast, Choice Of Bacon, Sausage, Or Fried Bologna, And A Side Of Gravy!
Jakes Big Breakfast
Jakes Big Breakfast Comes With Two Eggs, Two Biscuits & Gravy, Choice Of Bacon, Sausage, Or Fried Bologna!
Meat Eaters Breakfast
The Meat Eaters Comes With Two Eggs, Two Biscuits & Gravy, A Serving Of Bacon, Sausage, And Fried Bologna!
Country Fried Steak
A La Carte
Omelettes
Meat By The Pound
Carryout Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
If you are wanting great food, great service, great atmosphere, then GREAT you have come to the right place!
8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62, Rosine, KY 42370