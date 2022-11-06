Slider Joe's 189 N Long Beach Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sliders

Classic Joe

$3.80

The Flagship; Cheese slider with lettuce, tomato and Joe sauce.

Simple Joe

$3.20

Beef slider, plain and simple.

Cheese Slider

$3.40

Beef slider with American cheese.

White House Joe

$4.50

Cheese slider sauteed in fresh shaved onions with white american cheese, pickles, ketchup and a steamed bun.

Kansas City Joe

$4.80

Our house made pulled pork, cooked low and slow for 12 hours. Topped with crispy haystack onions and BBQ sauce,

Louisiana Joe

$4.80

Our house made pulled pork cooked low and slow for 12 hours, topped with fresh coleslaw.

Joe Melt

$4.25

Grilled cheese with a fresh beef slider inside. Crowd favorite, a must have.

Southern Fried Joe

$4.80

Crispy fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, and our house made cajun mayo.

Club Joe

$4.25

Grilled Chicken slider with lettuce, tomato, guac, ranch and bacon.

Buffalo Joe

$4.80

Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with either blue cheese or ranch.

Texas Joe

$4.50

Cheese slider with bacon, crispy haystack onions and bacon. Yeehaw!

Muscle Joe

$4.50

Beef Slider with an egg, over 25 grams of protein!

Parma Joe

$4.50

House made meatball topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Caprese Joe

$3.80

No meat, no problem! Homemade fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Big Joes

The Mega Joe

$9.90

8oz Classic Joe, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Joe sauce.

The Philly Joe

$9.90

Thinly sliced beefsteak on a hoagie topped with Monterey Jack cheese, peppers and onions.

The Pretzel Joe

$4.90

Gianna's Bakery Pretzel bun Grilled Cheese

Fries

Shoestring Fries

$3.40

Thin cut crispy fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.55

Waffle Fries

$4.40

Tater Tots

$4.40

Cheese Fries

$0.95

Your choice of fries served with cheddar cheese sauce on the side.

Sloppy Fries

$1.50

Your choice of fries served with no bean chili and and cheddar cheese sauce on the side.

Loaded Fries

$2.80

Your choice of fries topped with no bean chili, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, jalapenos and scallions.

Wings

Traditional Wings

Boneless Wings

Munchies

Joe Fingers

$6.90

Joe Nuggets

$6.90

Tempura battered golden nuggies.

Memphis Fingers

$6.90

Crispy chicken fingers tossed in a sweet and spicy Memphis sauce.

Joe Balls

Melty, cheesy, buffalo-y. Buffalo chicken balls, our chefs special recipe. You won't find these anywhere else.

Onion Rings

$4.30

Chicken Dippin Fingers

Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Hotdogs

Simple Dog

$3.90

Plain Beef Frank.

Manhattan Dog

$4.50

All beef Frank topped with sauerkraut, red onion sauce, and deli mustard.

Snappy Dog

$4.50

All beef Frank topped with sauteed onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese sauce,

Sloppy Dog

$4.50

All beef Frank topped with no bean chili and cheddar cheese sauce.

Desserts

Vanilla Shake

$6.20

Chocolate Shake

$6.20

Black & White Shake

$6.20

Cookies N' Cream Shake

$6.20

Strawberry Shake

$6.20

Funnel Fries

$4.90

Bring the Carnival home to you! Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar.

Ice Cream Cone

$2.00

Ice Cream Cup

$1.50

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$6.20

Catering

12 Pack Classic Joes

$41.00

12 Pack White House Joe

$48.60

12 Pack Texas Joe

$48.60

12 Pack Joe Melt

$45.90

12 Pack Kansas City Joe

$51.85

12 Pack Simple Joe

$34.50

12 Pack Cheese Slider

$36.70

12 Pack Southern Fried Joe’s

$51.85

12 Pack Louisiana Joe's

$51.85

30 Piece Traditional Wings

$45.00

60 Piece Traditional Wings

$89.00

30 Piece Boneless Wings

$38.80

60 Piece Boneless Wings

$75.90

30 Piece Joe Balls

$49.90

60 Piece Joe Balls

$95.90

30 Piece Joe Fingers

$64.90

Half Tray Mac & Cheese

$39.90

Half Tray Onion Rings

$39.90

Half Tray Fries

$24.90

Half Tray Waffle Fries

$32.90

Half Tray Sweet Potato Fries

$32.90

Half Tray Tater Tots

$32.90

Sauces

Joe Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Joe Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Cajun Mayo 2oz

$0.75

Cajun Mayo 4oz

$1.50

BBQ 2oz

$0.75

BBQ 4oz

$1.50

Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.50

Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Ranch 4oz

$1.50

Buffalo 2oz

$0.75

Buffalo 4oz

$1.50

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.75

Honey Mustard 4oz

$1.50

Cheese Sauce 4oz

$0.95

Sweet Red Chili 2oz

$0.75

Sweet Red Chili 4oz

$1.50

Buffalo Hot 2oz

$0.75

Buffalo Hot 4oz

$1.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.60+

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Half & Half

Big Joe Fountain

$3.25

Bottled Drinks

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$2.75
