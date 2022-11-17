Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

SLIDER VIBES

review star

No reviews yet

22 Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

22 Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Pick Three Combo
Pick Two Combo
Chicken Nuggets

Appetizers

Mac Balls App

Mac Balls App

$7.99+Out of stock

Fried mac n' cheese balls with chipotle dipping sauce (4 balls $7.99, 6 balls $10.99)

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

French fries loaded with out homemade beer cheese

Slider Vibe Fries

Slider Vibe Fries

$7.99

French fries topped with beer cheese, pulled pork, onion straws, and chipotle ranch.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Fried Pickles with a side of homemade dilly sauce

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$7.99+Out of stock

Fried mozzarella wedges served with Marinara. (4 wedges $7.99, 6 wedges $10.99)

Homemade Chili

$5.99+

Served with cheddar and scallions. (Small $5.99, Large $9.99)

Chicken Nuggets

Homemade and served with fries (Small (8) $9.99, Large(12) $12.99)

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99+

Homemade and served with fries (Small (8) $9.99, Large (12) $12.99)

Slider Combos

Pick Two Combo

Pick Two Combo

$11.99

Pick any two signature sliders. Served with fries.

Pick Three Combo

Pick Three Combo

$13.99

Pick any three signature sliders. Served with fries.

Mac Bowls

BBQ Bowl

BBQ Bowl

$8.99+

Homemade Mac n' Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Onion Straws (Small $8.99, Large $13.99)

Buffalo Bowl

Buffalo Bowl

$8.99+

Mac n' Cheese, Chicken Nuggets, Buffalo Cheese Sauce, and Ranch (Sm. $8.99, Lg. $13.99)

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$8.99+

Homemade Mac n' Cheese, Chili, Sour Cream, and Scallions (Small $8.99, Large $13.99)

Meatball Bowl

Meatball Bowl

$8.99+

Mac n' Cheese, Two Meatballs, Marinara, and Carm. Onions (Sm. $8.99, Lg. $13.99)

Smashburgers

Double Smashburger

Double Smashburger

$9.99

Double Patty, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Pickles, Dilly Sauce on a Potato Bun (does not come with side)

Triple Smashburger

Triple Smashburger

$12.99

Triple Patty, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Pickles, Dilly Sauce on a Potato Bun (does not come with fries)

Pittsburgh Smashburger

Pittsburgh Smashburger

$10.99

Double Patty, American Cheese, Coleslaw, French Fries, and Heinz Ketchup (does not come with fries)

Triple Pittsburgh Smashburger

Triple Pittsburgh Smashburger

$13.99

Triple Patty, American Cheese, Coleslaw, French Fries, and Heinz Ketchup (does not come with fries)

Double Slider Vibe Smashburger

$14.99

2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Onion Straws, Bacon and Slider Vibe Sauce. Served with Fries.

Triple Slider Vibe Smashburger

$17.99

3 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Onion Straws, Bacon and Slider Vibe Sauce. Served with Fries.

Salads

Chicken Nugget Salad

Chicken Nugget Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Red Onion and Six Chicken Nuggets

Grilled Caprese Salad

Grilled Caprese Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Roma Tomatoes, Onion, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, and Grilled Chicken

Side Salad

$5.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Slaw

$3.99

Extra Side Sauce

Side Salad

$5.00

Party Box

Party Box:

$35.00

Pick any variety of 2 sliders (Takeout Only)

Bevs (Non-Alcoholic)

Canned Drinks

$1.99

To-Go Only $1.99

Fountain Drinks

In-store, free refills $2.99

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Cookies & Cream

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Cordials/Liqueur

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Black Haus

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Shot and a Beer

Make Selection

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sliders, Shots, and Shakes located in the heart of Downtown Market Square!

Location

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
SLIDER VIBES image
SLIDER VIBES image
SLIDER VIBES image

