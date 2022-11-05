Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

SliderBar

3,676 Reviews

$$

324 University Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94301

3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
Super Crispy Fries

Sliders

Old School Slider(Beef)

Old School Slider(Beef)

$6.99

All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles and mayo on an artisan white bun.

Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)

Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)

$6.99

All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.

American Pride Slider(Beef+Bacon)

American Pride Slider(Beef+Bacon)

$7.99

All natural grass-fed beef, honey smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo on an artisan white bun.

Everyday I am trufflin Slider(Beef)

Everyday I am trufflin Slider(Beef)

$7.99

Grass-fed beef, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato on an artisan white bun.

Truffle Beef with Portobella Mushroom Slider(Beef)

Truffle Beef with Portobella Mushroom Slider(Beef)

$8.99

Grass-fed beef, balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato on an artisan white bun.

Three Alarm(Beef)

Three Alarm(Beef)

$6.99

All natural grass fed beef patty, lettuce, cheddar cheese, habanero pepper jam, jalapeños and hot Serrano chili mayo on an artisan white bun. WARNING; Order at your on risk, can possibly ignite your tongue.

Double Trouble(Beef)

Double Trouble(Beef)

$8.99

All natural grass fed beef patty, double beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house made pickles, and mayo on an artisan white bun.

Red & Gold Reuben Slider(Beef)

Red & Gold Reuben Slider(Beef)

$6.99

Slow roasted corned beef brisket, sweet red pepper-sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and secret sauce on an artisan multi-grain bun.

Carolina Babe Slider(Pork)

Carolina Babe Slider(Pork)

$6.99

Pulled pork, housemade BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp cole slaw on an artisan white bun

Hot Chick Slider(Chicken)

Hot Chick Slider(Chicken)

$6.99

Fresh all natural chicken spiked with serrano chili, lime and green tomatillo, serrano chili mayo, lettuce, tortilla chips, cilantro and tomato on an artisan white bun.

Bravacado Slider(Chicken)

Bravacado Slider(Chicken)

$6.99

Fresh all natural ground chicken & garlic patty, fresh avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce on an artisan multi-grain bun.

Cal-Mex Slider(Fried Chicken)

Cal-Mex Slider(Fried Chicken)

$6.99

Crispy fried chicken patty with guacamole spread, pico de gallo and serrano chili mayo

Grilled Chicken Slider(Chicken)

Grilled Chicken Slider(Chicken)

$6.99

Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Tikka Slider(Chicken)

$6.99

"Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro coleslaw and onions on an artisan white bun."

Heart Throb Slider(Vegetarian)

Heart Throb Slider(Vegetarian)

$6.99

Housemade Vegetarian patty made of beans, potatoes, quinoa served with arugula, sprouts, tortilla chips, red onions, tomatoes and serano chili mayo on a multi-grain bun.

Naked Truth (vegan & bun-less) Slider

Naked Truth (vegan & bun-less) Slider

$6.99

Vegetarian, gluten-free. Balsamic-marinated Portobello mushroom, fresh avocado spread, red onions, sprouts, sliced tomato and chipotle ketchup all wrapped in fresh lettuce.

Grilled Cheese Slider(Vegetarian)

$3.99

Grilled American Chees on artisan white bun

Magic Mushroom Slider(Vegetarian)

Magic Mushroom Slider(Vegetarian)

$6.99

Balsamic-marinated Portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, arugula, Red onions with Lemon mayo sauce and multigrain bun.

Impossible Slider(Vegan)

Impossible Slider(Vegan)

$8.99

"Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles on Egg Less bun."

Combos

2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries

2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries

$14.99

2 Regular Sliders + Chips

3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries

3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries

$19.99

3 Regular Sliders + Chips

Couples TREAT

Couples TREAT

$29.99

4 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad

FAMILY SLIDERS FEAST

FAMILY SLIDERS FEAST

$59.99

8 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad

Add Super Crispy Fries

Add Super Crispy Fries

$4.99
Add Sweet Potato Fries

Add Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Shakes(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

Vanilla 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

Vanilla 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

$5.99

Chocolate 12oz(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

Chocolate 12oz(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

$5.99

Stawberry 12oz(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

Stawberry 12oz(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

$5.99
Coffee 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

Coffee 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

$5.99

Mango 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

$5.99

Mango 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)

Draught Beer

Corona Extra bottle

Corona Extra bottle

$5.00Out of stock
Yuzu Ksa Kolsch Ale 4.3% ABV

Yuzu Ksa Kolsch Ale 4.3% ABV

$7.99+Out of stock
Bare bottle Lager 5.5%ABV

Bare bottle Lager 5.5%ABV

$7.99+Out of stock
Margarita Lager 27 Ales 6%

Margarita Lager 27 Ales 6%

$7.99+Out of stock
Scrimshaw Pilsner 4.5%ABV

Scrimshaw Pilsner 4.5%ABV

$7.99+Out of stock
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale 4.4%ABV

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale 4.4%ABV

$7.99+
Stella Artois 5%ABV

Stella Artois 5%ABV

$7.99+
Allagash White Wheat 5.2%ABV

Allagash White Wheat 5.2%ABV

$7.99+
Mango Cart Wheat 4%ABV

Mango Cart Wheat 4%ABV

$7.99+Out of stock
Sour Apricot Pie 6%ABV

Sour Apricot Pie 6%ABV

$7.99+Out of stock
Hard Cider Golden State 6.3%ABV

Hard Cider Golden State 6.3%ABV

$7.99+
Mind Haze IPA 6.2%ABV

Mind Haze IPA 6.2%ABV

$7.99+
Bare Bottle Hazy IPA 6.4%ABV

Bare Bottle Hazy IPA 6.4%ABV

$7.99+
Shatter Cone IPA 7%ABV

Shatter Cone IPA 7%ABV

$7.99+Out of stock

Full Circle IPA Juicy 6.6%

$7.99+

Full Circle Double IPA Mango 9.9%

$7.99+Out of stock

Palm Way IPA 7%

$7.99Out of stock
Sculpin IPA 7%ABV

Sculpin IPA 7%ABV

$7.99+
Stone Delicious IPA 7.7%ABV

Stone Delicious IPA 7.7%ABV

$7.99+
Elysian IPA 8.2%ABV

Elysian IPA 8.2%ABV

$7.99+

Stout coffee El Camino 6.5%

$7.99+
OATMEAL STOUT 5.4%ABV

OATMEAL STOUT 5.4%ABV

$7.99+Out of stock
805 bottle

805 bottle

$5.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada bottle

Sierra Nevada bottle

$5.00Out of stock
Modelo Bottle

Modelo Bottle

$5.00Out of stock
Lagunitas IPA bottle

Lagunitas IPA bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Liquid Hoppiness IPA Sierra Nevada

$7.99Out of stock

Wine

Chardonnay William Hill

Chardonnay William Hill

$8.99+
Cabernet William Hill

Cabernet William Hill

$8.99+
Cabernet Leese Fitch

Cabernet Leese Fitch

$8.99+
Prosecco

Prosecco

$8.99+
Pinot Noir Willian Hill

Pinot Noir Willian Hill

$8.99+

Cold & Hot Beverages

COKE

COKE

$2.95
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.95
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.95
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.99
PELLEGRINO WATER

PELLEGRINO WATER

$4.99

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00
HOME MADE LEMONADE

HOME MADE LEMONADE

$4.99
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$4.99Out of stock
HOT GREEN TEA

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.99
HOT BLACK TEA

HOT BLACK TEA

$3.99
HOT CHAMOMILE TEA

HOT CHAMOMILE TEA

$3.99
HOT BLACK COFFEE

HOT BLACK COFFEE

$4.99Out of stock

Burgers

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$12.99

All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, our seceret sauce and american cheese

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.99

All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo

Classic with Cheese Burger

Classic with Cheese Burger

$12.99

All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo and american cheese

All American - Beef & bacon Burger

All American - Beef & bacon Burger

$14.99

All natural grass-fed beef, honey smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo

Everyday Trufflin Beef Burger

Everyday Trufflin Beef Burger

$17.99

Grass-fed beef, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato

Truffle Beef & Portobello Mushroom Burger

Truffle Beef & Portobello Mushroom Burger

$17.99

Grass-fed beef, balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$18.99

"Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles, and serrano mayo on an cibatta bun"

Fries

Super Crispy Fries

Super Crispy Fries

$4.99+

Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!

Oh So Garlicky Fries

Oh So Garlicky Fries

$8.99+

Thicker cut fries with garlic and parsley.

Mmm...Truffle Fries

Mmm...Truffle Fries

$8.99+

Truffle flavoured fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99+

Xx long sweet potato fries.

Wings

Hot (Buffalo) Wings

Hot (Buffalo) Wings

$11.99+

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$11.99+

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in house BBQ sauce.

Teriyaki Wings

Teriyaki Wings

$11.99+

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in teriyaki sauce.

Signature Wings

Signature Wings

$11.99+

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in secret sauce, lime juice, fresh cilantro, and cool cucumbers sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$11.99+

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in garlic, parsley, and Parmesan.

Sweet Chili Lime Wings

Sweet Chili Lime Wings

$11.99+

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in sweet chili lime sauce.

Korean BBQ Wings

Korean BBQ Wings

$11.99+

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in hot and sweet korean gochujang sauce and sesame seeds.

Mango Habanero Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$11.99+Out of stock

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in spicy mango and habanero sauce.

Honey Sriracha Wings

Honey Sriracha Wings

$11.99+Out of stock

Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in honey sriracha sauce.

Sandwiches

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato on a ciabatta bun.

Grilled Chicken & Avacado Sandwich

Grilled Chicken & Avacado Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato on a ciabatta bun.

Cal-Mex Sandwich

Cal-Mex Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy fried chicken patty with guacamole spread, pico de gallo and serrano chili mayo on a ciabatta bun.

Chicken Tikka Sandwich

Chicken Tikka Sandwich

$13.99

"Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro coleslaw and onions on a ciabatta bun."

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled american cheese on a Ciabatta bun

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$13.99

Balsamic-marinated Portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, arugula, frisee, and chipotle ketchup on an Ciabatta bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled pork, housemade BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp cole slaw on an ciabatta bun

Impossible Sandwich

$17.99

"""Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles, and on an cibatta bun."""

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99+

Vegetarian. Organic fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, sunflower seeds, and cranberries with zesty herbal vinaigrette.

Slider on a Cool Quinoa Kale Bowl

Slider on a Cool Quinoa Kale Bowl

$11.99+

Small Bowl-1 patty-Can choose from veg/beef/chicken for $9.99 Large Bowl-2 patties-Can choose from veg/beef/chicken(one of a kind) for $12.99

Hail Caesar w/Kale

Hail Caesar w/Kale

$8.99+

Gluten-free, vegetarian. Organic hearts of romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croûtons with a caesar dressing.

Quinoa Kale Salad

Quinoa Kale Salad

$11.99+

Red & white quinoa, kale, sweet corn, garbanzo beans, cranberries, cherry tomatoes with zesty herbal home made vinaigrette.

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$11.99+

Organic chopped romaine and kale, crumbled feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onions, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes with a red wine vinaigrette.

Ten Sliders

Ten Old School

Ten Old School

$65.95

Niman Ranch all natural beef patty, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, house made pickles on a white artisan bun.

Ten Double Trouble

Ten Double Trouble

$99.99

Double Niman Ranch all natural beef patties, double cheese, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, mayo, house made pickles on an artisan white bun.

Ten American Pride

Ten American Pride

$69.95

Niman Ranch all natural beef, bacon strips, cheddar cheese, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, mayo on an artisan white bun.

Ten Red & Gold Reuben

Ten Red & Gold Reuben

$69.95

House-made corned brisket, sweet red pepper-sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Secret Sauce, on an artisan multigrain bun.

Ten Hot Chick

Ten Hot Chick

$69.95

Fresh ground all natural chicken with serrano chili, lime & green tomatillo patty, serrano chili mayo, gem lettuce, tortilla chips, cilantro, tomatoes on a multigrain bun.

Ten Bravocado

Ten Bravocado

$69.95

Fresh ground all natural chicken & garlic patty, fresh avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce on an artisan multigrain bun.

Ten Club Med

Ten Club Med

$74.95Out of stock

Fresh lamb ground with garlic and ginger. Topped with olives, artichokes, tomato, onion, lettuce, and garlic sauce on an artisan multigrain bun.

Ten Chicken Tikka

Ten Chicken Tikka

$69.95

Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro aioli and onions on a ciabatta bun.

Ten Carolina Babe

Ten Carolina Babe

$69.95

Pulled pork, house-made bbq sauce, caramelized onions, crisp coleslaw on an artisan white bun.

Ten Heart Throb

Ten Heart Throb

$69.95

House made vegetarian patty, onions, tomato, arugula, sproutsand garlic aioli on an artisan multigrain bun.

Ten Naked Truth

Ten Naked Truth

$69.95

Vegan & bunless. Fresh lettuce balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom, fresh avocado spread, onions, sliced tomatoes, sprouts and chipotle ketchup.

Ten Magic Mushroom

Ten Magic Mushroom

$69.95

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, pickled onions, swiss cheese, arugula, lemon mayo on an artisan multigrain bun.

Ten Chilli Paneer

Ten Chilli Paneer

$69.95

Spicy paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in chili sauce, bell peppers, onions and a cooling green mint and cilantro aioli on an artisan ciabatta bun.

Ten Bombay Aloo Tikki

$69.95

Crisp golden potato & lentil patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, ketchup on an artisan white bun.

SliderBOX (2 Sliders + Chips)

2-Sliders Combo(Minimum Order: 10 Combos)

