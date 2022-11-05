SliderBar
3,676 Reviews
$$
324 University Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Sliders
Old School Slider(Beef)
All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles and mayo on an artisan white bun.
Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)
All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.
American Pride Slider(Beef+Bacon)
All natural grass-fed beef, honey smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo on an artisan white bun.
Everyday I am trufflin Slider(Beef)
Grass-fed beef, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato on an artisan white bun.
Truffle Beef with Portobella Mushroom Slider(Beef)
Grass-fed beef, balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato on an artisan white bun.
Three Alarm(Beef)
All natural grass fed beef patty, lettuce, cheddar cheese, habanero pepper jam, jalapeños and hot Serrano chili mayo on an artisan white bun. WARNING; Order at your on risk, can possibly ignite your tongue.
Double Trouble(Beef)
All natural grass fed beef patty, double beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house made pickles, and mayo on an artisan white bun.
Red & Gold Reuben Slider(Beef)
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, sweet red pepper-sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and secret sauce on an artisan multi-grain bun.
Carolina Babe Slider(Pork)
Pulled pork, housemade BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp cole slaw on an artisan white bun
Hot Chick Slider(Chicken)
Fresh all natural chicken spiked with serrano chili, lime and green tomatillo, serrano chili mayo, lettuce, tortilla chips, cilantro and tomato on an artisan white bun.
Bravacado Slider(Chicken)
Fresh all natural ground chicken & garlic patty, fresh avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce on an artisan multi-grain bun.
Cal-Mex Slider(Fried Chicken)
Crispy fried chicken patty with guacamole spread, pico de gallo and serrano chili mayo
Grilled Chicken Slider(Chicken)
Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Tikka Slider(Chicken)
"Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro coleslaw and onions on an artisan white bun."
Heart Throb Slider(Vegetarian)
Housemade Vegetarian patty made of beans, potatoes, quinoa served with arugula, sprouts, tortilla chips, red onions, tomatoes and serano chili mayo on a multi-grain bun.
Naked Truth (vegan & bun-less) Slider
Vegetarian, gluten-free. Balsamic-marinated Portobello mushroom, fresh avocado spread, red onions, sprouts, sliced tomato and chipotle ketchup all wrapped in fresh lettuce.
Grilled Cheese Slider(Vegetarian)
Grilled American Chees on artisan white bun
Magic Mushroom Slider(Vegetarian)
Balsamic-marinated Portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, arugula, Red onions with Lemon mayo sauce and multigrain bun.
Impossible Slider(Vegan)
"Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles on Egg Less bun."
Combos
2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
2 Regular Sliders + Chips
3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
3 Regular Sliders + Chips
Couples TREAT
4 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
FAMILY SLIDERS FEAST
8 Regular Sliders + HouseMade Chips + House Salad
Add Super Crispy Fries
Add Sweet Potato Fries
Shakes(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)
Vanilla 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)
Made with STRAUS ORGANIC ICE CREAM
Chocolate 12oz(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)
Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream
Stawberry 12oz(Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)
Coffee 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)
Mango 12oz (Made with Straus Organic Ice Cream)
Draught Beer
Corona Extra bottle
Yuzu Ksa Kolsch Ale 4.3% ABV
Bare bottle Lager 5.5%ABV
Margarita Lager 27 Ales 6%
Scrimshaw Pilsner 4.5%ABV
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale 4.4%ABV
Stella Artois 5%ABV
Allagash White Wheat 5.2%ABV
Mango Cart Wheat 4%ABV
Sour Apricot Pie 6%ABV
Hard Cider Golden State 6.3%ABV
Mind Haze IPA 6.2%ABV
Bare Bottle Hazy IPA 6.4%ABV
Shatter Cone IPA 7%ABV
Full Circle IPA Juicy 6.6%
Full Circle Double IPA Mango 9.9%
Palm Way IPA 7%
Sculpin IPA 7%ABV
Stone Delicious IPA 7.7%ABV
Elysian IPA 8.2%ABV
Stout coffee El Camino 6.5%
OATMEAL STOUT 5.4%ABV
805 bottle
Sierra Nevada bottle
Modelo Bottle
Lagunitas IPA bottle
Liquid Hoppiness IPA Sierra Nevada
Wine
Cold & Hot Beverages
Burgers
Signature Burger
All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, our seceret sauce and american cheese
Classic Burger
All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo
Classic with Cheese Burger
All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo and american cheese
All American - Beef & bacon Burger
All natural grass-fed beef, honey smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo
Everyday Trufflin Beef Burger
Grass-fed beef, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato
Truffle Beef & Portobello Mushroom Burger
Grass-fed beef, balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions. fresh gem lettuce, and tomato
Impossible Burger
"Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles, and serrano mayo on an cibatta bun"
Fries
Wings
Hot (Buffalo) Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce.
BBQ Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in house BBQ sauce.
Teriyaki Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in teriyaki sauce.
Signature Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in secret sauce, lime juice, fresh cilantro, and cool cucumbers sauce.
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in garlic, parsley, and Parmesan.
Sweet Chili Lime Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in sweet chili lime sauce.
Korean BBQ Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in hot and sweet korean gochujang sauce and sesame seeds.
Mango Habanero Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in spicy mango and habanero sauce.
Honey Sriracha Wings
Mary's natural chicken wings tossed in honey sriracha sauce.
Sandwiches
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato on a ciabatta bun.
Grilled Chicken & Avacado Sandwich
Grilled chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato on a ciabatta bun.
Cal-Mex Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken patty with guacamole spread, pico de gallo and serrano chili mayo on a ciabatta bun.
Chicken Tikka Sandwich
"Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro coleslaw and onions on a ciabatta bun."
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled american cheese on a Ciabatta bun
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Balsamic-marinated Portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, arugula, frisee, and chipotle ketchup on an Ciabatta bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, housemade BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp cole slaw on an ciabatta bun
Impossible Sandwich
"""Impossible Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles, and on an cibatta bun."""
Salads
House Salad
Vegetarian. Organic fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, sunflower seeds, and cranberries with zesty herbal vinaigrette.
Slider on a Cool Quinoa Kale Bowl
Small Bowl-1 patty-Can choose from veg/beef/chicken for $9.99 Large Bowl-2 patties-Can choose from veg/beef/chicken(one of a kind) for $12.99
Hail Caesar w/Kale
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Organic hearts of romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croûtons with a caesar dressing.
Quinoa Kale Salad
Red & white quinoa, kale, sweet corn, garbanzo beans, cranberries, cherry tomatoes with zesty herbal home made vinaigrette.
Chop Chop Salad
Organic chopped romaine and kale, crumbled feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onions, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes with a red wine vinaigrette.
Ten Sliders
Ten Old School
Niman Ranch all natural beef patty, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, house made pickles on a white artisan bun.
Ten Double Trouble
Double Niman Ranch all natural beef patties, double cheese, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, mayo, house made pickles on an artisan white bun.
Ten American Pride
Niman Ranch all natural beef, bacon strips, cheddar cheese, gem lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, mayo on an artisan white bun.
Ten Red & Gold Reuben
House-made corned brisket, sweet red pepper-sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Secret Sauce, on an artisan multigrain bun.
Ten Hot Chick
Fresh ground all natural chicken with serrano chili, lime & green tomatillo patty, serrano chili mayo, gem lettuce, tortilla chips, cilantro, tomatoes on a multigrain bun.
Ten Bravocado
Fresh ground all natural chicken & garlic patty, fresh avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce on an artisan multigrain bun.
Ten Club Med
Fresh lamb ground with garlic and ginger. Topped with olives, artichokes, tomato, onion, lettuce, and garlic sauce on an artisan multigrain bun.
Ten Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated in tikka spices and smothered with a cooling green mint and cilantro aioli and onions on a ciabatta bun.
Ten Carolina Babe
Pulled pork, house-made bbq sauce, caramelized onions, crisp coleslaw on an artisan white bun.
Ten Heart Throb
House made vegetarian patty, onions, tomato, arugula, sproutsand garlic aioli on an artisan multigrain bun.
Ten Naked Truth
Vegan & bunless. Fresh lettuce balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom, fresh avocado spread, onions, sliced tomatoes, sprouts and chipotle ketchup.
Ten Magic Mushroom
Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, pickled onions, swiss cheese, arugula, lemon mayo on an artisan multigrain bun.
Ten Chilli Paneer
Spicy paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in chili sauce, bell peppers, onions and a cooling green mint and cilantro aioli on an artisan ciabatta bun.
Ten Bombay Aloo Tikki
Crisp golden potato & lentil patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, ketchup on an artisan white bun.