Sliders

The Betsy Ross

$7.00

Chickpea, Marinated Artichokes, Fire-Roasted Red Pepper, and Spinach Veggie Patty. Pecan Pimiento Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Superfood Microgreens

The Ben Franklin

$7.00

Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Red and Green Peppers & Onions, Sam Adams Beer Cheese Sauce

The John Hancock

$12.00

Two Beef. Brisket Sliders, Cherry-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sliders Sauce, LTO

The John Adams

$8.00

Pork Schnitzel Tenderloin, braisedRed Cabbage, jalepeno Pickle Chips, Dijonnaise

The Mutt & Jefferson BBQ Slaw Dog

$4.00

All Beef Frank, BBQ Slaw

The Hamilton

$7.00

Jamaican Jerk Chicken - Pulled Chicken, Mojo Aioli, Pineapple Chutney, Pepper Jack Cheese

The John Paul Jones

$9.00

Sesame-Seared Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Aioli, Sticky Soy, Asian Slaw

The Washington

$7.00

Beef brisket Slider, Cherry-Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cherry Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws

Sides

Freedom Fries

$4.00

Loaded Freedom Fries

$6.00

Sam Adams Beer Cheese Sauce, Bacon & Chives

Coleslaw

$2.00

Apple Fritters

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Patrio-TOTS

Kids Slider

$8.00

Includes Fries & Drink

Kids Slider w/ Cheese

$9.00

Includes Fries & Drink

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Includes Fries & Drink