SLIDERS 504 Washington Blvd

504 Washington Blvd

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Redbull bomb

$2.00

Redbull Can Full

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Leadoffs

Baltimore Tots

$14.00

crab dip, old bay

Tots

Boardwalk Fries

hand cut fries simply seasoned with salt and pepper

Baltimore Fries

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

basket of fried tenders with honey mustard

Dugout Nachos

$8.00

tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese sauce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, jalapenos, side of salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

served with marinara sauce

Wings

$13.00

crispy fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Sliders

Burger Sliders

$10.00

smashed burger patties, pickles, american cheese, 771 sauce

Fried Chicken Sliders

$11.00

pickles, boom boom sauce

BBQ Pork Sliders

$12.00

smoked pulled pork, slaw, side of honey bbq sauce

Crab Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

jumbo lump crab salad, lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$11.00Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, bacon, side of ranch

Soup and Salad

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Dog and Sausages

Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.00

1/4 pound all beef hot dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

jumbo all beef hot dog, chili, pepper jack cheese sauce

Crabby Dog

$10.00

jumbo all beef hot dog, crab dip, old bay

Ballpark Polish Sausage

$6.00

manger's polish sausage, side of stadium sauce and spicy brown mustard

Beyond Sausage

$9.00

plant based bratwurst, sauerkraut, side of spicy brown mustard

Beyond Brat

$9.00

Beer

771 Draft

$4.00

Bold Rock Can

$6.00

Bold Rock Draft

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$4.75

Budweiser Can

$4.75

Camden Street Wheat

$5.00

Coors Light Can

$4.75

Corona Can

$6.00

Dogfish 12oz

$6.00

Fancy Clancys Draft

$4.00

Goat IPA

$5.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

Guinness Draft

$4.00

High Noon

$7.25

Loose Cannon Draft

$7.00

Mich Ultra Can

$4.75

Miller High Life Can

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.75

Modelo Draft

$4.00

Natty Boh Can

$4.00

Natty Light

$3.00

Nuetrl

$7.25

Orange Smash

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Can

$6.00

Stella Can

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Corona Premier

$4.75

Wine

Wine

$6.00

Champange

$6.00

Football Bucket & Wings

BUD HEAVY & WINGS

$25.00

BUD LIGHT & WINGS

$25.00

MILLER LITE & WINGS

$25.00

NATTY LIGHT & WINGS

$25.00

COORS LIGHT & WINGS

$25.00

Football Crushes

Football Orange Crush

$6.00

Football Grapefruit Crush

$6.00

Football Bombs

Football Grapefruit Bomb

$6.00

Football Jager Bomb

$6.00

Football Orange Bomb

$6.00

Football Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Football Pineapple Bomb

$6.00

Football Raspberry Bomb

$6.00

Football Red White Berry Bomb

$6.00

Football Sour Bomb

$6.00

Football Watermelon Bomb

$6.00

Football Lemon Bomb

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

504 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

