Burgers
American

Sliders Burger Joint 22 Nw Broad Street

752 Reviews

$

22 Nw Broad Street

Fairburn, GA 30213

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Big Joint Burger
Bacon Cheddar Big Joint
Original Sliders w/ Cheese

Big Joint Burger

Big juicy 1/3 lb. burger (turkey or beef) served with fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, and pickles with your choice of one side.
Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Big Joint

Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Big Joint

$14.00

Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, topped with our thick smoked bacon (turkey or pork) smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce, and topped with cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Big Joint

Bacon Cheddar Big Joint

$13.00

Bacon Cheddar Big Joint Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, and topped with our thick smoked bacon (turkey or pork) smothered in Slice cheddar cheese.

Bar B-Q Swiss Big Joint

$14.00
Black Bean Veggie Burger Joint

Black Bean Veggie Burger Joint

$14.00

Black Bean Veggie Burger Joint Fresh black beans blended with our garden fresh vegetable. Creating a melt in your mouth veggie burger. This burger does not come with cheese. You must add it under sandwich toppings.

Fried Egg Cheddar Big Joint

Fried Egg Cheddar Big Joint

$14.00

Our special hand crafted burger grilled to perfection and smothered in cheddar cheese with a perfect Fried Egg 🍳.

Mushroom Swiss Big Joint

Mushroom Swiss Big Joint

$14.00

Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, topped with our fresh juicy mushrooms, and smothered in Swiss cheese.

Onion Ring Cheddar Big Joint

Onion Ring Cheddar Big Joint

$14.00

Our burger grilled to perfection, topped with our whiskey battered onion rings and smothered in cheddar cheese.

Onion Ring, Sloppy Chili Cheese Bacon Dog, Burger

Onion Ring, Sloppy Chili Cheese Bacon Dog, Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Onion Ring, Sloppy Chilly Cheese Bacon Dog, Burger Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, And topped with Our thick smoked bacon, our Big Joint hotdog, and smothered in our homemade chilly with shredded cheddar cheese, topped with two of our whiskey battered onion rings.

Original Big Joint Burger

Original Big Joint Burger

$12.00

Big juicy 1/3 lb. burger (turkey or beef) served with fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, and pickle with your choice of one side.

Original Big Joint Burger w/cheese

Original Big Joint Burger w/cheese

$13.00

Our special hand crafted burger grilled to perfection and smothered in cheddar cheese. Beef or Turkey served with fresh romaine lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles. With your choice of one side.

Sloppy Chili Cheese Big Joint

Sloppy Chili Cheese Big Joint

$15.00Out of stock

Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, topped with our famous homemade chili, and smothered in cheddar cheese.

Big Joint Chicken Sandwiches & Chicken Sliders

Our Delicious Chicken sandwiches are all Grilled Chicken. These juicy sandwiches are served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles with Skin on Fries!

Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Chicken Big Joint

$14.00

Bacon Bar B-Q Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Bar B-Q Swiss Chicken Big Joint

$13.00

Bar B-Q Swiss Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Buffalo Swiss Chicken Big Joint

$13.00
Buffalo Swiss Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Swiss Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Big Joint

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Original Big Chicken Joint with Cheese

$13.00

Original Chicken Big Joint

$12.00

Original Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Original Chicken Sliders w/ Cheese

$13.00

Big Joint Chili

12 oz Cup Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Big Joint Hot Dog

Big Joint Hot Dog

$5.25
Big Joint Sloppy Chili Cheese Dog

Big Joint Sloppy Chili Cheese Dog

$6.50Out of stock
Big Joint Bacon Wrapped Loaded Dog

Big Joint Bacon Wrapped Loaded Dog

$6.50

Big Joint Sides

Special Cut Skin-On Fries

$3.50

Special Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$7.25+

Kiddie Land Menu

As of now guys we are OUT OF SLIDERS. Our bread company has closed for business. Until we find an alternative, all Kids meals will be one burger NOT two Sliders. Thank you for understanding.

Kiddie Burger Joint

$5.00

Kiddie Burger Joint w/ cheese

$6.50

Kiddie Chicken Joint

$6.00

Kiddie Chicken Cheese Joint

$6.50

Kiddie Dog

$6.00

Kiddie Grill Cheese

$6.00

Kiddie Grilled Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Party Packs

Original Sliders Party Pack

$18.00+
Original Sliders w/ Cheese Party Pack

Original Sliders w/ Cheese Party Pack

$18.00+

Grilled Pineapple Swiss Sliders Party Pack

$30.00+
Bacon Cheddar Sliders Party Pack

Bacon Cheddar Sliders Party Pack

$30.00+
Mushroom Swiss Sliders Party Pack

Mushroom Swiss Sliders Party Pack

$30.00+

Pan Seared Shrimp Sliders Party Pack

$38.00+

Grilled Chicken w/Cheese Party Pack

$18.00+

Caesar Salad Party Pack

$15.00+

Garden Salad Party Pack

$15.00+

Fries Platter

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries Platter

$14.00

6oz Sauce

$3.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Garden Salad

$12.00

Our delicious Garden salads come with Shredded Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Red onions, Croutons. Also comes with two salad dressings on then side.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Our delicious Garden salads come with Shredded Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Red onions, Croutons. Also comes with two salad dressings on then side.

Mango Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mango Chicken Garden Salad

$13.00

Our delicious Garden salads come with Shredded Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Red onions, Croutons. The meat on the salads are infused with Mango sauce. Also comes with two salad dressings on then side.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Garden Salad

$14.00

Our delicious Shrimp Garden salads are Sautéed to perfection and they come with Shredded Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Red onions, Croutons. Also comes with two salad dressings on then side.

Chicken Bacon Blue Cheese Salad

$15.00

Salmon Sliders and Big Joint Burger

Our 7 oz. Alaskan salmon grilled to perfection and infused with a choice of our special sauces. Served on a buttery brioche bun, and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Your choice of side.
Salmon Big Joint

Salmon Big Joint

$15.00Out of stock

Our 7 oz. Alaskan salmon grilled to perfection and infused with a choice of our special sauces. Served on a buttery brioche bun, and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Your choice of side.

Salmon Sliders

Salmon Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Our 7 oz. Alaskan salmon grilled to perfection and infused with a choice of our special sauces. Served on a buttery brioche bun, and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Your choice of side.

Salmon, Spinach and Smoked Gouda Big Joint

Salmon, Spinach and Smoked Gouda Big Joint

$18.00Out of stock

Our 7 oz. Alaskan salmon grilled to perfection and infused with a choice of our special sauces. Served on a buttery brioche bun, and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Your choice of side.

Shrimp Sliders & Shrimp Big Joint

Shrimp Sliders

$15.00

Shrimp Burger

$15.00

The Joint Sliders

All of our Sliders comes in 3 to each order!! They also equal to our 1/3 lb. Big Joint Burger!! They are also served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles also with our Skin-on Fries!! Any other side is $2.00 additional!!! We know you will definitely enjoy!!!
Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Sliders

Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Sliders

$14.00

Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, topped with our thick smoked bacon (turkey or pork) smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce, and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and Fries.

Bacon Blue Cheese Sliders

$14.00

Our hand crafted 3 Sliders are grilled to perfection and topped with our thick smoked bacon and melted Blue cheese crumbles. All 3 sliders must be the same no mixing them up.

Bacon Cheddar Sliders

$13.00

Bacon Cheddar Sliders Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, and topped with our thick smoked bacon (turkey or pork) smothered in cheddar cheese.

Bar B-Q Swiss Sliders

$14.00

Our hand crafter burger grilled to perfection, and infused in our homemade bar-bq sauce and topped with Swiss cheese. 3 juicy Sliders!

Fried Egg Cheddar Sliders

Fried Egg Cheddar Sliders

$14.00

Fried Egg Cheddar Sliders Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, and topped with a perfectly cooked fried egg smothered in cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Sliders

Mushroom Swiss Sliders

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Sliders Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, topped with our fresh juicy mushrooms, and smothered in Swiss cheese.

Original Sliders

Original Sliders

$12.00

Our special hand crafted burger grilled to perfection

Original Sliders w/ Cheese

$13.00

Our special hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, smothered with Cheddar Cheese! Served with Lettuce, Tomato, onions, pickles and skin on Fries! 3 Sliders!

Bottle drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Blue Raspberry

$2.25Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50+

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Refill

$0.75

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Unsweet Tea

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have created a fantastic restaurant with Gourmet Burgers and a set of 3 Sliders Beef or Turkey! We have Draft Beer and Delicious Wines and Sangrias! We offer Dine-In and To Go order and Delivery!!

Website

Location

22 Nw Broad Street, Fairburn, GA 30213

Directions

