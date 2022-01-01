Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sliders Burger Joint To Go!

No reviews yet

4550 Jonesboro Road suite c

Union City, GA 30291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Sliders w/ Cheese

CAN

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

BOTTLE

Coke

$2.25

HILLSIDE GOURMET JUICES

Spicy Lemonade Squeeze

Spicy Lemonade Squeeze

$4.50

Our Hillside Gourmet Juices are created with fresh ingredients. Turmeric, Ginger, fresh lemon juice, Cayenne pepper. Try it out it’s delicious.

Spice Tea Squeeze

$4.50

Our Hillside Gourmet Juices are created with fresh ingredients. Turmeric, Ginger, Sweet Tea, Cayenne pepper. Try it out it’s delicious.

Big Joint Chicken Sandwiches & Chicken Sliders

Our Delicious Chicken sandwiches are all Grilled Chicken. These juicy sandwiches are served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles with Skin on Fries!

Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Bar B-Q Swiss Chicken Sliders

$13.00Out of stock
Buffalo Swiss Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Swiss Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Flaming Jalapeño Chicken Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Egg Cheddar Chicken Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels Chicken Sliders

$13.00
Jerk Chicken Sliders

Jerk Chicken Sliders

$13.00
Mango W/ Provolone Chicken Sliders

Mango W/ Provolone Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Original Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Original Chicken Sliders w/ Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Big Joint Sides

Special Cut Skin-On Fries

$3.50

Special Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

$3.75

Burger In A Bag Meal

Burger In A Bag Meal

Burger In A Bag Meal

$9.00

Quarter pounder burger that is served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Small fry, along with a Can Soda.

CONDIMENTS (SAUCES, ETC)

Add Silverware

Bar B-Q Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

Extra Mayo

Extra Mustard

Extra Napkins

Flaming Jalapeño Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Jack Daniels Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Mango Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Daily Burger Specials

The Original Patty Melt Joint comes with Your choice of Beef, or Turkey, or Chicken. Also comes with Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions. Served with One side of Your choice.

The Original Patty Melt Joint

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Strips

Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.25+

Kiddie Land Menu

Our Kiddie Land meals are served with 2 Sliders to a meal with Pickles Only, and one Side of your choice, and a Can Drink.

Kiddie Burger Joint

$6.00

Our Kiddie Land meals are served with 2 Sliders to a meal with Pickles Only, and one Side of your choice, and a Can Drink.

Kiddie Burger Joint w/ cheese

$6.50

Our Kiddie Land meals are served with 2 Sliders to a meal with Pickles Only, and one Side of your choice, and a Can Drink.

Kiddie Grilled Chicken Joint

$6.00

Our Kiddie Land meals are served with 2 Sliders to a meal with Pickles Only, and one Side of your choice, and a Can Drink.

Kiddie Grilled Chicken Cheese Joint

$7.00

Our Kiddie Land meals are served with 2 Sliders to a meal with Pickles Only, and one Side of your choice, and a Can Drink.

Kiddie Hot Dog

$6.00

Kiddie Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kiddie Grilled Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Our Kiddie Land Grilled Chicken Tenders meals are served with 2 Grilled tenders to a meal, and one Side of your choice, and a Can Drink.

The Joint Sliders (3 Sliders)

All of our Sliders comes in 3 to each order!! They also equal to our 1/3 lb. Big Joint Burger!! They are also served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles also with our Skin-on Fries!! Any other side is $2.00 additional!!! We know you will definitely enjoy!!!
Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Sliders

Bacon Bar B-Q Cheddar Sliders

$14.00

Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, topped with our thick smoked bacon (turkey or pork) smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce, and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and Fries.

Bacon Blue Cheese Sliders

$14.00

Our hand crafted 3 Sliders are grilled to perfection and topped with our thick smoked bacon and melted Blue cheese crumbles. All 3 sliders must be the same no mixing them up.

Bacon Cheddar Sliders

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Sliders Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, and topped with our thick smoked bacon (turkey or pork) smothered in cheddar cheese.

Bar B-Q Swiss Sliders

$14.00

Our hand crafter burger grilled to perfection, and infused in our homemade bar-bq sauce and topped with Swiss cheese. 3 juicy Sliders!

Flaming Jalapenos Sliders

Flaming Jalapenos Sliders

$14.00

Flaming Jalapenos Sliders! Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, and infused in our spicy hot pepper sauce, and topped with provolone cheese.

Fried Egg Cheddar Sliders

Fried Egg Cheddar Sliders

$14.00

Fried Egg Cheddar Sliders Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, and topped with a perfectly cooked fried egg smothered in cheddar cheese.

Jack Daniels Sliders

$14.00

Jack Daniels Sliders! Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, pan seared in our homemade Jack Daniels infused sauce, and smothered with provolone cheese.

Mango Sliders w/ Provolone Cheese

$14.00

Mango Sliders w/ Provolone Cheese 3 Sliders! Our hand crafted burger, grilled to perfection, and infused with Our homemade fresh mango sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Sliders

Mushroom Swiss Sliders

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Sliders Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, topped with our fresh juicy mushrooms, and smothered in Swiss cheese.

Original Sliders

Original Sliders

$12.00

Our special hand crafted burger grilled to perfection

Original Sliders w/ Cheese

$13.00

Our special hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, smothered with Cheddar Cheese! Served with Lettuce, Tomato, onions, pickles and skin on Fries! 3 Sliders!

Jar Sauces

You can now take you a Jar of our Famous Flaming Jalapeño Sauce anywhere with you!!!

Flaming Jalapeño Jar

$6.50

Habanero Death Sauce

$6.00

Gourmet Cookies

Chocolate Chip Supreme Cookie

$1.85Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Hello welcome to our To Go location in Union City!! We offer Online Ordering from the Toast Tab app. Download and search Sliders Burger Joint To Go. Also have Doordash and Uber Eats, WE DO NOT TAKE PHONE ORDERS ANYMORE. ONLY ONLINE ORDERING NOW. CASH payments, or Cash App, or Zelle only at this time. Once Order is placed and Started on their will be NO REFUNDS at that time.

4550 Jonesboro Road suite c, Union City, GA 30291

