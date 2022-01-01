Sliders Burger Joint To Go!
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Hello welcome to our To Go location in Union City!! We offer Online Ordering from the Toast Tab app. Download and search Sliders Burger Joint To Go. Also have Doordash and Uber Eats, WE DO NOT TAKE PHONE ORDERS ANYMORE. ONLY ONLINE ORDERING NOW. CASH payments, or Cash App, or Zelle only at this time. Once Order is placed and Started on their will be NO REFUNDS at that time.
4550 Jonesboro Road suite c, Union City, GA 30291
