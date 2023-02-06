Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Sliders Seaside Grill

621 Reviews

$$

1998 South Fletcher Ave

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Order Again

Popular Items

Bangin Shrimp
Fried Pickles
Trippin Chicken Wings

SHARES

Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Dusted Calamari Rings, Flash Fried & Served with House Made Tabasco Aioli

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Boar's Head Famous Dill Pickle Chips Lightly Battered & Fried, Served with House Made Ranch

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

J's Fries

$13.00

Trippin Chicken Wings

$14.00

Jumbo Wings Tossed in Sliders Sauce (Bold & Tangy with a Little Spice) or Buffalo Butter Served with Ranch & Celery Sticks

SMALL PLATES

Bangin Shrimp

$14.00

Lightly Breaded & Fried Tossed in Our Bangin' Sauce

Chic Potstickers

$12.00

Chicken Filled Dumplings on Pineapple-Jalapeno Relish with a Honey Soy Dipping Sauce

Crab Cake app

$15.00

World Famous Lump Blue Crab Cake. Served with Petite Mixed Greens Salad and our House Made Remoulade

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00+

Local White Atlantic Shrimp. Served with Buffalo Drawn Butter

Seared Sea Scallops

$16.00

Tender Giant Sea Scallops on Smoked Gouda Grits with a Garlicky New Orleans Style BBQ Sauce

Sesame Tuna

$13.00

Ahi Tuna Seared Rare and Served with Wakame Seaweed Salad, Pickeled Ginger, Wasabi and Honey Soy Dipping Sauce

OYSTERS

Fried Oyster App

$15.00

A Baskey of Lightly Breaded and Fried Oysters Served with Our House Made Remoulade and Home Made Hot Sauce.

Rockefeller

$15.00

Half Shell Oysters Topped with Sauteed Spinach, Pernod, Parmesan Cheese and Breadcrumbs.

SALADS & SOUPS

Seafood Chowder

$8.00+

Our New England Style Chowder Made with a Boat Load of Seafood

Lobster Bisque

$8.00+

A classic Cream Based Soup with Chunks of New England Lobster Meat.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crunchy Romaine Lettuce, Grated armesan Cheese and House Made Croutons All Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing.

House Salad

$12.00

Crisp Mixed Greens, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Vidalia Onions and House Made Croutons.

Iceberg BLT Salad

$13.00

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Applewood Bacon Bits and Fried Vidalia Onion Straws. Served with your Choice of Dressing.

Pecan&Goat Chz Salad

$15.50

Crisp Mixed Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Applewood Bacon Bits, Dried Cranberries and Chopped Candied Pecans. Served with your Choice of Dressing.

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

HANDHELDS

BFG Chick Samich

$14.00

Tender Chicken Breast on a Toasted Challah Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions. Your Choice of Blackened, Fried or Grilled.

BYO Burger

$15.00

Hand Pattied Angus Beef on a Toasted Challah Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions

Catch BLT

$18.00

Blackened Fish, Fried Green Tomatoes, Lettuce and Applewood Bacon. Served on a Toasted Challah Bun with House Remoulade.

Catch Po Boy

$16.00

Fried Catch of the Day Served on a Toasted Cuban Roll. Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions.

Crab Burger

$17.50

Fried Fish Samich

$15.00

Maine Lobster Roll

$23.00

Traditional New England Lobster Salad Served on a Toasted Lobster Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Fried Shucked Oysters Served on a Toasted Cuban Roll. Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions.

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Georgia White Shrimp served on a Toasted Cuban Roll Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions.

TACOS

Ahi Tuna Tacos (2)

Ahi Tuna Tacos (2)

$17.00

2 Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna Strips on Shaved Napa Cabbage Topped with Wakame Seaweed Salad, Cucumber-Wasabi Ranch, Honey Soy Glaze and Fried Bean Thread Noodles.

Ahi Tuna Tacos (3)

$21.00

3 Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna Strips on Shaved Napa Cabbage Topped with Wakame Seaweed Salad, Cucumber-Wasabi Ranch, Honey Soy Glaze and Fried Bean Thread Noodles.

Bangin Shrimp Tacos (2)

$17.00

2 Lightly Breaded and Fried Georgia White Shrimp Tossed in Our Bangin' Sauce on Shaved Napa Cabbage Topped with Wakame Seaweed Salad.

Bangin Shrimp Tacos (3)

$21.00

3 Lightly Breaded and Fried Georgia White Shrimp Tossed in Our Bangin' Sauce on Shaved Napa Cabbage Topped with Wakame Seaweed Salad.

Gringo Fish Tacos (2)

$17.00

2 Lightly Breaded and Fried Fish On a Bed of Creamy Cole Slaw and Topped with a Sweet Chili Glaze.

Gringo Fish Tacos (3)

$21.00

3 Lightly Breaded and Fried Fish On a Bed of Creamy Cole Slaw and Topped with a Sweet Chili Glaze.

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

Captains Platter

$34.00

Blackened, Fried of Grilled Catch of the Day, Georgia White Shrimp, Sea Scallops and One of Our World Famous Lump Crab Cakes served with French Fries, House Made Coleslaw, and Hush Puppies.

Catch Platter

$25.00

Chicken Tdr Platter

$19.00

Crab Cakes Platter

$26.00

Blackened, Fried or Grilled Crab Cake. Served with French Fries, House Made Cole Slaw and Hush Puppies.

Scallops Platter

$27.00

Blackened, Fried or Grilled Scallops. Served with French Fries, House Made Cole Slaw and Hush Puppies.

Shrimp Platter

$25.00

ENTREES

Crab Topped Founder

$26.00

Creole Dinner

$26.00

Our Version of a Creole Fvaorite, Blackened Redfish on Red Beans and Rice Topped with Shrimp Creole and Finished with Tabasco Aioli.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Low Country Boil

$23.00

A Traditional One Pot Boil with Local Peel and Eat Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, New Potatoes, Corn on The Cob and Boiled Peanuts.

Ribeye

$29.00

A 12oz Hand Cut Ribeye. Served with Scalloped Potatoes, Sauteed Vegetable Medley, Fried Vidalia Onion Straws and Our House Steak Sauce.

Seared Salmon Dinner

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Our Award Winning Recipe! Georgia White Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions and Redeye Gravy Over Smoked Gouda Grits.

KIDS

Kids Chicken

$9.50

Kids Fish

$9.50

Kids Mac n Ch

$9.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

SIDES

5 oz Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Beer mustard

$0.50

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Drawn Butter

$0.50

Fries

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pineapple Casserole

$5.00

R Beans & Rice

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Toast points

$3.50

Veggies

$5.00

(6) Celery Sticks

$2.00

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Our House Made Signatue Recipe

EXTRA SAUCES/ DRESSINGS

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Butter

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Drawn Butter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Soy

$0.50

Mustard Vin

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Signature Wing Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Tomato Bacon Aioli

$0.50

Lunch Baskets

Chicken Tdr Basket

$17.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Fried & Garnished with Puppies and Slaw.

Crab Cake Basket

$17.00

Fried Crab Cake Served with Fried & Garnished with Puppies and Slaw.

Oyster Lunch Basket

$17.00

Fried Oysters Served with Fried & Garnished with Puppies and Slaw.

Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Fried, Grilled or Blackened Shrimp Served with Fried & Garnished with Puppies and Slaw.

White Fish Basket

$17.00

Fried White Fish Served with Fried & Garnished with Puppies and Slaw.

GF SALAD

GF CAESER SALAD

$12.00

GF HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

GF ICEBURG BLT

$13.00

GF PEACAN SALAD

$15.50

GF APP

GF AHI SEASAME TUNA

$13.00

GF PEEL AND EAT 1/2

$14.00

GF PEEL AND EAT 1LB

$25.00

GF SEARED SCALLOPS

$16.00

GF SAMICHES

GF BOMBIN BURGER

$17.00

GF CHICKEN SAMICH

$16.00

GF LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

GF TACOS

GF AHI TUNA TACOS (2)

$18.00

GF AHI TUNA TACOS (3)

$22.00

GF BANGIN TACOS (2)

$18.00

GF BANGIN TACOS (3)

$22.00

GF REDFISH TACOS (2)

$18.00

GF RED FISH TACOS (3)

$22.00

GF ENTREE

GF CATCH PLATTER

$25.00

GF CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$19.00

GF LOW COURNTY BOIL

$23.00

GF SALMON DINNER

$26.00

GF SHRIMP PLATTER

$25.00

GF SIDES

GF BROCOLLI

$5.00

GF CHEESE GRITS

$5.00

GF COLE SLAW

$5.00

GF RED BEANS AND RICE

$5.00

GF DESSERTS

GF ICE CREAM DESSERT

$7.00

GF PLAIN ICE CREAM

$7.00
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
1998 South Fletcher Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

