Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sliders Sports Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

716 East University Way

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Nachos

$11.99

Add pulled pork or beef. Served with Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fresh Jalapenos, and Crema. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.

Tot-Chos

$11.99

may add pulled pork or beef, comes with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with fresh jalapenos, la crema served with jalapenos, salsa and sour cream on the side

Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese

Bruschetta

$5.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil, Garlic, and Fresh Mozzarella. Drizzled with a Balsamic Vinaigrette and served on toasted baguettes

Hand Dipped Onion Rings

$4.99

Fresh Cut Onions Dipped in Beer batter and cooked to Perfection.

Homemade Tots

$4.99

A Sliders specialty of Handmade in-house tots

Salads

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Sliders

Central Sliders

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and House sauce – Can add cheese and bacon for up charge

Western Sliders

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and an Onion Ring.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Pulled Pork topped with BBQ sauce

Cubano Sliders

$13.99

Ham, Pulled Pork, Mustard, Swiss Cheese, and pickels.

Bacon Blue Sliders

$11.99

Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Jalapeno Popper Sliders

$12.99

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Raspberry Jam

Chicken Sliders

House Chicken

$13.99

Fried Chicken, Pickle, and Mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Deep Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch

Vegetarian Sliders

House Impossible Sliders

$15.99

Veggie Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Menu

Corn Dogs

$4.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$4.99

2 Kids Central Sliders

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Donut Fries

$6.99

Sides

Extra Coleslaw Side

$2.00

Wings

House Wings Sauce

$8.99+

Hot Garlic Parmesan

$8.99+

Garlic Parmesan

$8.99+

Hot BBQ

$8.99+

BBQ

$8.99+

Mango Habanero

$8.99+

Asian Persuasion

$8.99+

Sweet Chilli Garlic Teriyaki

$8.99+

Vegetarian Bonless Wings

$9.99+

Chicken Chunks

House Wings Sauce

$8.99+

Hot Garlic Parmesan

$8.99+

Garlic Parmesan

$8.99+

Hot BBQ

$8.99+

BBQ

$8.99+

Mango Habanero

$8.99+

Asian Persuasion

$8.99+

Sweet Chili Garlic Teriyaki

$8.99+

Breakfast

Texas Sized Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Served with hash-browns and eggs

Loaded Tot Bowls

$11.99

With or Without Egg – Green Peppers, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ham

Breakfast Sliders

$5.99

Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheese, English Muffin or Biscuit

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with Egg, Warmed Salsa, Cheddar Cheese served with Rice and Beans

NA Beverages

Floats

$2.99

Drinks

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sports, arcade room, selfie station, elevated bar food, and top notch cocktails! Can’t wait to see you there!

Website

Location

716 East University Way, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Rock Saloon & Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
404 N Pine St Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Wing Central
orange star4.0 • 882
1801 N Walnut St. Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Ellensburg Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
206 North Main Street Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Rossow's U-Tote-Em
orange starNo Reviews
807 W University Way Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Roadhouse Grill
orange star4.2 • 2,088
101 W Umptanum Road Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
The Canyon River Grill
orange starNo Reviews
14706 State Route 821 Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ellensburg

Roadhouse Grill
orange star4.2 • 2,088
101 W Umptanum Road Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Wing Central
orange star4.0 • 882
1801 N Walnut St. Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
1201 Bagels
orange star4.4 • 336
105 E Umptanum Rd 1201 S Canyon Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Koletty's Koffee
orange star4.3 • 161
105 E Umptanum Rd Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellensburg
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston