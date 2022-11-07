Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Slightly Toasted 22 N Clinton St
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
An all day bar and coffee shop with one of the largest whiskey lists in Chicago, 18 taps & 80+ cans of craft beer, and responsibly sourced and expertly poured coffee. All located conveniently in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.
Location
22 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661
