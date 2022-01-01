Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
the Rollout by Slim + Husky's

1006 Buchanan St

Nashville, TN 37208

Popular Items

Online BYO
2 Count Cinnamon GD
Rony, Roni, Rone

SPECIALS

PIZZA OF THE MONTH-HOUSE PARTY HUSKY

PIZZA OF THE MONTH-HOUSE PARTY HUSKY

$10.00

It's a HOUSE PARTY everyday in NOVEMBER! $13 HOUSE PARTY husky pizza. OG red sauce, S+H House Cheese blend, pepperoni + sausage

GAMEDAY 2 HUSKY SPECIAL

GAMEDAY 2 HUSKY SPECIAL

$22.22

It's GAMEDAY at S+H! Grab your friends + family and cheer on your favorite team with this special. You get 2- two topping huskys pizzas all for only $22.22. Let's goooooo

New Items!!!!

**Meatballs

**Meatballs

$13.00

10 garlic shallot drizzled Italian meatballs, baked in our OG Red Sauce, topped with House Blend Mozzarella cheese. **additional toppings extra

**Stuffed Cheesy Bread

**Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$8.00

hot and cheesy, cheese bread with a side of OG Red Sauce for dipping

**PREAM Kidz Combo

**PREAM Kidz Combo

$10.00

NEW PREAM Kidz Combo for the young ones. One kid size one toppping pizza, one cinnamon roll, and kid size cup

Pizzas

S&H takes pride in creating artisan pizzas from scratch. Our kitchens make fresh dough and sauce daily. This includes our five house-made pizza sauces, seven finishing drizzles, and a variety of cream cheese flavors for our tasty cinnamon rolls. Check out our food menu.
Online BYO

Online BYO

Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art. Try our **NEW BIG POPPA** pizza for XXL family size

**NEW** BIG POPPA

**NEW** BIG POPPA

$26.00

I love it when you call me BIG POPPA. Our new large pizzas for up to four can eat. For your next party or get together.

California Love 🌱

California Love 🌱

$14.00+

Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Artichoke, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion

Cee No Green

Cee No Green

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon

Fiesta

Fiesta

$14.00+

Our new FIESTA PIZZA packed full of flavors south of the border, ground beef, pork chorizo, bell peppers, and onions with our nacho drizzle

Got 5 Cheese Pizza🌱

Got 5 Cheese Pizza🌱

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella

Nothin But A V Thang🌱

Nothin But A V Thang🌱

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage Crumble, Red Onion, and Mushrooms

PREAM

PREAM

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms

Red Light Special🌱

Red Light Special🌱

$14.00+

S+H Spicy Red Sauce, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, and finished with Fresh Basil

Rony, Roni, Rone

Rony, Roni, Rone

$13.00+

S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce

Smoking Herb with Chicken

Smoking Herb with Chicken

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken

S+H Hot Chicken Pizza

S+H Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.00+

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle

Smoking Herb with Salmon

Smoking Herb with Salmon

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon

Salad

Husky Salad

Husky Salad

$10.00

Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix, Any 3 Vegetables, and 1 Protein

Slim Salad

Slim Salad

$5.00

Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables

Dessert

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Pick 1 of your favorite flavors.

2 Count Cinnamon GD

2 Count Cinnamon GD

$7.00

Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce

6 Count Cinnamon Roll

6 Count Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.00

strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.

Extra Drizzles

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

$0.50
Garlic Garden Butter Drizzle

Garlic Garden Butter Drizzle

$0.50
Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

$0.50
Balsamic Molasses Drizzle

Balsamic Molasses Drizzle

$0.50
Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

$0.50
Stoneground Peach Mustard

Stoneground Peach Mustard

$0.50

Extra OG Red Sauce

$0.50

Pepsi Sodas - 20oz Bottles

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Brisk Tea Lemonade - 20oz Bottle

Brisk Tea Lemonade - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Bold, fruit-flavored lemonade juice drink

Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of grape flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.

Crush Peach - 20oz Bottle

Crush Peach - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of peach flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Pineapple Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Pineapple Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of pineapple flavor and fun in every sip.

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle

Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Gatorade Fierce Grape - 20oz Bottle

Gatorade Fierce Grape - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The bold and intense taste of grape to quench thirst and energize without caffeine

Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle

Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola, click to add to your meal.

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar.

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

These ain’t your mama’s cinnamon rolls… But they’re pretty close! We’ve attempted to craft a pastry with dough as soft as Saturday mornings. Then, we top it off with homemade frostings that go far beyond the classic cream. Try one of our 5 signature cinnamon rolls!

Website

Location

1006 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

